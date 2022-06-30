Victory New Materials : Announcement of the new members of the audit committee of the company

|
Statement
|
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/30
2.Name of the functional committees:Audit committee
3.Name of the previous position holder:
independent director
Lin, Jian-huang
Lin, Shih-Hsun
Lin, Chen-Hsiang
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
independent director
Lin, Jian-huang Accountant of YuanFu CPAs Firm
Lin, Shih-Hsun Lawyer of YuCheng Law Firm
Lin, Chen-Hsiang Accountant of YuanFu CPAs Firm
5.Name of the new position holder:
independent director
Lin, Jian-huang
Lin, Shih-Hsun
Lin, Chen-Hsiang
6.Resume of the new position holder:
independent director
Lin, Jian-huang Accountant of YuanFu CPAs Firm
Lin, Shih-Hsun Lawyer of YuCheng Law Firm
Lin, Chen-Hsiang Accountant of YuanFu CPAs Firm
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):term expires
8.Reason for the change:
Independent directors expires, fully re-elected.
9.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/06/10 ~ 2022/06/09
10.Effective date of the new member:2022/06/30
11.Any other matters that need to be specified:None