Victory Square Technologies : Consolidated Financial Statements Years Ended December 31, 2021 and 2020

Victory Square Technologies Inc.
Consolidated Financial Statements
Years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020
Expressed in Canadian Dollars
To the Shareholders of Victory Square Technologies Inc:
Management is responsible for the preparation and presentation of the accompanying consolidated financial statements, including responsibility for significant accounting judgments and estimates in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards. This responsibility includes selecting appropriate accounting principles and methods, and making decisions affecting the measurement of transactions in which objective judgment is required.
In discharging its responsibilities for the integrity and fairness of the consolidated financial statements, management designs and maintains the necessary accounting systems and related internal controls to provide reasonable assurance that transactions are authorized, assets are safeguarded, and financial records are properly maintained to provide reliable information for the preparation of consolidated financial statements.
The Audit Committee are composed primarily of Directors who are neither management nor employees of the Company. The Board is responsible for overseeing management in the performance of its financial reporting responsibilities, and for approving the financial information included in the annual report. The Board fulfills these responsibilities by reviewing the financial information prepared by management and discussing relevant matters with management and external auditors. The Audit Committee has the responsibility of meeting with management, and external auditors to discuss the internal controls over the financial reporting process, auditing matters and financial reporting issues. The Board is also responsible for recommending the appointment of the Company's external auditors.
DMCL Chartered Professional Accountants, an independent firm of Chartered Professional Accountants, is appointed by the shareholders to audit the consolidated financial statements and report directly to them; their report follows. The external auditors have full and free access to, and meet periodically and separately with, the Board of Directors, Audit Committee and management to discuss their audit findings.
June 3, 2022
"Shafin Tejani"
"Sheri Rempel"
CEO, Director
CFO
INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT
To the Shareholders of Victory Square Technologies Inc.
Opinion
We have audited the consolidated financial statements of Victory Square Technologies Inc. (the "Company"), which comprise the consolidated statements of financial position as at December 31, 2021 and 2020, and the consolidated statements of income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss), changes in equity and cash flows for the years then ended, and notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies (collectively referred to as the "financial statements").
In our opinion, the accompanying financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as at December 31, 2021 and 2020, and its financial performance and its cash flows for the years then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards.
Basis for Opinion
We conducted our audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements in Canada, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.
Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern
We draw attention to Note 1 to the financial statements, which describes events or conditions that indicate that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.
Other Information
Management is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in Management's Discussion and Analysis.
Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.
In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.
We obtained Management's Discussion and Analysis prior to the date of this auditor's report. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.
Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements
Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.
In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.
Those charged with governance are responsible for overseeing the Company's financial reporting process.
Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements
Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:
Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.
Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control.
Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.
Conclude on the appropriateness of management's use of the going concern basis of accounting and based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.
Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.
Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the entities or business activities within the Company to express an opinion on the financial statements. We are responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the group audit. We remain solely responsible for our audit opinion.
We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.
We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.
The engagement partner on the audit resulting in this independent auditor's report is Barry Hartley.
DALE MATHESON CARR-HILTON LABONTE LLP
CHARTERED PROFESSIONAL ACCOUNTANTS
Vancouver, BC
June 3, 2022
Victory Square Technologies Inc. Consolidated statements of financial position (Expressed in Canadian dollars)
Note
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
4
$
4,376,374
$
4,551,751
Prepaids
5
510,545
499,803
Trade receivables
6
289,291
72,233
Government sales tax receivable
121,835
120,432
Marketable securities
-
13,515
Loan receivable
3,7
-
1,697,912
Inventories
8
144,018
-
5,442,063
6,955,646
Non-current assets
Investments
10
23,945,058
28,876,300
Advances
3
-
500
Due from related parties
21
210,597
2,440,227
Right of use asset
12
621,361
-
Property and equipment
13
284,247
5,751
Intangible assets
3,10,11,14
5,187,174
941,000
Goodwill
3,11
1,640,653
3,432,783
TOTAL ASSETS
$
37,331,153
$
42,652,207
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Trade payables
21
$
384,578
$
363,361
Accrued liabilities
21
727,702
651,229
Deferred Revenue
387,160
-
Related party loans
21
959,921
355,818
Loan payable
3,15
2,560,172
295,078
Share consideration
3,11
-
104,542
Other payables
17
158,765
404,421
Current portion of lease liability
12
172,690
-
Convertible debentures
3,19
-
1,447,872
Obligation to issue convertible debentures
3,19
-
95,000
5,350,988
3,717,321
Non-current liabilities
Derivative liability
3,11,18
-
97,896
Convertible note
3,11,18
-
8,758
CEBA loans
16
122,150
123,405
Deferred tax liability
11,28
235,655
-
Lease liability
12
463,349
-
TOTAL LIABILITIES
6,172,142
3,947,380
EQUITY
Share capital
20
42,795,726
31,865,593
Stock option reserve
20
2,226,661
442,591
Equity portion of debt
3,15,19
89,944
199,703
Special warrants
20
-
4,889,021
Broker's warrants
20
427,165
427,165
Obligation to issue shares
11
1,120,895
-
Accumulated other comprehensive income
59,400
59,078
Deficit
(19,337,171)
(4,938,669)
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
27,382,620
32,944,482
Non-controlling interest
3,20,29
3,776,391
5,760,345
EQUITY
31,159,011
38,704,827
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
$
37,331,153
$
42,652,207
Nature of operations and going concern - Note 1
Commitment - Note 30
Subsequent events - Note 31
See accompanying notes to the consolidated financial statements.
