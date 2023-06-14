Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Victrex plc
  News
  7. Summary
    VCT   GB0009292243

VICTREX PLC

(VCT)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:11 2023-06-14 am EDT
1470.00 GBX   -4.36%
05:19pADRs End Higher, Grifols, Victrex Trade Actively
DJ
09:04aVodafone's UK Merger Seen as a Hard Sale for Regulators
DJ
04:06aStocks up amid growth for UK economy; Fed in focus
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ADRs End Higher, Grifols, Victrex Trade Actively

06/14/2023 | 05:19pm EDT
By Sabela Ojea


International stocks trading in New York closed higher on Wednesday.

The S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts rose 0.8%, to 156.12. The European index increased 0.4%, to 149.25; the Asian index climbed 1.1%, to 183.13; the Latin American index jumped 2.2%, to 207.87; and the emerging markets index gained 1.0%, to 305.19.

ADRs of Grifols on Wednesday closed up 4.8%, at $9.02, after the Spanish pharmaceutical company said it is planning to reduce its shareholding in Shanghai RAAS Blood Products and that it expects to receive $1.5 billion from the move.

ADRs of Victrex closed down 3.7%, to $9.33, after the British polymer supplier lowered its fiscal 2023 adjusted pretax profit outlook, blaming lower revenue expectations due to weaker demand.


Write to Sabela Ojea at sabela.ojea@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-14-23 1919ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GRIFOLS, S.A. 6.78% 11.815 Delayed Quote.2.74%
MSCI EMERGING MARKETS 0.16% 1014.91 Real-time Quote.4.89%
SHANGHAI RAAS BLOOD PRODUCTS CO., LTD. -0.29% 6.98 End-of-day quote.10.09%
VICTREX PLC -4.36% 1470 Delayed Quote.-3.76%
Analyst Recommendations on VICTREX PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 305 M 387 M 387 M
Net income 2023 74,6 M 94,8 M 94,8 M
Net cash 2023 33,0 M 41,9 M 41,9 M
P/E ratio 2023 17,5x
Yield 2023 3,89%
Capitalization 1 278 M 1 622 M 1 622 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,09x
EV / Sales 2024 3,44x
Nbr of Employees 1 093
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart VICTREX PLC
Duration : Period :
Victrex plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VICTREX PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 1 470,00 GBX
Average target price 1 826,43 GBX
Spread / Average Target 24,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jakob O. Sigurðsson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michael Ward Finance Director
Ian Clifford Melling Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Dame Vivienne Cox Chairman
Jane E. Toogood Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VICTREX PLC-3.76%1 685
ECOLAB INC.24.67%51 668
SIKA AG16.24%43 784
GIVAUDAN SA2.54%29 572
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION5.53%26 852
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG14.38%18 476
