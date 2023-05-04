Victory Capital Reports Strong First-Quarter 2023 Financial Results

First Quarter 2023 Highlights

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) (“Victory Capital” or “the Company”) today reported financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

“Our business continues to perform well in an uncertain market environment that has caused many investors to stay on the sidelines,” said David Brown, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “In the first quarter, our Adjusted EBITDA Margin continued to be strong at 49.3%. This was our 11th consecutive quarter of achieving a margin in excess of 49%, which is industry leading and reflects our differentiated operating platform. The consistency in our operating and financial performance is the consequence of superior execution by our team.

“Comparing to last quarter, we achieved significant improvement in net flows this quarter. In addition, we generated higher quarter-over-quarter earnings per diluted share.

“Investment performance remained strong. The majority of our assets under management performed above respective benchmarks during the quarter, and half of our mutual fund and ETF assets under management achieved top-quartile rankings over the trailing one-year period.

“In March, our Board authorized a new $100 million share repurchase plan, which gives us significant flexibility with our capital allocation strategy. During the quarter, we repurchased 1.4 million shares and declared a dividend of $0.32 per share.

“As always, we continue to focus on our top priority, which is generating strong investment performance and serving our clients.”

The table below presents AUM, and certain GAAP and non-GAAP (“adjusted”) financial results. Due to rounding, AUM values and other amounts in this press release may not add up precisely to the totals provided.

(in millions except per share amounts or as otherwise noted)

For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2023 2022 2022 Assets Under Management1 Ending $ 158,621 $ 152,952 $ 178,098 Average 157,817 154,632 176,863 Long-term Flows2 Long-term Gross $ 5,848 $ 6,502 $ 11,012 Long-term Net (1,235 ) (4,405 ) 3,043 Money Market/Short-term Flows Money Market / Short-term Gross $ 241 $ 179 $ 124 Money Market / Short-term Net (9 ) (62 ) (53 ) Total Flows Total Gross $ 6,089 $ 6,681 $ 11,136 Total Net (1,244 ) (4,466 ) 2,990 Consolidated Financial Results (GAAP) Revenue $ 201.3 $ 201.5 $ 230.0 Revenue realization (in bps) 51.7 51.7 52.7 Operating expenses 126.8 121.9 128.5 Income from operations 74.6 79.6 101.5 Operating margin 37.0 % 39.5 % 44.1 % Net income 49.3 52.3 71.3 Earnings per diluted share $ 0.71 $ 0.74 $ 0.97 Cash flow from operations 64.2 67.1 74.8 Adjusted Performance Results (Non-GAAP)3 Adjusted EBITDA $ 99.2 $ 100.1 $ 114.4 Adjusted EBITDA margin 49.3 % 49.7 % 49.7 % Adjusted net income 65.6 65.0 81.1 Tax benefit of goodwill and acquired intangible assets 9.5 9.5 9.3 Adjusted net income with tax benefit 75.2 74.5 90.4 Adjusted net income with tax benefit per diluted share $ 1.08 $ 1.05 $ 1.23 ________________________ 1 Total AUM includes both discretionary and non-discretionary client assets.

AUM, Flows and Investment Performance

Victory Capital’s AUM increased by $5.7 billion to $158.6 billion at March 31, 2023, compared with $153.0 billion at December 31, 2022. The increase was due to positive market action of $6.9 billion, partially offset by net outflows of $1.2 billion. Total gross flows for the first quarter were $6.1 billion, including long-term gross flows of $5.8 billion.

As of March 31, 2023, Victory Capital offered 126 investment strategies through its 12 autonomous Investment Franchises and Solutions Platform. The table below presents outperformance against benchmarks by AUM as of March 31, 2023.

