(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Thursday morning and Wednesday:
----------
FTSE 100
----------
Bernstein raises Croda International price target to 6,000 (5,900) pence - 'market-perform'
----------
Goldman Sachs raises Flutter Entertainment price target to 19,100 (18,800) pence - 'buy'
----------
Berenberg cuts Hiscox price target to 1,230 (1,245) pence - 'hold'
----------
FTSE 250
----------
UBS cuts Redrow price target to 565 (600) pence - 'buy'
----------
SMALL CAP
----------
Shore Capital raises Videndum to 'buy' (hold)
----------
Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.