Victory New Materials : Announcement of the new members of the audit committee of the company

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/30 2.Name of the functional committees:Audit committee 3.Name of the previous position holder: independent director Lin, Jian-huang Lin, Shih-Hsun Lin, Chen-Hsiang 4.Resume of the previous position holder: independent director Lin, Jian-huang Accountant of YuanFu CPAs Firm Lin, Shih-Hsun Lawyer of YuCheng Law Firm Lin, Chen-Hsiang Accountant of YuanFu CPAs Firm 5.Name of the new position holder: independent director Lin, Jian-huang Lin, Shih-Hsun Lin, Chen-Hsiang 6.Resume of the new position holder: independent director Lin, Jian-huang Accountant of YuanFu CPAs Firm Lin, Shih-Hsun Lawyer of YuCheng Law Firm Lin, Chen-Hsiang Accountant of YuanFu CPAs Firm 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):term expires 8.Reason for the change: Independent directors expires, fully re-elected. 9.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/06/10 ~ 2022/06/09 10.Effective date of the new member:2022/06/30 11.Any other matters that need to be specified:None