Percentage of AUM Outperforming Benchmark Trailing Trailing Trailing Trailing 1-Year 3-Years 5-Years 10-Years 54% 73% 78% 79%

First Quarter 2023 Compared with Fourth Quarter 2022

Revenue decreased $0.2 million to $201.3 million, in the first quarter, compared with $201.5 million in the fourth quarter, due to two fewer days in the quarter, partially offset by an increase in average net assets. GAAP operating margin contracted 250 basis points in the first quarter to 37.0%, down from 39.5% in the fourth quarter, due to a non-cash $7.4 million difference in amounts recorded to the change in fair value of consideration payable for acquisitions. First quarter GAAP net income declined 6% to $49.3 million, down from $52.3 million in the prior quarter. On a per-share basis, GAAP net income declined 4% to $0.71 per diluted share in the first quarter, versus $0.74 per diluted share in the fourth quarter.

Adjusted net income with tax benefit increased 1% to $75.2 million in the first quarter, up from $74.5 million in the fourth quarter. On a per-share basis, adjusted net income with tax benefit increased 3% to $1.08 per diluted share in the first quarter, from $1.05 per diluted share in the prior quarter. Adjusted EBITDA decreased $1.0 million to $99.2 million in the first quarter compared to $100.1 million in the fourth quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin contracted 40 basis points in the first quarter of 2023 to 49.3% compared with 49.7% in the prior quarter primarily due to higher seasonal payroll taxes and benefits.

First Quarter 2023 Compared with First Quarter 2022

Revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2023, declined 12% to $201.3 million, compared with $230.0 million in the same quarter of 2022. The decrease was primarily due to lower average AUM and lower revenue realization. GAAP operating margin was 37.0% in the first quarter, a 710 basis point contraction from 44.1% in the same quarter of 2022. Operating expenses decreased 1% to $126.8 million, compared with $128.5 million in the first quarter of 2022. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in incentive compensation expense as a result of a decline in operating results as well as a decrease in distribution and other asset-based expenses due primarily to lower average net assets, partially offset by a $10.9 million increase in amounts recorded to the change in fair value of consideration payable for acquisitions. GAAP net income declined 31% to $49.3 million, or $0.71 per diluted share, in the first quarter compared with $71.3 million, or $0.97 per diluted share, in the same quarter of 2022.

Adjusted net income with tax benefit contracted 17% to $75.2 million, or $1.08 per diluted share, in the first quarter, compared with $90.4 million, or $1.23 per diluted share in the same quarter last year. Adjusted EBITDA decreased 13% to $99.2 million, compared with $114.4 million in the same quarter of 2022. Year-over-year, adjusted EBITDA margin contracted 40 basis points to 49.3% in the first quarter of 2023, compared with 49.7% in the same quarter last year.

Balance Sheet / Capital Management

The total debt outstanding as of March 31, 2023 was approximately $1,002 million and consisted of an existing term loan balance of $631 million and the 2021 Incremental Term Loans balance of $371 million.

During the first quarter, the Company repurchased 1.0 million shares under its current share repurchase program, which is nearing completion, and net settled 0.4 million shares. In March 2023, the Company’s Board of Directors approved a new common stock repurchase program authorizing the repurchase of up to $100 million of its common stock. Under the new program, the Company may purchase its shares from time to time until March 31, 2025.

The Company’s Board of Directors approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share. The dividend is payable on June 26, 2023, to shareholders of record on June 12, 2023.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital is a diversified global asset management firm with $158.6 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2023. It was ranked No. 55 on the Fortune 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list for 2022 and is one of only 24 companies to make the list for the second consecutive year. The Company employs a next-generation business strategy that combines boutique investment qualities with the benefits of a fully integrated, centralized operating and distribution platform.

Victory Capital provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms and individual investors. With 12 autonomous Investment Franchises and a Solutions Business, Victory Capital offers a wide array of investment products, including mutual funds, ETFs, separately managed accounts, alternative investments, third-party ETF model strategies, collective investment trusts, private funds, and a 529 Education Savings Plan.

