Videndum : Annual Report and Accounts for year ended 31 December 2022

Key points
2022 financial highlights
Record revenue (+14%) and adjusted profit before tax* (+27%).
Organic, constant currency revenue slightly ahead of last year, despite softness in the consumer segment (c.10% of Group revenue) and some retail destocking.
Executing on our M&A strategy with acquisitions integrated well.
Adjusted operating margin* progression (+160 bps); pricing again more than offset inflation and a continued well-managed cost base.
Delivered operating cash conversion* of 83%.
As expected, net debt* increased due to M&A activity and exchange rates.
Net debt to EBITDA of 2.1x (loan covenants basis).
Progressive total dividend of 40.0p per share (+14%).
Strategic positioning and outlook
Uniquely positioned at the heart of the growing global content creation market.
Continued adjusted operating margin* improvement.
Additional opportunities identified for a number of self-help actions to further streamline our cost base and deliver cross-Divisional synergies.
Expect stable FY 2023 adjusted profit before tax*, with higher operating profit offset by increased interest charges; higher than usual H2 weighting due to current macroeconomic environment.
