Victory New Materials : Announced on behalf of important subsidiaries to restorate to work
04/17/2022 | 12:34pm EDT
Today's Information
Provided by: VICTORY NEW MATERIALS LIMITED COMPANY
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/04/18
Time of announcement
00:18:39
Subject
Announced on behalf of important subsidiaries
to restorate to work
Date of events
2022/04/18
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/18
2.Company name:Jinjiang Chandra Shoes Industry Co., Ltd
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):subsidiaries
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:100%
5.Cause of occurrence:According to Jinjiang City
New Coronavirus Infectious Pneumonia Prevention
Work Command Department Notification to restorate
to work from 2022/4/18.
6.Countermeasures:
Coordinate with local government
regulations to take epidemic response
measures to ensure the safety and
health of employees.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
