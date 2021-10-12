Log in
    VCTR   US92645B1035

VICTORY CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC.

(VCTR)
Victory Capital : Reports September 2021 Assets Under Management

10/12/2021 | 04:32pm EDT
Schedules Third-Quarter Financial Results Conference Call for November 5

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) (“Victory Capital” or the “Company”) today reported assets under management (AUM) of $159.9 billion as of September 30, 2021. The Company also reported that it achieved positive net total flows and positive net long-term flows during the third-quarter period.

 

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Assets Under Management1

(unaudited; in millions)

 

As of:

By Asset Class

September 30, 2021

 

August 31, 2021

Solutions

$

39,376

 

$

41,101

Fixed Income

 

36,897

 

 

37,002

U.S. Mid Cap Equity

 

29,798

 

 

31,261

U.S. Small Cap Equity

 

19,863

 

 

20,157

U.S. Large Cap Equity

 

14,803

 

 

15,671

Global / Non-U.S. Equity

 

15,570

 

 

16,177

Other

 

416

 

 

383

Total Long-Term Assets

$

156,722

$

161,752

 

 

 

 

Money Market / Short Term Assets

 

3,166

 

 

3,185

Total Assets Under Management

$

159,889

 

$

164,937

 

 

 

 

 

 

By Vehicle

 

 

 

 

 

Mutual Funds2

$

121,367

 

$

125,512

Separate Accounts and Other Pooled Vehicles3

 

34,151

 

 

34,908

ETFs

 

4,371

 

 

4,517

Total Assets Under Management

$

159,889

 

$

164,937

 

 

 

 

 

 

1Due to rounding, numbers presented in these tables may not add up precisely to the totals provided.

2Includes institutional and retail share classes, money market and VIP funds.

3Includes collective trust funds, wrap program accounts, UMAs, UCITS, private funds and non-U.S. domiciled pooled vehicles.

Third-Quarter Conference Call and Webcast Details

The Company also announced that it will report third-quarter 2021 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4, 2021. The Company’s management team will host a conference call the following morning, November 5, at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results. Victory Capital’s earnings release and supplemental materials will be available on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://ir.vcm.com before the conference call begins.

To participate in the conference call, please call (877) 823-8673 (domestic) or (647) 689-4067 (international), shortly before 8:00 a.m. ET and reference the Victory Capital Conference Call. A live, listen-only webcast will also be available via the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://ir.vcm.com. For anyone who is unable to join the live event, an archive of the webcast will be available for replay, at the same location, shortly after the call concludes.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital is a diversified global asset management firm with $159.9 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2021. The Company operates a next-generation business model combining boutique investment qualities with the benefits of a fully integrated, centralized operating and distribution platform.

Victory Capital provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms and individual investors. With 10 autonomous Investment Franchises and a Solutions Platform, Victory Capital offers a wide array of investment styles and investment vehicles including, actively managed mutual funds, separately managed accounts, active ETFs, multi-asset class strategies, custom-designed solutions, private funds, and a 529 Education Savings Plan.

For more information, please visit www.vcm.com or follow us: Twitter and LinkedIn


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 896 M - -
Net income 2021 277 M - -
Net Debt 2021 603 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,61x
Yield 2021 1,46%
Capitalization 2 452 M 2 452 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,41x
EV / Sales 2022 3,14x
Nbr of Employees 429
Free-Float 20,5%
Managers and Directors
David Craig Brown Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael D. Policarpo President, CFO & Chief Administrative Officer
Derrick A. MacDonald Chief Operations & Technology Officer
Alan Herman Rappaport Independent Director
Alex Binderow Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VICTORY CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC.45.22%2 452
BLACKSTONE INC.76.73%75 203
KKR & CO. INC.61.60%38 148
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC6.76%22 990
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.57.19%17 458
AMUNDI10.10%17 231