Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Victory New Materials Limited Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1340   KYG935971054

VICTORY NEW MATERIALS LIMITED COMPANY

(1340)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-28
10.20 TWD   -1.45%
06:23aVICTORY NEW MATERIALS : The company's general meeting of shareholders resolved to lift the non-compete case for new directors
PU
06:02aVICTORY NEW MATERIALS : The company's 2022 general meeting of shareholders re-elect directors (independent directors)
PU
04:52aVICTORY NEW MATERIALS : Announcement of the resolutions of the company's 2022 shareholders' meeting
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Victory New Materials : The company's general meeting of shareholders resolved to lift the non-compete case for new directors

06/30/2022 | 06:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: VICTORY NEW MATERIALS LIMITED COMPANY
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2022/06/30 Time of announcement 18:09:24
Subject 
 The company's general meeting of shareholders
resolved to lift the non-compete case for new directors
Date of events 2022/06/30 To which item it meets paragraph 21
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders meeting resolution:2022/06/30
2.Name and title of the director with permission to engage in competitive
  conduct:Chuang, Kuo-Ching Chuang, Hui-Huang
3.Items of competitive conduct in which the director is permitted to engage:
Chuang, Kuo-Ching：
Jinjiang Chengchang Shoes Co., Ltd. Executive Director
Super Light Shoe Soles Company Limited Managing Director
Director of Shing Cheong Footwear Co., Ltd.
Chang Xing Investment Limited (BVI)Director
Cheng Yue Investment Limited (BVI)Director
Chuang, Hui-Huang
jinjiangchengchangdeputy general manager
Jinjiang Chengchang Shoes Co., Ltd. Supervisor
Bai Cheng Investment Limited(BVI)Director
Century Shengyue New Material Technology Co.,
Ltd. Executive Director
4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct:
2022/06/30~2025/06/29
5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in
accordance with Article 209 of the Company Act):
Approved by all shareholders present.
6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland
China area enterprise, the name and title of the directors
(if it is not the operator of a Mainland-area enterprise, please enter
"N/A" below):Chuang, Kuo-Ching Chuang, Hui-Huang
7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the director's
position in the enterprise:
Chuang, Kuo-Ching
Served as one of the following mainland businesses
Executive Director of Jinjiang
Chandra Shoes Industry Co. Ltd
Chuang, Hui-Huang
Served as one of the following mainland businesses
Jinjiang Chengchang Shoes Co., Ltd. Deputy General Manager
Jinjiang Chengchang Shoes Co., Ltd. Supervisor
Century Shengyue New Material Technology Co., Ltd. Executive Director
8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise:
Jinjiang Chengchang Shoes Co., Ltd.－Lianyu Industrial
Zone, Qingyang, Jinjiang City, Fujian Province, China
Century Shengyue New Material Technology Co., Ltd. -
China Packaging and Printing Industry (Jinjiang) Base
9.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise:
Jinjiang Chengchang Shoes Co., Ltd. - produces various types of shoes,
shoe materials, EVA soles, and EVA products.
 Century Shengyue New Material Technology Co., Ltd. - Production of
EVA soles and wholesale of EVA soles.
10.Impact on the company's finance and business:None
11.If the directors have invested in the mainland China area enterprise,
the monetary amount of the investment and their shareholding ratio:None
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Victory New Materials Ltd. Co. published this content on 30 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 10:22:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about VICTORY NEW MATERIALS LIMITED COMPANY
06:23aVICTORY NEW MATERIALS : The company's general meeting of shareholders resolved to lift the..
PU
06:02aVICTORY NEW MATERIALS : The company's 2022 general meeting of shareholders re-elect direct..
PU
04:52aVICTORY NEW MATERIALS : Announcement of the resolutions of the company's 2022 shareholders..
PU
05/12Victory New Materials Limited Company Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter En..
CI
04/17VICTORY NEW MATERIALS : Announced on behalf of important subsidiaries to restorate to work
PU
04/17Victory New Materials Limited Company Announces on Behalf of Important Subsidiaries to ..
CI
03/27Victory New Materials Limited Company Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended ..
CI
03/25VICTORY NEW MATERIALS : On behalf of Century Victory announce the Board of Directors resol..
PU
03/25VICTORY NEW MATERIALS : On behalf of JinJiang Chengchang announce the Board of Directors r..
PU
03/25VICTORY NEW MATERIALS : Announcement of the resignation of the general manager of the comp..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 651 M 21,9 M 21,9 M
Net income 2021 -512 M -17,2 M -17,2 M
Net cash 2021 2 546 M 85,6 M 85,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 -3,48x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 560 M 52,5 M 52,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 -1,98x
EV / Sales 2021 -1,17x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 70,9%
Chart VICTORY NEW MATERIALS LIMITED COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Victory New Materials Limited Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Guo Qing Zhuang Chairman & General Manager
Tu Yan Chen CFO, Director, Spokesman, Head-Accounting
Can Sheng Li Director-Research & Development
Liang En Wang Independent Director
Shih Hsun Lin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VICTORY NEW MATERIALS LIMITED COMPANY-12.45%52
HUALI INDUSTRIAL GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-21.09%12 238
PUMA SE-40.54%10 012
DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION-28.96%6 972
SKECHERS U.S.A., INC.-15.00%5 594
RELAXO FOOTWEARS LIMITED-26.24%3 044