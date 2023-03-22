Advanced search
Videndum : Annual Report and Accounts for year ended 31 December 2022

03/22/2023 | 10:13am EDT
Enabling the capture and sharing of exceptional content

Annual Report

and Accounts 2022

Capture.

Share.

Our purpose is to enable the capture and sharing of exceptional content.

Discover our Divisions:

Media

Production

Creative

Solutions

Solutions

Solutions

See page 20

See page 26

See page 30

Videndum plc  Annual Report and Accounts 2022

01

We are a leading global provider of premium branded hardware products and software solutions to the growing content creation market.

Contents

Strategic Report

Corporate Governance

Financial Statements

2022 financial highlights

02

Chairman's statement

82

Independent auditor's report

163

Our global footprint

04

A snapshot of governance

84

Introduction and table of contents

170

About us and our brands

06

Board of Directors

86

Primary statements

171

Strategic framework

08

Leadership, purpose, values and culture

88

Section 1 - Basis of Preparation

176

Business model

09

The role of the Board

90

Section 2 - Results for the Year

178

Market opportunity

10

Key Board activities in 2022

94

Section 3 - Operating Assets and Liabilities

187

Stakeholder value creation

12

Section 172 statement

96

Section 4 - Capital Structure

197

Chairman's welcome

14

The Board and our stakeholders

97

Section 5 - Other Supporting Notes

206

CEO's review

16

The Board's major decisions in 2022

100

Company Financial Statements

216

Media Solutions

20

Division of responsibilities

102

Glossary of Alternative Performance Measures

224

Production Solutions

26

Composition, succession and evaluation

105

Five Year Financial Summary

229

Creative Solutions

30

Nominations Committee report

109

Shareholder Information and Financial Calendar 230

Operational and financial review

34

Audit, risk and internal control

113

Key Performance Indicators

42

Audit Committee report

116

Principal risks and uncertainties

44

Remuneration report

122

Responsible business

50

Directors' Remuneration Policy

128

Governance framework

52

Annual Report on Remuneration

138

ESG targets

54

Directors' report

159

Videndum's roadmap to net zero

56

Task Force on Climate-related

Financial Disclosures report ("TCFD")

57

Environment

70

Our people

72

Giving back

76

Cover image: Josefin Kuschela

Responsible practices

78

videndum.com

Non-Financial Information Statement

81

Image above: Felix Belloin

02

Strategic Report

2022 financial highlights

Revenue

Net debt*

Recommended final dividend

£451.2m

£193.5m

25.0p

per share

Up 14%

Up 4%

2022

£451.2m

2022

£193.5m

2021

£394.3m

2021

£145.2m

2020

£290.5m

2020

£90.8m

Adjusted operating profit*

Statutory operating profit

Interim dividend per share

£60.0m

£31.5m

15.0p

Up 30%

Down 6%

2022

£60.0m

2021

£46.2m

2020

£9.9m

Adjusted operating margin*

Statutory operating margin

Recommended total

13.3%

7.0%

40.0p

dividend per share

Up 160 bps

Down 150 bps

Up 14%

Adjusted basic Earnings Per Share*

Basic Earnings Per Share

90.1p

71.4p

Up 29%

Up 27%

Read more on page 35

  • In addition to statutory reporting, Videndum plc reports Alternative Performance Measures ("APMs") which are not defined or specified under the requirements of International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). The Group uses these APMs to aid the comparability of information between reporting periods and Divisions, by adjusting for certain items which impact upon IFRS measures, to aid the user in understanding the activity taking place across the Group's businesses. APMs are used by the Directors and Management for performance analysis, planning, reporting and incentive purposes. A summary of APMs used and their closest equivalent statutory measures is given in the Glossary on pages 224 to 228.

Videndum plc  Annual Report and Accounts 2022

03

Key points

2022 financial highlights

  • Record revenue (+14%) and adjusted profit before tax* (+27%).
    • Organic, constant currency revenue slightly ahead of last year, despite softness in the consumer segment (c.10% of Group revenue) and some retail destocking.
    • Executing on our M&A strategy with acquisitions integrated well.
    • Adjusted operating margin* progression (+160 bps); pricing again more than offset inflation and a continued well-managed cost base.
  • Delivered operating cash conversion* of 83%.
  • As expected, net debt* increased due to M&A activity and exchange rates.
    • Net debt to EBITDA of 2.1x (loan covenants basis).
  • Progressive total dividend of 40.0p per share (+14%).

.

Strategic positioning and outlook

  • Uniquely positioned at the heart of the growing global content creation market.
  • Continued adjusted operating margin* improvement.
  • Additional opportunities identified for a number of self-help actions to further streamline our cost base and deliver cross-Divisional synergies.
  • Expect stable FY 2023 adjusted profit before tax*, with higher operating profit offset by increased interest charges; higher than usual H2 weighting due to current macroeconomic environment.

Image: Josefin Kuschela

This is an excerpt of the original content.

