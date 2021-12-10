Victory Capital : Reports November 2021 Assets Under Management - Form 8-K

SAN ANTONIO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--December 10, 2021--Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) ("Victory Capital" or the "Company") today reported assets under management (AUM) of $160.5 billion as of November 30, 2021.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Assets Under Management1 (unaudited; in millions) As of: By Asset Class Nov. 30, 2021 Oct. 31, 2021 Solutions $ 41,338 $ 41,338 Fixed Income 35,160 35,317 U.S. Mid Cap Equity 29,235 30,083 U.S. Small Cap Equity 19,655 20,647 U.S. Large Cap Equity 15,495 15,628 Global / Non-U.S. Equity 15,236 16,039 Alternative Investments 795 - Other 427 443 Total Long-Term Assets $ 157,342 $ 159,495 Money Market / Short Term Assets 3,120 3,144 Total Assets Under Management $ 160,462 $ 162,639 By Vehicle Mutual Funds2 $ 121,667 $ 123,860 Separate Accounts and Other Pooled Vehicles3 34,254 34,251 ETFs 4,541 4,527 Total Assets Under Management $ 160,462 $ 162,639 1Due to rounding, numbers presented in these tables may not add up precisely to the totals provided. 2Includes institutional and retail share classes, money market and VIP funds. 3Includes collective trust funds, wrap program accounts, UMAs, UCITS, private funds, and non-U.S. domiciled pooled vehicles.















About Victory Capital

Victory Capital is a diversified global asset management firm with $160.5 billion in assets under management as of November 30, 2021. The Company operates a next-generation business model combining boutique investment qualities with the benefits of a fully integrated, centralized operating and distribution platform.

Victory Capital provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms and individual investors. With 11 autonomous Investment Franchises and a Solutions Platform, Victory Capital offers a wide array of investment styles and investment vehicles including, actively managed mutual funds, separately managed accounts, active ETFs, multi-asset class strategies, custom-designed solutions, private funds, and a 529 Education Savings Plan.

