ADRs End Higher, Grifols, Victrex Trade Actively

By Sabela Ojea

International stocks trading in New York closed higher on Wednesday.

The S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts rose 0.8%, to 156.12. The European index increased 0.4%, to 149.25; the Asian index climbed 1.1%, to 183.13; the Latin American index jumped 2.2%, to 207.87; and the emerging markets index gained 1.0%, to 305.19.

ADRs of Grifols on Wednesday closed up 4.8%, at $9.02, after the Spanish pharmaceutical company said it is planning to reduce its shareholding in Shanghai RAAS Blood Products and that it expects to receive $1.5 billion from the move.

ADRs of Victrex closed down 3.7%, to $9.33, after the British polymer supplier lowered its fiscal 2023 adjusted pretax profit outlook, blaming lower revenue expectations due to weaker demand.

Write to Sabela Ojea at sabela.ojea@wsj.com