Victory Capital is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, with offices nationwide and investment professionals in the U.S. and abroad. To learn more please visit www.vcm.com or follow Victory Capital on Twitter and LinkedIn.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may include, without limitation, any statements preceded by, followed by or including words such as “target,” “believe,” “expect,” “aim,” “intend,” “may,” “anticipate,” “assume,” “budget,” “continue,” “estimate,” “future,” “objective,” “outlook,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “will,” “can have,” “likely,” “should,” “would,” “could” and other words and terms of similar meaning or the negative thereof. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond Victory Capital’s control such as the conflict in Ukraine and the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on our business, operations and financial results going forward, as discussed in Victory Capital’s filings with the SEC, that could cause Victory Capital’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the expected results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Although it is not possible to identify all such risks and factors, they include, among others, the following: reductions in AUM based on investment performance, client withdrawals, difficult market conditions and other factors such as a pandemic; the nature of the Company’s contracts and investment advisory agreements; the Company’s ability to maintain historical returns and sustain its historical growth; the Company’s dependence on third parties to market its strategies and provide products or services for the operation of its business; the Company’s ability to retain key investment professionals or members of its senior management team; the Company’s reliance on the technology systems supporting its operations; the Company’s ability to successfully acquire and integrate new companies; the concentration of the Company’s investments in long-only small- and mid-cap equity and U.S. clients; risks and uncertainties associated with non-U.S. investments; the Company’s efforts to establish and develop new teams and strategies; the ability of the Company’s investment teams to identify appropriate investment opportunities; the Company’s ability to limit employee misconduct; the Company’s ability to meet the guidelines set by its clients; the Company’s exposure to potential litigation (including administrative or tax proceedings) or regulatory actions; the Company’s ability to implement effective information and cyber security policies, procedures and capabilities; the Company’s substantial indebtedness; the potential impairment of the Company’s goodwill and intangible assets; disruption to the operations of third parties whose functions are integral to the Company’s ETF platform; the Company’s determination that Victory Capital is not required to register as an "investment company" under the 1940 Act; the fluctuation of the Company’s expenses; the Company’s ability to respond to recent trends in the investment management industry; the level of regulation on investment management firms and the Company’s ability to respond to regulatory developments; the competitiveness of the investment management industry; the level of control over the Company retained by Crestview GP; the Company’s status as an emerging growth company and a controlled company; and other risks and factors listed under "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company’s filings with the SEC.

Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding Victory Capital’s present and future business strategies and the environment in which it will operate in the future. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Victory Capital assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands except per share data and percentages) For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2023 2022 2022 Revenue Investment management fees $ 156,836 $ 156,346 $ 179,465 Fund administration and distribution fees 44,484 45,169 50,554 Total revenue 201,320 201,515 230,019 Expenses Personnel compensation and benefits 57,602 58,846 64,901 Distribution and other asset-based expenses 37,654 37,634 43,584 General and administrative 12,388 13,389 12,762 Depreciation and amortization 11,680 11,150 10,607 Change in value of consideration payable for acquisition of business 7,400 — (3,500 ) Acquisition-related costs 2 85 117 Restructuring and integration costs 29 808 9 Total operating expenses 126,755 121,912 128,480 Income from operations 74,565 79,603 101,539 Operating margin 37.0 % 39.5 % 44.1 % Other income (expense) Interest income and other income (expense) 1,544 2,633 (207 ) Interest expense and other financing costs (14,239 ) (13,327 ) (9,233 ) Gain (loss) on debt extinguishment — 239 (1,555 ) Total other expense, net (12,695 ) (10,455 ) (10,995 ) Income before income taxes 61,870 69,148 90,544 Income tax expense (12,597 ) (16,879 ) (19,271 ) Net income $ 49,273 $ 52,269 $ 71,273 Earnings per share of common stock Basic $ 0.73 $ 0.77 $ 1.04 Diluted 0.71 0.74 0.97 Weighted average number of shares outstanding Basic 67,288 68,054 68,747 Diluted 69,727 70,685 73,652 Dividends declared per share $ 0.32 $ 0.25 $ 0.25

