Victory Capital : Reports September 2021 Assets Under Management

Schedules Third-Quarter Financial Results Conference Call for November 5

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) (“Victory Capital” or the “Company”) today reported assets under management (AUM) of $159.9 billion as of September 30, 2021. The Company also reported that it achieved positive net total flows and positive net long-term flows during the third-quarter period.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Assets Under Management1 (unaudited; in millions) As of: By Asset Class September 30, 2021 August 31, 2021 Solutions $ 39,376 $ 41,101 Fixed Income 36,897 37,002 U.S. Mid Cap Equity 29,798 31,261 U.S. Small Cap Equity 19,863 20,157 U.S. Large Cap Equity 14,803 15,671 Global / Non-U.S. Equity 15,570 16,177 Other 416 383 Total Long-Term Assets $ 156,722 $ 161,752 Money Market / Short Term Assets 3,166 3,185 Total Assets Under Management $ 159,889 $ 164,937 By Vehicle Mutual Funds2 $ 121,367 $ 125,512 Separate Accounts and Other Pooled Vehicles3 34,151 34,908 ETFs 4,371 4,517 Total Assets Under Management $ 159,889 $ 164,937 1Due to rounding, numbers presented in these tables may not add up precisely to the totals provided. 2Includes institutional and retail share classes, money market and VIP funds. 3Includes collective trust funds, wrap program accounts, UMAs, UCITS, private funds and non-U.S. domiciled pooled vehicles.

Third-Quarter Conference Call and Webcast Details

The Company also announced that it will report third-quarter 2021 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4, 2021. The Company’s management team will host a conference call the following morning, November 5, at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results. Victory Capital’s earnings release and supplemental materials will be available on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://ir.vcm.com before the conference call begins.

To participate in the conference call, please call (877) 823-8673 (domestic) or (647) 689-4067 (international), shortly before 8:00 a.m. ET and reference the Victory Capital Conference Call. A live, listen-only webcast will also be available via the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://ir.vcm.com. For anyone who is unable to join the live event, an archive of the webcast will be available for replay, at the same location, shortly after the call concludes.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital is a diversified global asset management firm with $159.9 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2021. The Company operates a next-generation business model combining boutique investment qualities with the benefits of a fully integrated, centralized operating and distribution platform.

Victory Capital provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms and individual investors. With 10 autonomous Investment Franchises and a Solutions Platform, Victory Capital offers a wide array of investment styles and investment vehicles including, actively managed mutual funds, separately managed accounts, active ETFs, multi-asset class strategies, custom-designed solutions, private funds, and a 529 Education Savings Plan.

