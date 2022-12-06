Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Victrex plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VCT   GB0009292243

VICTREX PLC

(VCT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:30 2022-12-06 am EST
1712.00 GBX   -3.93%
05:12aVictrex profit rises following "record" Industrial division revenue
AN
03:52aVictrex : 2022 Full year results presentation
PU
02:56aLONDON BRIEFING: Ashtead raises annual guidance after strong half
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Victrex profit rises following "record" Industrial division revenue

12/06/2022 | 05:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Victrex PLC on Tuesday said its pretax profit increased in its recent financial year as the company achieved "record" revenue in its Industrial division.

The Lancashire, England-based speciality chemicals firm reported a pretax profit of GBP95.6 million in the year ended September 30, up 4.3% from GBP91.7 million the year before.

Revenue grew 11% to GBP341.0 million from GBP306.3 million the year prior. This was driven by an 11% increase in Victrex's Industrial revenue to GBP282.7 million from GBP255.2 million, following an improved sales mix and "greater" commercialisation of its Aerospace composite business.

Victrex said Medical revenue also aided the overall revenue growth, rising 14% to GBP58.3 million from GBP51.1 million the year before.

Victrex declared a final dividend of 46.14 pence, unchanged from the year before. This brings Victrex's total dividends for the year to 59.56p per share, down from 109.56p per share in financial 2021.

"Several end-markets are yet to fully recover from the effects of the pandemic, and we continue to see good growth opportunities across the group," Chief Executive Jakob Sigurdsson said.

"However, we are mindful of the uncertain macroeconomic outlook for 2023 and some signs that Value Added Resellers volumes are edging down slightly, to more normalised levels. This means the opportunity to improve on last year's record group volume is likely to be challenging."

Sigurdsson added that Victrex faces further and "significant" energy and raw material inflation, although additional pricing actions are in progress, with a timing lag.

Victrex shares were down 2.4% to 1,740.00p on Tuesday morning in London.

By Jaskeet Briah, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.08% 600.5 Delayed Quote.13.21%
VICTREX PLC -3.53% 1719.02 Delayed Quote.-27.09%
All news about VICTREX PLC
05:12aVictrex profit rises following "record" Industrial division revenue
AN
03:52aVictrex : 2022 Full year results presentation
PU
02:56aLONDON BRIEFING: Ashtead raises annual guidance after strong half
AN
02:33aVictrex Trims FY22 Dividend as Profit Rises
MT
02:03aEarnings Flash (VCT.L) VICTREX Posts FY22 Revenue GBP341M
MT
02:03aEarnings Flash (VCT.L) VICTREX Reports FY22 EPS GBX87.30
MT
12/05UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
12/02UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
12/01UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
11/30UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VICTREX PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 331 M 403 M 403 M
Net income 2022 81,2 M 99,0 M 99,0 M
Net cash 2022 30,8 M 37,5 M 37,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,1x
Yield 2022 3,19%
Capitalization 1 548 M 1 888 M 1 888 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,59x
EV / Sales 2023 4,32x
Nbr of Employees 866
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart VICTREX PLC
Duration : Period :
Victrex plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VICTREX PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 1 782,00 GBX
Average target price 2 087,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 17,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jakob O. Sigurðsson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michael Ward Finance Director
Ian Melling Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Dame Vivienne Cox Chairman
Jane E. Toogood Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VICTREX PLC-27.09%1 888
ECOLAB INC.-35.87%43 112
SIKA AG-37.51%38 819
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION21.61%33 304
GIVAUDAN SA-34.91%30 590
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG-34.82%16 545