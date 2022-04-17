Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Victory New Materials Limited Company
  News
  Summary
    1340   KYG935971054

VICTORY NEW MATERIALS LIMITED COMPANY

(1340)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-14
10.40 TWD   -0.48%
12:34pVICTORY NEW MATERIALS : Announced on behalf of important subsidiaries to restorate to work
PU
03/27Victory New Materials Limited Company Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
03/25VICTORY NEW MATERIALS : On behalf of Century Victory announce the Board of Directors resolved not to distribute dividends.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Victory New Materials : Announced on behalf of important subsidiaries to restorate to work

04/17/2022 | 12:34pm EDT
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: VICTORY NEW MATERIALS LIMITED COMPANY
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/04/18 Time of announcement 00:18:39
Subject 
 Announced on behalf of important subsidiaries
to restorate to work
Date of events 2022/04/18 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/18
2.Company name:Jinjiang Chandra Shoes Industry Co., Ltd
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):subsidiaries
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:100%
5.Cause of occurrence:According to Jinjiang City
New Coronavirus Infectious Pneumonia Prevention
Work Command Department Notification to restorate
to work from 2022/4/18.
6.Countermeasures:
Coordinate with local government
regulations to take epidemic response
measures to ensure the safety and
health of employees.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Victory New Materials Ltd. Co. published this content on 18 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2022 16:33:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 1 590 M 54,6 M 54,6 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 70,9%
Chart VICTORY NEW MATERIALS LIMITED COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Victory New Materials Limited Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Guo Qing Zhuang Chairman & General Manager
Tu Yan Chen CFO, Director, Spokesman, Head-Accounting
Can Sheng Li Director-Research & Development
Liang En Wang Independent Director
Shih Hsun Lin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VICTORY NEW MATERIALS LIMITED COMPANY-10.73%55
HUALI INDUSTRIAL GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-21.28%12 839
PUMA SE-29.90%12 184
DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION-25.95%7 389
SKECHERS U.S.A., INC.-8.36%6 354
CROCS, INC.-43.60%4 426