04:52aVICTREX : Sustainability & ESG
PU
05/26VICTREX PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
05/12WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : A new era of sobriety
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Victrex : Sustainability & ESG

06/08/2022 | 04:52am EDT
Victrex

Sustainability & ESG

We Bring Transformational & Sustainable Solutions That Address World Material Challenges Every Day

SHAPING FUTURE PERFORMANCE

ENVIRONMENT

ACHIEVE NET ZERO

CARBON EMISSIONS

Minimise use of resources (energy, waste, water) used in our own operations

2021: 28,454 Tonnes

2030: Net Zero

(scope 1 & 2 emissions)

GOVERNANCE

ESG Centre of Excellence

  • Increase disclosures and reporting
  • Further validation of ESG strategy
  • Signed up to SBTi Targets

Sustainability Strategy Aligned to UN Sustainable

Development Goals 2030

Source: Victrex 2021 Annual Report

SOCIAL

2030 SUSTAINABILITY VISION

HAVE A POSITIVE IMPACT ON THE

WE BRING TRANSFORMATIONAL & SUSTAINABLE

COMMUNITIES WHERE WE WORK

SOLUTIONS THAT ADDRESS WORLD MATERIAL

CHALLENGES EVERY DAY

STEM

COMMUNITY

FEMALES IN

INSPIRATION

ACTVITIY

LEADERSHIP

Science, Technology,

Maintain strong

Enhance inclusion

Engineering & Maths

community engagement

& diversity

SUSTAINABLE SOLUTIONS

Inspire the next generation:

(cumulative hours target)

2021: 10%

increase annual contacts

2021: 3,559

2030: 40%

reached

BRING ENVIRONMENTAL

2021:

1,600

2030: 10,000

& SOCIETAL BENEFITS

Goal: 2,500

SAFETY, HEALTH

Develop and deliver sustainable polymer solutions

& WELLBEING

that provide environmental and societal benefits

Achieve a Zero accident & Zero incident culture

evidenced by data

2021: 50% revenue

Recordable Frequency

Current:

0.7

2030: 70% revenue

Injury Rate

Goal:

0.0

  • Achieve carbon net zero emissions by 2030
  • Increase the use of our sustainable & recyclable products which support CO2 reduction
  • Minimise resources (Carbon, Waste and Water) used in our operations
  • Increase employee and community engagement on social responsibility

VICTREX SUSTAINABILITY & ESG

SUSTAINABLE SOLUTIONS

SUSTAINABLE SOLUTIONS

Bringing Environmental

& Societal Benefits

AUTOMOTIVE

80,000 tonne annual CO2 saving in Europe for selected applications**

500+ million gears in automotive

applications made with VICTREX PEEK

AEROSPACE

Sales to Aerospace support 3x CO2 saving

vs. Victrex scope 1 & 2 emissions*

20,000+ aircraft

Have Victrex solutions onboard

MEDICAL

Improved patient outcomes in Spine, Trauma Dental & CMF applications***

15+ million implanted devices

worldwide use Invibio PEEK-OPTIMA polymers

*Based on 10kg of PEEK replacement for metal, IATA carbon reduction & climate change 2018

  • Based on European annual mileage for passenger cars using PEEK based vacuum pump and thrust washer applications vs metal
    • Victrex data on file. CMF, Craniomaxillofacial

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Victrex plc published this content on 08 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2022 08:51:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
