  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VCTR   US92645B1035

VICTORY CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC.

(VCTR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-08 pm EST
27.57 USD   +0.04%
08:04aVictory Capital Reports November 2022 Assets Under Management
BU
08:02aVictory Capital Holdings, Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11/29Victory Capital Named on the Fortune 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list for 2022 for the Second Consecutive Year
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Victory Capital Reports November 2022 Assets Under Management

12/09/2022 | 08:04am EST
Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) (“Victory Capital” or the “Company”) today reported assets under management (AUM) of $161.5 billion as of November 30, 2022. The Company also reported average assets under management for the month of November of $157.1 billion.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc.

Assets Under Management1

(unaudited; in millions)

 

As of:

By Asset Class

Nov. 30, 2022

 

Oct 31, 2022

Solutions

$

54,329

 

$

51,327

Fixed Income

 

26,957

 

 

26,614

U.S. Mid Cap Equity

 

29,962

 

 

28,331

U.S. Small Cap Equity

 

16,114

 

 

15,524

U.S. Large Cap Equity

 

11,795

 

 

11,368

Global / Non-U.S. Equity

 

14,644

 

 

13,266

Alternative Investments

 

4,366

 

 

4,997

Total Long-Term Assets

$

158,166 

 

$

151,428 

Money Market / Short Term Assets

 

3,284

 

 

3,275

Total Assets Under Management

$

161,450

 

$

154,703

 

 

 

 

 

 

By Vehicle

 

 

 

 

 

Mutual Funds2

$

104,606

 

$

100,758

Separate Accounts and Other Pooled Vehicles3

 

51,034

 

 

48,388

ETFs4

 

5,810

 

 

5,557

Total Assets Under Management

$

161,450

 

$

154,703

 

 

 

 

 

 

1Total AUM includes both discretionary and non-discretionary client assets. Due to rounding, numbers presented in these tables may not add up precisely to the totals provided.

2Includes institutional and retail share classes, money market and VIP funds.

3Includes wrap program accounts, CITs, UMAs, UCITS, private funds, and non-U.S. domiciled pooled vehicles.

4Represents only ETF assets held by third parties. Excludes ETF assets held by other Victory Capital products.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital is a diversified global asset management firm with $161.5 billion in assets under management as of November 30, 2022. It was ranked No. 55 on the Fortune 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list for 2022 and is one of only 24 companies to make the list for the second consecutive year. The Company operates a next-generation business model combining boutique investment qualities with the benefits of a fully integrated, centralized operating and distribution platform.

Victory Capital provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms and individual investors. With 12 autonomous Investment Franchises and a Solutions Platform, Victory Capital offers a wide array of investment products, including mutual funds, ETFs, separately managed accounts, alternative investments, third-party ETF model strategies, collective investment trusts, private funds, and a 529 Education Savings Plan.

For more information, please visit vcm.com or follow us: Twitter and LinkedIn

From Fortune. © 2022 Fortune Media IP Limited All rights reserved. Fortune is a registered trademark of Fortune Media IP Limited and is used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of, Victory Capital Holdings, Inc.

The Fortune annual list ranks the top performing, publicly traded companies in revenues, profits and stock returns over the three-year period ended April 30, 2022.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 850 M - -
Net income 2022 268 M - -
Net Debt 2022 424 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,28x
Yield 2022 3,62%
Capitalization 1 889 M 1 889 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,72x
EV / Sales 2023 3,31x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 77,2%
