Victory New Materials : Announcement of the resolution of the board of directors of the company not to allocate employee remuneration and director remuneration
03/25/2022 | 09:36am GMT
Provided by: VICTORY NEW MATERIALS LIMITED COMPANY
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/03/25
Time of announcement
17:22:49
Subject
Announcement of the resolution of the
board of directors of the company not to allocate
employee remuneration and director remuneration
Date of events
2022/03/25
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/25
2.Company name:VICTORY NEW MATERIALS LIMITED COMPANY
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:In accordance with the Financial
Supervision and Administration Commission on January 30,
2016 Jin Guan Zheng Shen Zi No. 1050001900 Order.
6.Countermeasures:NA
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The company passed the resolution of the board of
directors on March 25, 2022 not to allocate 2021