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures1 (unaudited; in thousands except per share data and percentages) For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2023 2022 2022 Net income (GAAP) $ 49,273 $ 52,269 $ 71,273 Income tax expense (12,597 ) (16,879 ) (19,271 ) Income before income taxes $ 61,870 $ 69,148 $ 90,544 Interest expense 13,482 12,006 8,724 Depreciation 1,971 1,959 1,954 Other business taxes 384 448 590 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 9,709 9,191 8,656 Stock-based compensation 2,004 2,420 2,633 Acquisition, restructuring and exit costs 8,984 3,997 (844 ) Debt issuance costs 748 935 2,061 Losses from equity method investments — — 57 Adjusted EBITDA $ 99,152 $ 100,104 $ 114,375 Adjusted EBITDA margin 49.3 % 49.7 % 49.7 % Net income (GAAP) $ 49,273 $ 52,269 $ 71,273 Adjustment to reflect the operating performance of the Company Other business taxes 384 448 590 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 9,709 9,191 8,656 Stock-based compensation 2,004 2,420 2,633 Acquisition, restructuring and exit costs 8,984 3,997 (844 ) Debt issuance costs 748 935 2,061 Tax effect of above adjustments (5,457 ) (4,247 ) (3,274 ) Adjusted net income $ 65,645 $ 65,013 $ 81,095 Adjusted net income per diluted share $ 0.94 $ 0.92 $ 1.10 Tax benefit of goodwill and acquired intangible assets $ 9,524 $ 9,513 $ 9,322 Tax benefit of goodwill and acquired intangible assets per diluted share $ 0.14 $ 0.13 $ 0.13 Adjusted net income with tax benefit $ 75,169 $ 74,526 $ 90,417 Adjusted net income with tax benefit per diluted share $ 1.08 $ 1.05 $ 1.23 1 The Company reports its financial results in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income are not defined by GAAP and should not be regarded as an alternative to any measurement under GAAP. Please refer to the section “Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures” at the end of this press release for an explanation of Non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the nearest GAAP financial measure.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except for shares) March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 38,335 $ 38,171 Receivables 85,368 84,473 Prepaid expenses 11,561 8,443 Investments, at fair value 28,869 27,266 Property and equipment, net 19,646 21,146 Goodwill 981,805 981,805 Other intangible assets, net 1,304,927 1,314,637 Other assets 57,752 64,958 Total assets $ 2,528,263 $ 2,540,899 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 58,823 $ 50,862 Accrued compensation and benefits 42,975 58,458 Consideration payable for acquisition of business 237,800 230,400 Deferred tax liability, net 111,217 108,138 Other liabilities 42,454 42,117 Long-term debt, net1 986,440 985,514 Total liabilities 1,479,709 1,475,489 Stockholders' equity Common stock, $0.01 par value per share:

2023 - 600,000,000 shares authorized, 81,505,612 shares issued and 66,880,947 shares outstanding; 2022 - 600,000,000 shares authorized, 80,528,137 shares issued and 67,325,534 shares outstanding 815 805 Additional paid-in capital 711,478 705,466 Treasury stock, at cost: 2023 - 14,624,665 shares; 2022 - 13,202,603 shares (329,984 ) (285,425 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 30,374 35,442 Retained earnings 635,871 609,122 Total stockholders' equity 1,048,554 1,065,410 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,528,263 $ 2,540,899 1 Balances at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 are shown net of unamortized loan discount and debt issuance costs in the amount of $15.3 million and $16.2 million, respectively. The gross amount of the debt outstanding was $1,001.7 million as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Assets Under Management (unaudited; in millions except for percentages) For the Three Months Ended % Change from March 31, December 31, March 31, December 31, March 31, 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Beginning assets under management $ 152,952 $ 147,257 $ 183,654 4% -17% Gross client cash inflows 6,089 6,681 11,136 -9% -45% Gross client cash outflows (7,333 ) (11,147 ) (8,145 ) -34% -10% Net client cash flows (1,244 ) (4,466 ) 2,990 -72% N/A Market appreciation (depreciation) 6,914 10,492 (8,250 ) -34% N/A Realizations and distributions — (295 ) (30 ) N/A N/A Acquired assets / Net transfers — (36 ) (266 ) N/A N/A Ending assets under management 158,621 152,952 178,098 4% -11% Average assets under management 157,817 154,632 176,863 2% -11%

