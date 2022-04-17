Victory New Materials : Announced on behalf of important subsidiaries to restorate to work

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/18 2.Company name:Jinjiang Chandra Shoes Industry Co., Ltd 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):subsidiaries 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:100% 5.Cause of occurrence:According to Jinjiang City New Coronavirus Infectious Pneumonia Prevention Work Command Department Notification to restorate to work from 2022/4/18. 6.Countermeasures: Coordinate with local government regulations to take epidemic response measures to ensure the safety and health of employees. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None