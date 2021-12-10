Log in
Victory Capital : Reports November 2021 Assets Under Management - Form 8-K

12/10/2021 | 07:42am EST
Victory Capital Reports November 2021 Assets Under Management

SAN ANTONIO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--December 10, 2021--Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) ("Victory Capital" or the "Company") today reported assets under management (AUM) of $160.5 billion as of November 30, 2021.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Assets Under Management1

(unaudited; in millions)

As of:

By Asset Class

Nov. 30, 2021

Oct. 31, 2021

Solutions

$

41,338

$

41,338

Fixed Income

35,160

35,317

U.S. Mid Cap Equity

29,235

30,083

U.S. Small Cap Equity

19,655

20,647

U.S. Large Cap Equity

15,495

15,628

Global / Non-U.S. Equity

15,236

16,039

Alternative Investments

795

-

Other

427

443

Total Long-Term Assets

$

157,342

$

159,495

Money Market / Short Term Assets

3,120

3,144

Total Assets Under Management

$

160,462

$

162,639

By Vehicle

Mutual Funds2

$

121,667

$

123,860

Separate Accounts and Other Pooled Vehicles3

34,254

34,251

ETFs

4,541

4,527

Total Assets Under Management

$

160,462

$

162,639

1Due to rounding, numbers presented in these tables may not add up precisely to the totals provided.

2Includes institutional and retail share classes, money market and VIP funds.

3Includes collective trust funds, wrap program accounts, UMAs, UCITS, private funds, and non-U.S. domiciled pooled vehicles.








About Victory Capital

Victory Capital is a diversified global asset management firm with $160.5 billion in assets under management as of November 30, 2021. The Company operates a next-generation business model combining boutique investment qualities with the benefits of a fully integrated, centralized operating and distribution platform.

Victory Capital provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms and individual investors. With 11 autonomous Investment Franchises and a Solutions Platform, Victory Capital offers a wide array of investment styles and investment vehicles including, actively managed mutual funds, separately managed accounts, active ETFs, multi-asset class strategies, custom-designed solutions, private funds, and a 529 Education Savings Plan.

For more information, please visit www.vcm.com or follow us: Twitter and LinkedIn

Contacts

Investors:
Matthew Dennis, CFA
Chief of Staff
Director, Investor Relations
216-898-2412
mdennis@vcm.com

Media:
Tricia Ross
310-622-8226
tross@finprofiles.com

Disclaimer

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. published this content on 10 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 December 2021 12:41:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
