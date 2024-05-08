Understanding Videndum

We design and manufacture

portfolio of market-leading, premium brands - from traditional mechanically engineered products through to electronics and software.

Videndum's purpose is to enable our customers, in a full range of creative industries, to capture and share content through a wide variety of media.

Videndum's success is dependent on our ability to understand and respond to our customers' needs.

Our core customers can be categorised as:

TV broadcaster, production company, independent content creator ("ICC") and professional sound crew

Producing video and audio content for TV programmes, live news or live sports events

Film or production company, including independent film-makersMaking content for feature films and scripted TV shows to share in cinemas or on subscription channels like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+

and Disney+

Professional photographer/videographer, including prosumer

Creating and sharing digital content for social media platforms or retail e-commerce, where images and videos of new products are frequently published online

Influencer/vlogger

Creating and sharing video and audio content on social media platforms like TikTok, YouTube and Instagram

Live streaming enterprise, including government, education establishment or house of worship

Creating video and audio content

to stream live or pre-recorded to their employees, customers and communities