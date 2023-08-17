(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Thursday morning and Wednesday:

FTSE 100

Bernstein raises Croda International price target to 6,000 (5,900) pence - 'market-perform'

Goldman Sachs raises Flutter Entertainment price target to 19,100 (18,800) pence - 'buy'

Berenberg cuts Hiscox price target to 1,230 (1,245) pence - 'hold'

FTSE 250

UBS cuts Redrow price target to 565 (600) pence - 'buy'

SMALL CAP

Shore Capital raises Videndum to 'buy' (hold)

