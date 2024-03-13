Videndum PLC - London-based software and hardware manufacturer for the film industry - Says that it will need more time to finalise its 2023 financial results. The results were due to be published next Tuesday. Videndum says that the delay is due to "the treatment of certain adjusting items" in the results, which will require additional time to account for. The company has not given a revised publication date, but says that this will be given in due course.

Current stock price: 315.85 pence per share, down 0.5% in London on Wednesday

12-month change: down 63%

By Hugh Cameron, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.