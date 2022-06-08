|
Victrex : Sustainability & ESG
Victrex
Sustainability & ESG
We Bring Transformational & Sustainable Solutions That Address World Material Challenges Every Day
SHAPING FUTURE PERFORMANCE™
ENVIRONMENT
ACHIEVE NET ZERO
CARBON EMISSIONS
Minimise use of resources (energy, waste, water) used in our own operations
2021: 28,454 Tonnes
2030: Net Zero
(scope 1 & 2 emissions)
GOVERNANCE
ESG Centre of Excellence
Increase disclosures and reporting
Further validation of ESG strategy
Signed up to SBTi Targets
Sustainability Strategy Aligned to UN Sustainable
Development Goals 2030
Source: Victrex 2021 Annual Report
SOCIAL
2030 SUSTAINABILITY VISION
HAVE A POSITIVE IMPACT ON THE
WE BRING TRANSFORMATIONAL & SUSTAINABLE
COMMUNITIES WHERE WE WORK
SOLUTIONS THAT ADDRESS WORLD MATERIAL
CHALLENGES EVERY DAY
STEM
COMMUNITY
FEMALES IN
INSPIRATION
ACTVITIY
LEADERSHIP
Science, Technology,
Maintain strong
Enhance inclusion
Engineering & Maths
community engagement
& diversity
SUSTAINABLE SOLUTIONS
Inspire the next generation:
(cumulative hours target)
2021: 10%
2021: 3,559
2030: 40%
|
BRING ENVIRONMENTAL
2021:
1,600
2030: 10,000
& SOCIETAL BENEFITS
Goal: 2,500
SAFETY, HEALTH
Develop and deliver sustainable polymer solutions
& WELLBEING
that provide environmental and societal benefits
Achieve a Zero accident & Zero incident culture
evidenced by data
2021: 50% revenue
Recordable Frequency
Current:
0.7
2030: 70% revenue
Injury Rate
Goal:
0.0
Achieve carbon net zero emissions by 2030
Increase the use of our sustainable & recyclable products which support CO2 reduction
Minimise resources (Carbon, Waste and Water) used in our operations
Increase employee and community engagement on social responsibility
VICTREX SUSTAINABILITY & ESG
SUSTAINABLE SOLUTIONS
SUSTAINABLE SOLUTIONS
Bringing Environmental
& Societal Benefits
AUTOMOTIVE
80,000 tonne annual CO2 saving in Europe for selected applications**
500+ million gears in automotive
applications made with VICTREX™ PEEK
AEROSPACE
Sales to Aerospace support 3x CO2 saving
vs. Victrex scope 1 & 2 emissions*
20,000+ aircraft
Have Victrex solutions onboard
MEDICAL
Improved patient outcomes in Spine, Trauma Dental & CMF applications***
15+ million implanted devices
worldwide use Invibio PEEK-OPTIMA™ polymers
*Based on 10kg of PEEK replacement for metal, IATA carbon reduction & climate change 2018
Based on European annual mileage for passenger cars using PEEK based vacuum pump and thrust washer applications vs metal
Victrex data on file. CMF, Craniomaxillofacial
