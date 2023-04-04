Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Victrex plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VCT   GB0009292243

VICTREX PLC

(VCT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:25:09 2023-04-04 am EDT
1590.00 GBX    0.00%
03:50aVictrex Chief Commercial Officer Martin Court to retire after 10 years
AN
03/31UBS likes Beazley; Berenberg cuts Wood Group
AN
02/27Victrex : invests in new medical device product development centre and manufacturing expansion
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Victrex Chief Commercial Officer Martin Court to retire after 10 years

04/04/2023 | 03:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Victrex PLC on Tuesday said Chief Commercial Officer Martin Court has informed the board he intends to retire after ten years with the group.

Victrex is a Lancashire, England-based polymer solutions company with sustainable products aiming for environmental and societal benefits in multiple end-markets.

It said Court will retire from the board after the Victrex board meeting in September and will remain with the company until December 31 to support a smooth transition.

Court joined Victrex in 2013 as managing director for Medical & Emerging Business, before joining the board in 2015 and being appointed CCO in October 2019.

As CCO, Victrex said Court oversaw the Medical & Industrial divisions, as well as a number of group functions, including marketing, sales, and research and development.

Victrex said it plans to create two roles covering Court's responsibilities, sitting below board level and reporting to Chief Executive Officer Jakob Sigurdsson.

These roles will be managing director for Medical, taken by John Devine, and managing director for Sustainable Solutions (Industrial), for which a recruitment process is currently underway involving both internal and external candidates.

"The board is grateful to Martin for his strong contribution to Victrex," said Chair Vivienne Cox.

"He has played a leading role in our Polymer & Parts strategy, including broadening our core business portfolio and driving progress in our mega-programmes."

CEO Sigurdsson added: "He has been integral to Victrex's transition into a solutions-based company, as well as ensuring that our innovative culture translates across all of our growth programmes.

"He will retire at a time when a number of our mega-programmes are reaching an inflection point, with major [original equipment manufacturer] partnerships and line of sight to a material revenue opportunity over the coming years."

Shares in Victrex were down 0.3% to 1,585.00 pence each in London on Tuesday morning.

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about VICTREX PLC
03:50aVictrex Chief Commercial Officer Martin Court to retire after 10 years
AN
03/31UBS likes Beazley; Berenberg cuts Wood Group
AN
02/27Victrex : invests in new medical device product development centre and manufacturing expan..
PU
02/15UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
02/14UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
02/10FTSE 100 Closed Down 0.4% as Economic Pessimism Rises
DJ
02/10UK's 4Q Stagnation Could Be Revised Downward to Recession
DJ
02/10Stocks red as UK economic outlook remains gloomy
AN
02/10Weak UK Economic Outlook Seen as Headwind for Pound
DJ
02/10FTSE 100 Falls as Investors Assess UK GDP Data
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VICTREX PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 364 M 451 M 451 M
Net income 2023 82,1 M 102 M 102 M
Net cash 2023 39,4 M 48,8 M 48,8 M
P/E ratio 2023 16,9x
Yield 2023 3,79%
Capitalization 1 382 M 1 712 M 1 712 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,69x
EV / Sales 2024 3,47x
Nbr of Employees 1 093
Free-Float 98,3%
Chart VICTREX PLC
Duration : Period :
Victrex plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VICTREX PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 1 590,00 GBX
Average target price 2 005,33 GBX
Spread / Average Target 26,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jakob O. Sigurðsson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michael Ward Finance Director
Ian Clifford Melling Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Dame Vivienne Cox Chairman
Jane E. Toogood Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VICTREX PLC-0.44%1 712
ECOLAB INC.14.06%47 121
SIKA AG15.25%43 022
GIVAUDAN SA4.94%30 058
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION0.72%25 928
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG20.45%19 324
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer