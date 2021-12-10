Victory Capital Reports November 2021 Assets Under Management
12/10/2021 | 07:31am EST
Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) (“Victory Capital” or the “Company”) today reported assets under management (AUM) of $160.5 billion as of November 30, 2021.
Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Assets Under Management1
(unaudited; in millions)
As of:
By Asset Class
Nov. 30, 2021
Oct. 31, 2021
Solutions
$
41,338
$
41,338
Fixed Income
35,160
35,317
U.S. Mid Cap Equity
29,235
30,083
U.S. Small Cap Equity
19,655
20,647
U.S. Large Cap Equity
15,495
15,628
Global / Non-U.S. Equity
15,236
16,039
Alternative Investments
795
-
Other
427
443
Total Long-Term Assets
$
157,342
$
159,495
Money Market / Short Term Assets
3,120
3,144
Total Assets Under Management
$
160,462
$
162,639
By Vehicle
Mutual Funds2
$
121,667
$
123,860
Separate Accounts and Other Pooled Vehicles3
34,254
34,251
ETFs
4,541
4,527
Total Assets Under Management
$
160,462
$
162,639
1Due to rounding, numbers presented in these tables may not add up precisely to the totals provided.
2Includes institutional and retail share classes, money market and VIP funds.
3Includes collective trust funds, wrap program accounts, UMAs, UCITS, private funds, and non-U.S. domiciled pooled vehicles.
About Victory Capital
Victory Capital is a diversified global asset management firm with $160.5 billion in assets under management as of November 30, 2021. The Company operates a next-generation business model combining boutique investment qualities with the benefits of a fully integrated, centralized operating and distribution platform.
Victory Capital provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms and individual investors. With 11 autonomous Investment Franchises and a Solutions Platform, Victory Capital offers a wide array of investment styles and investment vehicles including, actively managed mutual funds, separately managed accounts, active ETFs, multi-asset class strategies, custom-designed solutions, private funds, and a 529 Education Savings Plan.