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Assets Under Management by Asset Class (unaudited; in millions) For the Three Months Ended By Asset Class U.S. Mid Cap Equity U.S. Small Cap Equity Fixed Income U.S. Large Cap Equity Global / Non-U.S. Equity Solutions Alternative Investments Total

Long-term Money Market / Short-term Total March 31, 2023 Beginning assets under management $ 27,892 $ 15,103 $ 26,353 $ 10,973 $ 14,160 $ 51,507 $ 3,663 $ 149,649 $ 3,302 $ 152,952 Gross client cash inflows 1,600 986 1,187 84 378 1,217 397 5,848 241 6,089 Gross client cash outflows (1,092 ) (873 ) (1,571 ) (384 ) (544 ) (1,778 ) (840 ) (7,083 ) (250 ) (7,333 ) Net client cash flows 508 113 (385 ) (300 ) (166 ) (561 ) (444 ) (1,235 ) (9 ) (1,244 ) Market appreciation (depreciation) 637 423 615 822 920 3,366 96 6,880 34 6,914 Realizations and distributions — — — — — — — — — — Acquired assets / Net transfers (1 ) 9 (48 ) (69 ) (46 ) 104 2 (50 ) 50 — Ending assets under management $ 29,035 $ 15,648 $ 26,535 $ 11,425 $ 14,868 $ 54,416 $ 3,317 $ 155,244 $ 3,377 $ 158,621 December 31, 2022 Beginning assets under management $ 25,754 $ 14,109 $ 27,198 $ 10,762 $ 12,293 $ 48,551 $ 5,334 $ 144,001 $ 3,256 $ 147,257 Gross client cash inflows 1,442 754 1,342 87 1,025 1,372 479 6,502 179 6,681 Gross client cash outflows (2,259 ) (1,133 ) (2,694 ) (450 ) (767 ) (1,697 ) (1,907 ) (10,906 ) (241 ) (11,147 ) Net client cash flows (818 ) (379 ) (1,352 ) (362 ) 258 (324 ) (1,427 ) (4,405 ) (62 ) (4,466 ) Market appreciation (depreciation) 2,963 1,378 601 680 1,628 3,166 48 10,464 28 10,492 Realizations and distributions — — — — — — (295 ) (295 ) — (295 ) Acquired assets / Net transfers (8 ) (6 ) (94 ) (106 ) (19 ) 114 3 (116 ) 80 (36 ) Ending assets under management $ 27,892 $ 15,103 $ 26,353 $ 10,973 $ 14,160 $ 51,507 $ 3,663 $ 149,649 $ 3,302 $ 152,952 March 31, 2022 Beginning assets under management $ 30,578 $ 20,094 $ 35,154 $ 15,766 $ 16,050 $ 60,364 $ 2,548 $ 180,554 $ 3,100 $ 183,654 Gross client cash inflows 2,433 1,118 1,604 126 1,241 2,802 1,688 11,012 124 11,136 Gross client cash outflows (1,834 ) (1,352 ) (2,149 ) (383 ) (618 ) (1,475 ) (157 ) (7,969 ) (176 ) (8,145 ) Net client cash flows 599 (235 ) (545 ) (258 ) 624 1,327 1,531 3,043 (53 ) 2,990 Market appreciation (depreciation) (655 ) (1,381 ) (1,541 ) (1,083 ) (1,096 ) (2,470 ) (28 ) (8,255 ) 5 (8,250 ) Realizations and distributions — — — — — — (30 ) (30 ) — (30 ) Acquired assets / Net transfers2 21 11 3 123 77 (565 ) 3 (327 ) 61 (266 ) Ending assets under management $ 30,543 $ 18,489 $ 33,071 $ 14,548 $ 15,654 $ 58,656 $ 4,025 $ 174,985 $ 3,113 $ 178,098

