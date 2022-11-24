Advanced search
    VTC   GB0009296665

VIDENDUM PLC

(VTC)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:21 2022-11-24 am EST
1288.00 GBX   -0.92%
04:04aVidendum reorganises to maximise growth; 2022 expectations unchanged
AN
02:32aMedia Tech Provider Videndum Reiterates FY22 Guidance Amid Strong Demand
MT
11/23UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
Videndum reorganises to maximise growth; 2022 expectations unchanged

11/24/2022 | 04:04am EST
(Alliance News) - Videndum PLC said on Thursday it will reorganise itself to maximise growth, while saying its expectations for 2022 remain unchanged.

The London-based video hardware and software provider said it will reorganise its creative solutions sales and marketing teams into specialist vertical segments, focusing on products incorporating the patented Amimon technology.

It comes after a period of research and development in creative solutions, seeing high demand for Videndum's Teradek and SmalHD 4K/HDR video transmission and monitoring systems. Videndum also said its medical segment grew with strong Amimon product demand in operating rooms.

The cash cost of reorganisation is expected to be around USD2.5 million with non-cash write-offs of USD5 million, while the cost base is expected to reduce by around USD3.5 million.

Videndum said adjusted pretax profit expectations for 2022 remain unchanged from August, when it anticipated between GBP51.1 million and GBP54.6 million. This would be up from GBP42.4 million in 2021, despite the company noting an uncertain economic environment which is weakening consumer spending.

"The fundamental growth drivers of the business remain very positive, and these are underpinned by technology change driving shorter product replacement cycles. The group's market-leading, premium brands allow us to manage inflationary headwinds with pricing actions and to manage supply chain challenges through operational excellence," said Chief Executive Stephen Bird.

Shares in Videndum were up 0.4% to 1,304.75 pence in London on Thursday morning.

By Greg Rosenvinge; gregrosenvinge@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 458 M 553 M 553 M
Net income 2022 29,2 M 35,2 M 35,2 M
Net Debt 2022 182 M 220 M 220 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,8x
Yield 2022 2,88%
Capitalization 600 M 723 M 723 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,71x
EV / Sales 2023 1,55x
Nbr of Employees 2 000
Free-Float 92,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Stephen Charles Bird Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Martin Jon Green Executive Director & Group Finance Director
Ian Philip McHoul Chairman
Christopher John Humphrey Non-Executive Director
Caroline Agnes Morgan Thomson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIDENDUM PLC-8.45%723
LARGAN PRECISION CO.,LTD-7.51%9 738
NIKON CORPORATION8.87%3 408
APPOTRONICS CORPORATION LIMITED-30.83%1 520
GENIUS ELECTRONIC OPTICAL CO., LTD-24.67%1 427
COWELL E HOLDINGS INC.-5.02%1 337