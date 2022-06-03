Victory Square Technologies : Management Discussion and Analysis for Victory Square Technologies Inc. Year ended December 31, 2021

This MD&A

This management's discussion and analysis (this "MD&A") of the performance, financial condition, and results of operations of Victory Square Technologies Inc. ("Victory Square", "VST", the "Company", "we" and "our"), should be read in conjunction with the Company's audited annual consolidated financial statements and the related notes thereto for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 (the "2021 Financial Statements"). The Company's reporting currency is the Canadian dollar and all dollar amounts in this MD&A are expressed in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise specified. Unless otherwise indicated, the information contained in this MD&A is as of June 3, 2022.

The financial information of the Company contained in this MD&A is derived from the 2021 Financial Statements, which were prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards using accounting policies consistent with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board and interpretations of the International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee. The accounting policies and methods of computation applied in the Company's annual consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Additional information relating to the Company, including the Financial Statements, is available at www.sedar.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements that are not reported financial results or other historical information are forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-lookingstatements"). This MD&A includes forward-looking statements regarding the Company and its Investees (as defined herein) (collectively, the "Group") and the industries in which the Group operates, including statements about, among other things, expectations, beliefs, plans, future operations of the Group and origination of additional companies in which the Company holds an interest and acquisition opportunities for the Group, business and acquisition strategies, opportunities, objectives, prospects, assumptions, including those related to trends and prospects, and future events and performance. Sentences and phrases containing or modified by words such as "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "intend", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targets", "projects", "is designed to", "strategy", "should", "believe", "contemplate" and similar expressions, and the negative of such expressions, are not historical facts and are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward- looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Forward- looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future events, future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indicators of the times at, or by which, such events, performance or results will be achieved, if achieved at all. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time and/or management's expectations with respect to future events that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. The factors described under the heading "Other Risks and Uncertainties", as well as any other cautionary language in this MD&A, provide examples of risks, uncertainties and events that may cause the Group's actual results to differ materially from the expectations it describes in its forward-looking statements. Readers should be aware that the occurrence of the events described in these risk factors and elsewhere in this MD&A could have an adverse effect on, among other things, the Group's business, prospects, operations, results of operations and financial condition.

Specific forward-looking statements contained in this MD&A may include, among others, statements, management's beliefs, expectations or intentions regarding the following:

timelines;

strategic plans;

the business and operations of the Group;

