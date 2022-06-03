Victory Square Technologies : Consolidated Financial Statements Years Ended December 31, 2021 and 2020

Log in
Victory Square Technologies Inc.

Consolidated Financial Statements

Years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020

Expressed in Canadian Dollars

To the Shareholders of Victory Square Technologies Inc:

Management is responsible for the preparation and presentation of the accompanying consolidated financial statements, including responsibility for significant accounting judgments and estimates in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards. This responsibility includes selecting appropriate accounting principles and methods, and making decisions affecting the measurement of transactions in which objective judgment is required.

In discharging its responsibilities for the integrity and fairness of the consolidated financial statements, management designs and maintains the necessary accounting systems and related internal controls to provide reasonable assurance that transactions are authorized, assets are safeguarded, and financial records are properly maintained to provide reliable information for the preparation of consolidated financial statements.

The Audit Committee are composed primarily of Directors who are neither management nor employees of the Company. The Board is responsible for overseeing management in the performance of its financial reporting responsibilities, and for approving the financial information included in the annual report. The Board fulfills these responsibilities by reviewing the financial information prepared by management and discussing relevant matters with management and external auditors. The Audit Committee has the responsibility of meeting with management, and external auditors to discuss the internal controls over the financial reporting process, auditing matters and financial reporting issues. The Board is also responsible for recommending the appointment of the Company's external auditors.

DMCL Chartered Professional Accountants, an independent firm of Chartered Professional Accountants, is appointed by the shareholders to audit the consolidated financial statements and report directly to them; their report follows. The external auditors have full and free access to, and meet periodically and separately with, the Board of Directors, Audit Committee and management to discuss their audit findings.

June 3, 2022

"Shafin Tejani"

"Sheri Rempel"

CEO, Director

CFO

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT

To the Shareholders of Victory Square Technologies Inc.

Opinion

We have audited the consolidated financial statements of Victory Square Technologies Inc. (the "Company"), which comprise the consolidated statements of financial position as at December 31, 2021 and 2020, and the consolidated statements of income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss), changes in equity and cash flows for the years then ended, and notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies (collectively referred to as the "financial statements").

In our opinion, the accompanying financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as at December 31, 2021 and 2020, and its financial performance and its cash flows for the years then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements in Canada, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern

We draw attention to Note 1 to the financial statements, which describes events or conditions that indicate that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Other Information

Management is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in Management's Discussion and Analysis.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

We obtained Management's Discussion and Analysis prior to the date of this auditor's report. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those charged with governance are responsible for overseeing the Company's financial reporting process.

Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

  • Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.
  • Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control.
  • Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.
  • Conclude on the appropriateness of management's use of the going concern basis of accounting and based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.
  • Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.
  • Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the entities or business activities within the Company to express an opinion on the financial statements. We are responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the group audit. We remain solely responsible for our audit opinion.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

The engagement partner on the audit resulting in this independent auditor's report is Barry Hartley.

DALE MATHESON CARR-HILTON LABONTE LLP

CHARTERED PROFESSIONAL ACCOUNTANTS

Vancouver, BC

June 3, 2022

Victory Square Technologies Inc. Consolidated statements of financial position (Expressed in Canadian dollars)

Note

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

4

$

4,376,374

$

4,551,751

Prepaids

5

510,545

499,803

Trade receivables

6

289,291

72,233

Government sales tax receivable

121,835

120,432

Marketable securities

-

13,515

Loan receivable

3,7

-

1,697,912

Inventories

8

144,018

-

5,442,063

6,955,646

Non-current assets

Investments

10

23,945,058

28,876,300

Advances

3

-

500

Due from related parties

21

210,597

2,440,227

Right of use asset

12

621,361

-

Property and equipment

13

284,247

5,751

Intangible assets

3,10,11,14

5,187,174

941,000

Goodwill

3,11

1,640,653

3,432,783

TOTAL ASSETS

$

37,331,153

$

42,652,207

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

Trade payables

21

$

384,578

$

363,361

Accrued liabilities

21

727,702

651,229

Deferred Revenue

387,160

-

Related party loans

21

959,921

355,818

Loan payable

3,15

2,560,172

295,078

Share consideration

3,11

-

104,542

Other payables

17

158,765

404,421

Current portion of lease liability

12

172,690

-

Convertible debentures

3,19

-

1,447,872

Obligation to issue convertible debentures

3,19

-

95,000

5,350,988

3,717,321

Non-current liabilities

Derivative liability

3,11,18

-

97,896

Convertible note

3,11,18

-

8,758

CEBA loans

16

122,150

123,405

Deferred tax liability

11,28

235,655

-

Lease liability

12

463,349

-

TOTAL LIABILITIES

6,172,142

3,947,380

EQUITY

Share capital

20

42,795,726

31,865,593

Stock option reserve

20

2,226,661

442,591

Equity portion of debt

3,15,19

89,944

199,703

Special warrants

20

-

4,889,021

Broker's warrants

20

427,165

427,165

Obligation to issue shares

11

1,120,895

-

Accumulated other comprehensive income

59,400

59,078

Deficit

(19,337,171)

(4,938,669)

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

27,382,620

32,944,482

Non-controlling interest

3,20,29

3,776,391

5,760,345

EQUITY

31,159,011

38,704,827

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

$

37,331,153

$

42,652,207

Nature of operations and going concern - Note 1

Commitment - Note 30

Subsequent events - Note 31

See accompanying notes to the consolidated financial statements.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Victory Square Technologies Inc. published this content on 04 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2022 02:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
