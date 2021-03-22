Log in
VICTORY CITY INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(539)
End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 03/22
0.29 HKD   0.00%
VICTORY CITY INTERNATIONAL  : Trading suspension
PU
06:19aVICTORY CITY INTERNATIONAL  : Next Day Disclosure Returns
PU
03/22VICTORY CITY INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED : REVERSE SPLIT: 1 of 10
FA
Victory City International : TRADING SUSPENSION

03/22/2021 | 06:05pm EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

VICTORY CITY INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

*

(Joint provisional liquidators appointed)

(For restructuring purposes only) (Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 539)

TRADING SUSPENSION

At the request of Victory City International Holdings Limited (the ''Company''), trading in the shares of the Company on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Stock Exchange'') has been suspended with effect from 10:24 a.m. on Monday, 22 March 2021 and will remain suspended pending the release of an announcement in respect of the press release issued by the Financial Reporting Council and fulfilment of any resumption guidance that may be set by the Stock Exchange.

Further announcement(s) will be made by the Company as and when appropriate and in accordance with the requirement of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange.

Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

By order of the board

Victory City International Holdings Limited

(Joint provisional liquidators appointed)

(For restructuring purposes only)

Li Ming Hung Chairman and executive director

Hong Kong, 22 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Li Ming Hung (Chairman), Mr. Chen Tien Tui (Chief Executive Officer) and Mr. Lee Yuen Chiu Andy, and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Kan Ka Hon and Mr. Phaisalakani Vichai.

*

for identification purposes only

Victory City International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 23 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2021 22:04:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
