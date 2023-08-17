Videndum plc is a United Kingdom-based provider of branded hardware products and software solutions to the content creation market. The Company's customers include broadcasters, film studios, production and rental companies, photographers, independent content creators (ICCs), vloggers, influencers, gamers, professional sound crews and enterprises. It operates through three divisions. The Media Solutions Division designs, manufactures and distributes branded equipment for photographic and video cameras, and smartphones. The Production Solutions Division designs, manufactures and distributes branded and technically advanced products and solutions for broadcasters, film and video production companies, and independent content creators and enterprises. The Creative Solutions Division develops, manufactures and distributes branded products and solutions for film and video production companies, independent content creators, gamers, enterprises (medical and industrial) and broadcasters.

Sector Household Electronics