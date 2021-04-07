Victory Square Portfolio Company, Immersive Tech, Announces LOI With Autobahn Indoor Speedway For An Initial Purchase Of Their “UNCONTAINED” VR Attraction With An Option To Purchase Up To 10 Units

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Square Technologies Inc. (“Victory Square" or the “Company") (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF) (FWB:6F6) is pleased to announce that its portfolio company Fantasy 360 Inc dba Immersive Tech (“Immersive”) has entered into an initial one unit letter of intent (LOI) for its hyper-immersive VR attraction “UNCONTAINED” with Autobahn Indoor Speedway, with an option to purchase up to 10 units for the remaining Autobahn locations across the USA.



For a full and complete update from Immersive on its LOI announcements, please see Immersive press release by clicking here .

Autobahn Indoor Speedway is one of the largest chains of indoor go-karting operators in North America, featuring high performance Italian-made racing karts, indoor and outdoor attractions, food and beverage offerings all within a family fun, safe and friendly environment. There are 10 Autobahn Indoor Speedway locations across the USA: Bessemer Alabama, Essex Maryland, Dulles Virginia, Jacksonville Florida, Jessup Maryland, Manassas Virginia, Memphis Tennessee, Lemoyne Pennsylvania, and West Nyack New York.

The UNCONTAINED multiplayer VR solution is an attraction designed for location based entertainment centers of all shapes and sizes. It offers a hyper-immersive experience for up to 6-players, built on a highly scalable and turnkey modular platform. The attraction provides an array of physical effects including motion floors, heat/cool, air blast effects, all-encompassing aromas and object interactions all packaged as a cost effective plug and play VR solution. Check out a sneak peak of the experience here .

For more information on this release, please visit: www.immersivetech.co

On behalf of the board,

Shafin Diamond Tejani

Chief Executive Officer

Victory Square Technologies

About Immersive

As an industry leader in blending amusement park engineering and video game development, Immersive has established strong working relationships with top organizations including: Bayer Pharmaceuticals, Intel, Allegiant Airlines, Capital One, Scotia Bank, and the US Food and Drug Administration among others for brand activations at events including X-Games, Boston Hub Week among others. Over the past four years. Immersive has built highly sought after escape room experiences for some of the largest Family Entertainment groups globally including APEX Entertainment, and Kalahari Resorts. Immersive also operates the newly launched company “UNCONTAINED”, the world's first COVID-safe free-roam AR/VR shipping container Location-Based Entertainment franchise. For more info view the company’s latest highlight reel video or visit www.ImmersiveTech.co

ABOUT VICTORY SQUARE TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Victory Square (VST) builds, acquires and invests in promising startups, then provides the senior leadership and resources needed for fast-track growth.

VST's sweet spot is cutting-edge tech that's shaping the 4th Industrial Revolution. Our corporate portfolio consists of 20 global companies using AI, VR/AR, and blockchain to disrupt sectors as diverse as fintech, insurance, health and gaming.

What we do differently for startups

VST isn't just another investor. With real skin in the game, we're committed to ensuring each company in our portfolio succeeds. Our secret sauce starts with selecting startups that have real solutions, not just ideas. We pair you with senior talent in product, engineering, customer acquisition and more. Then we let you do what you do best — build, innovate and disrupt. In 24-36 months, you'll scale and be ready to monetize.

What we do differently for investors

VST is a publicly traded company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, and listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (VST), Frankfurt Exchange (6F6) and the OTCQX (VSQTF). For investors, we offer early-stage access to the next unicorns before they're unicorns. Our portfolio represents a uniquely liquid and secure way for investors to get access to the latest cutting-edge technologies. Because we focus on market-ready solutions that scale quickly, we're able to provide strong and stable returns while also tapping into emerging global trends with big upsides. For more information, please visit www.victorysquare.com .

