  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Victory New Materials Limited Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1340   KYG935971054

VICTORY NEW MATERIALS LIMITED COMPANY

(1340)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Victory New Materials : Announcement of the resolution of the board of directors of the company not to allocate employee remuneration and director remuneration

03/25/2022 | 09:36am GMT
Today's Information

Provided by: VICTORY NEW MATERIALS LIMITED COMPANY
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/03/25 Time of announcement 17:22:49
Subject 
 Announcement of the resolution of the
board of directors of the company not to allocate
employee remuneration and director remuneration
Date of events 2022/03/25 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/25
2.Company name:VICTORY NEW MATERIALS LIMITED COMPANY
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:In accordance with the Financial
Supervision and Administration Commission on January 30,
2016 Jin Guan Zheng Shen Zi No. 1050001900 Order.
6.Countermeasures:NA
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The company passed the resolution of the board of
directors on March 25, 2022 not to allocate 2021

Disclaimer

Victory New Materials Ltd. Co. published this content on 25 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2022 09:35:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
