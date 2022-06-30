Victory New Materials : The company's general meeting of shareholders resolved to lift the non-compete case for new directors

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting resolution:2022/06/30 2.Name and title of the director with permission to engage in competitive conduct:Chuang, Kuo-Ching Chuang, Hui-Huang 3.Items of competitive conduct in which the director is permitted to engage: Chuang, Kuo-Ching： Jinjiang Chengchang Shoes Co., Ltd. Executive Director Super Light Shoe Soles Company Limited Managing Director Director of Shing Cheong Footwear Co., Ltd. Chang Xing Investment Limited (BVI)Director Cheng Yue Investment Limited (BVI)Director Chuang, Hui-Huang jinjiangchengchangdeputy general manager Jinjiang Chengchang Shoes Co., Ltd. Supervisor Bai Cheng Investment Limited(BVI)Director Century Shengyue New Material Technology Co., Ltd. Executive Director 4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct: 2022/06/30~2025/06/29 5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in accordance with Article 209 of the Company Act): Approved by all shareholders present. 6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland China area enterprise, the name and title of the directors (if it is not the operator of a Mainland-area enterprise, please enter "N/A" below):Chuang, Kuo-Ching Chuang, Hui-Huang 7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the director's position in the enterprise: Chuang, Kuo-Ching Served as one of the following mainland businesses Executive Director of Jinjiang Chandra Shoes Industry Co. Ltd Chuang, Hui-Huang Served as one of the following mainland businesses Jinjiang Chengchang Shoes Co., Ltd. Deputy General Manager Jinjiang Chengchang Shoes Co., Ltd. Supervisor Century Shengyue New Material Technology Co., Ltd. Executive Director 8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise: Jinjiang Chengchang Shoes Co., Ltd.－Lianyu Industrial Zone, Qingyang, Jinjiang City, Fujian Province, China Century Shengyue New Material Technology Co., Ltd. - China Packaging and Printing Industry (Jinjiang) Base 9.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise: Jinjiang Chengchang Shoes Co., Ltd. - produces various types of shoes, shoe materials, EVA soles, and EVA products. Century Shengyue New Material Technology Co., Ltd. - Production of EVA soles and wholesale of EVA soles. 10.Impact on the company's finance and business:None 11.If the directors have invested in the mainland China area enterprise, the monetary amount of the investment and their shareholding ratio:None 12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None