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Assets Under Management by Vehicle (unaudited; in millions) For the Three Months Ended By Vehicle Separate Accounts Mutual and Other Funds1 ETFs2 Vehicles3 Total March 31, 2023 Beginning assets under management $ 99,447 $ 5,627 $ 47,877 $ 152,952 Gross client cash inflows 4,546 218 1,325 6,089 Gross client cash outflows (5,406 ) (233 ) (1,694 ) (7,333 ) Net client cash flows (860 ) (16 ) (369 ) (1,244 ) Market appreciation (depreciation) 4,650 (47 ) 2,311 6,914 Realizations and distributions — — — — Acquired assets / Net transfers 9 (9 ) — — Ending assets under management $ 103,246 $ 5,555 $ 49,819 $ 158,621 December 31, 2022 Beginning assets under management $ 96,591 $ 5,110 $ 45,557 $ 147,257 Gross client cash inflows 4,217 378 2,087 6,681 Gross client cash outflows (7,953 ) (178 ) (3,016 ) (11,147 ) Net client cash flows (3,736 ) 200 (930 ) (4,466 ) Market appreciation (depreciation) 6,620 327 3,546 10,492 Realizations and distributions — — (295 ) (295 ) Acquired assets / Net transfers (27 ) (9 ) — (36 ) Ending assets under management $ 99,447 $ 5,627 $ 47,877 $ 152,952 March 31, 2022 Beginning assets under management $ 124,142 $ 4,871 $ 54,641 $ 183,654 Gross client cash inflows 6,590 543 4,003 11,136 Gross client cash outflows (6,383 ) (69 ) (1,694 ) (8,145 ) Net client cash flows 207 474 2,308 2,990 Market appreciation (depreciation) (5,964 ) (99 ) (2,187 ) (8,250 ) Realizations and distributions — — (30 ) (30 ) Acquired assets / Net transfers (266 ) — — (266 ) Ending assets under management $ 118,119 $ 5,246 $ 54,733 $ 178,098 1 Includes institutional and retail share classes, money market and VIP funds.

2 Represents only ETF assets held by third parties. Excludes ETF assets held by other Victory Capital products.

3 Includes collective trust funds, wrap program accounts, UMAs, UCITS, private funds and non-U.S. domiciled pooled vehicles.

Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Victory Capital uses non-GAAP financial measures referred to as Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income to measure the operating profitability of the Company. These measures eliminate the impact of one-time acquisition, restructuring and integration costs and demonstrate the ongoing operating earnings metrics of the Company. The Company has included these non-GAAP measures to provide investors with the same financial metrics used by management to assess the operating performance of the Company.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjustments made to GAAP Net Income to calculate Adjusted EBITDA, as applicable, are:

Adding back income tax expense;

Adding back interest paid on debt and other financing costs, net of interest income;

Adding back depreciation on property and equipment;

Adding back other business taxes;

Adding back amortization expense on acquisition-related intangible assets;

Adding back stock-based compensation expense associated with equity awards issued from pools created in connection with the management-led buyout and various acquisitions and as a result of equity grants related to the IPO;

Adding back direct incremental costs of acquisitions, including restructuring costs;

Adding back debt issuance cost expense;

Adjusting for earnings/losses on equity method investments.

Adjusted Net Income

Adjustments made to GAAP Net Income to calculate Adjusted Net Income, as applicable, are:

Adding back other business taxes;

Adding back amortization expense on acquisition-related intangible assets;

Adding back stock-based compensation expense associated with equity awards issued from pools created in connection with the management-led buyout and various acquisitions and as a result of any equity grants related to the IPO;

Adding back direct incremental costs of acquisitions, including restructuring costs;

Adding back debt issuance cost expense;

Subtracting an estimate of income tax expense applied to the sum of the adjustments above.

Tax Benefit of Goodwill and Acquired Intangible Assets

Due to Victory Capital’s acquisitive nature, tax deductions allowed on acquired intangible assets and goodwill provide it with additional significant supplemental economic benefit. The tax benefit of goodwill and intangible assets represent the tax benefits associated with deductions allowed for intangible assets and goodwill generated from prior acquisitions in which the Company received a step-up in basis for tax purposes. Acquired intangible assets and goodwill may be amortized for tax purposes, generally over a 15-year period. The tax benefit from amortization on these assets is included to show the full economic benefit of deductions for all acquired intangible assets with a step-up in tax basis.

