Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Victory New Materials Limited Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1340   KYG935971054

VICTORY NEW MATERIALS LIMITED COMPANY

(1340)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-29
10.00 TWD   -1.96%
11:53aVICTORY NEW MATERIALS : Announcement of the new members of the audit committee of the company
PU
06:23aVICTORY NEW MATERIALS : The company's general meeting of shareholders resolved to lift the non-compete case for new directors
PU
06:02aVICTORY NEW MATERIALS : The company's 2022 general meeting of shareholders re-elect directors (independent directors)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Victory New Materials : Announcement of the new members of the audit committee of the company

06/30/2022 | 11:53am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: VICTORY NEW MATERIALS LIMITED COMPANY
SEQ_NO 4 Date of announcement 2022/06/30 Time of announcement 23:43:47
Subject 
 Announcement of the new members of the
audit committee of the company
Date of events 2022/06/30 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/30
2.Name of the functional committees:Audit committee
3.Name of the previous position holder:
independent director
Lin, Jian-huang
Lin, Shih-Hsun
Lin, Chen-Hsiang
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
independent director
Lin, Jian-huang Accountant of YuanFu CPAs Firm
Lin, Shih-Hsun Lawyer of YuCheng Law Firm
Lin, Chen-Hsiang Accountant of YuanFu CPAs Firm
5.Name of the new position holder:
independent director
Lin, Jian-huang
Lin, Shih-Hsun
Lin, Chen-Hsiang
6.Resume of the new position holder:
independent director
Lin, Jian-huang Accountant of YuanFu CPAs Firm
Lin, Shih-Hsun Lawyer of YuCheng Law Firm
Lin, Chen-Hsiang Accountant of YuanFu CPAs Firm
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):term expires
8.Reason for the change:
Independent directors expires, fully re-elected.
9.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/06/10 ~ 2022/06/09
10.Effective date of the new member:2022/06/30
11.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Victory New Materials Ltd. Co. published this content on 30 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 15:52:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about VICTORY NEW MATERIALS LIMITED COMPANY
11:53aVICTORY NEW MATERIALS : Announcement of the new members of the audit committee of the comp..
PU
06:23aVICTORY NEW MATERIALS : The company's general meeting of shareholders resolved to lift the..
PU
06:02aVICTORY NEW MATERIALS : The company's 2022 general meeting of shareholders re-elect direct..
PU
04:52aVICTORY NEW MATERIALS : Announcement of the resolutions of the company's 2022 shareholders..
PU
05/12Victory New Materials Limited Company Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter En..
CI
04/17VICTORY NEW MATERIALS : Announced on behalf of important subsidiaries to restorate to work
PU
04/17Victory New Materials Limited Company Announces on Behalf of Important Subsidiaries to ..
CI
03/27Victory New Materials Limited Company Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended ..
CI
03/25VICTORY NEW MATERIALS : On behalf of Century Victory announce the Board of Directors resol..
PU
03/25VICTORY NEW MATERIALS : On behalf of JinJiang Chengchang announce the Board of Directors r..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 651 M 21,9 M 21,9 M
Net income 2021 -512 M -17,2 M -17,2 M
Net cash 2021 2 546 M 85,6 M 85,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 -3,48x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 529 M 51,4 M 51,4 M
EV / Sales 2020 -1,98x
EV / Sales 2021 -1,17x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 70,9%
Chart VICTORY NEW MATERIALS LIMITED COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Victory New Materials Limited Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Guo Qing Zhuang Chairman & General Manager
Tu Yan Chen CFO, Director, Spokesman, Head-Accounting
Can Sheng Li Director-Research & Development
Liang En Wang Independent Director
Shih Hsun Lin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VICTORY NEW MATERIALS LIMITED COMPANY-14.16%52
HUALI INDUSTRIAL GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-21.09%12 238
PUMA SE-40.54%10 012
DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION-28.96%6 972
SKECHERS U.S.A., INC.-15.00%5 594
RELAXO FOOTWEARS LIMITED-26.24%3 044