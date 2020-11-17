Log in
CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Victory Square Technologies Inc.    VST   CA92650P1045

VICTORY SQUARE TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(VST)
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Enters into a Key Business Development & Sales Agreement for its Safetest Covid-19 Rapid and other Tests with Molkom Pharmaceuticals

11/17/2020 | 12:48pm EST
  • Molkom has over 24 years of experience representing pharmaceutical companies in Brazil and over 14 years in Latin America. 
  • The company boasts over 45,000 professional contacts worldwide, 5500 plus direct access to buyers and sales and development contracts totaling over $250,000,000 CAD.*
  • Molkom has ability and capacity to grow current sales and distribution networks for Safetest Covid-19 Rapid and other Tests through direct connection to the global biotech marketplace
  • This is a critical agreement for Victory Square Health to increase sales of its Safetest Covid-19 Rapid Test products globally

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Square Health Inc. (“VS Health” or the “Company“) – a portfolio company of Victory Square Technologies Inc. (“Victory Square”) (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF) (FWB:6F6) — is pleased to announce that it has established a Business Development and Sales agreement with Molkom Pharmaceuticals of Brazil.

Molkom Pharmaceuticals has more than 24 years of representation, sales, and marketing experience in Brazil and over 14 years in Latin America. Molkom represents pharmaceutical companies that produce raw materials, finished products, services and M&A, offering personalized attention to suppliers and customers. Molkom connects it's clients to pharmaceutical, food, cosmetic, veterinary and feed industries in Latin America and the Caribbean for exports, as well as companies that manufacture pharmaceutical ingredients and medicines from around the world for imports, production contracts, licensing, acquisitions and mergers.

This strategic business agreement between Molkom Pharmaceuticals will directly provide VSH with access to major biotech companies, through the distribution and sales of its Safetest suite of products.

Molkom Pharmaceuticals has business development in over 30 countries and clients include: Macleods, Vasa Pharmachem Pvt. Ltd., Finesky Biotech, Sanat Products and Tiaraju of Brazil. The company boasts over 45,000 professional contacts worldwide, 5500 plus direct access to buyers and sales and development contracts totaling over $250,000,000 CAD.*

“This agreement with Molkom Pharmaceuticals will allow our Company to accelerate our sales strategy by tapping into the Molkom Pharmaceuticals network of over 5500 buyers,” said Victory Square Health CEO Felipe Peixoto. Peixoto goes on to say, “Victory Square Health will be taking immediate advantage of Molkom Pharmaceuticals global access to biotech, government, and public and private corporations as we continue to grow our sales and manufacturing channels.”

VS Health was founded in 2016 to accelerate the development of personalized medicine and technology solutions including diagnostic tests to support patient’s care and improve health outcomes. Its first product, the Leishmaniasis Rapid Test, was developed in partnership with the UFMG, Federal University of Minas Gerais. Safetest took advantage of its expertise in the subject to develop other antibody-based tests and a robust R&D pipelines of diagnostic kits for Hansen’s Disease, Brucellosis, HTLV and Blood samples screening tests.

Disclaimer:
The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to eliminate, cure or contain the Covid-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus) at this time

*http://www.molkom.com.br/index.html

Go to: VictorySquare.com and sign up for VST’s official newsletter at www.VictorySquare.com/newsletter

On behalf of the board,

Shafin Diamond Tejani
Chief Executive Officer
Victory Square Technologies

For further information about the Company, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact – Alex Tzilios
Email: alexandros@victorysquare.com
Telephone: 778-867-0482

Media Relations Contact – Howard Blank, Director
Email: howard@victorysquare.com
Telephone: 604-928-6066

ABOUT VICTORY SQUARE TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Victory Square (VST) builds, acquires and invests in promising startups, then provides the senior leadership and resources needed to fast-track growth.

VST’s sweet spot is the cutting-edge tech that’s shaping the 4th Industrial Revolution. Our portfolio consists of 20 global companies using AI, VR/AR and blockchain to disrupt sectors as diverse as fintech, insurance, health and gaming.

What we do differently for startups
VST isn’t just another investor. With real skin in the game, we’re committed to ensuring each company in our portfolio succeeds. Our secret sauce starts with selecting startups that have real solutions, not just ideas. We pair you with senior talent in product, engineering, customer acquisition and more. Then we let you do what you do best — build, innovate and disrupt. In 24-36 months, you’ll scale and be ready to monetize.

What we do differently for investors
VST is a publicly traded company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, and listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (VST), Frankfurt Exchange (6F6) and the OTCQX (VSQTF).

For investors, we offer early-stage access to the next unicorns before they’re unicorns.

Our portfolio represents a uniquely liquid and secure way for investors to get access to the latest cutting-edge technologies while also tapping into emerging global trends with big upsides. For more information, please visit www.victorysquare.com.

Forward Looking Statement
This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the outlook of the business of Victory Square, including, without limitation, statements relating to future performance, execution of business strategy, future growth, business prospects and opportunities of Victory Square and its related subsidiaries, including Victory Square Health Inc., and other factors beyond our control. Such forward-looking statements may, without limitation, be preceded by, followed by, or include words such as “believes”, “expects”, “anticipates”, “estimates”, “intends”, “plans”, “continues”, “project”, “potential”, “possible”, “contemplate”, “seek”, “goal”, or similar expressions, or may employ such future or conditional verbs as “may”, “might”, “will”, “could”, “should” or “would”, or may otherwise be indicated as forward-looking statements by grammatical construction, phrasing or context. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this news release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of Victory Square. Although Victory Square believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because Victory Square can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Victory Square disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
