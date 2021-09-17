Video River Networks announces “CEO Updates”: live Shareholder Conference Call with CEO Friday, October 8th, 2021 on Zoom

TORRANCE, CA, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Video River Networks “the company” (OTC: NIHK TWTR: @NIHKEV), a technologically innovative Electric Vehicle and Battery holding company, is pleased to announce the beginning of a live Conference Call series with Shareholders “CEO Updates”, with the first live Shareholder Conference Call with Chairman and CEO scheduled for Friday, October 8th, 2021 at 2pm PST on Zoom.



Topics to be reviewed:

Updates regarding progress and development of the Electric Vehicles.

Information on real-time delivery with action timeline.

Invitation highlights for Shareholder unveiling event with Electric Vehicles

Overview of Video River Networks subsidiaries, Drone Guarder, Inc (TWTR: @DroneGuarder and GiveMePower (TWTR: @GiveMePower5

Live review of questions submitted directly by Shareholders.



If you have any questions, please email AskCEOfrank@gmail.com by Friday, October 8th at noon PST. CEO will answer as many questions as time permits.

"There’s been a whirlwind of events in my office over the last couple of months, and I’m looking forward to sharing updates directly with Shareholders in the live Zoom conference call this October 8th. Feel free to email your questions and I’ll try to answer as many as possible. My passion for innovative technologies of the future has set us on an accelerated growth path, and I look forward to meeting you and hearing your questions in the Shareholder Zoom Conference Call. ” Frank Igwealor.

About Video River Networks, Inc.

Video River Networks, Inc. is an Electric Vehicles and Battery Technology company whose focus is to develop and bring to market the next generation of high-performance state-of-the-art Electric Vehicles. The company’s current and expanding technology portfolio includes Electric Vehicles, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Robotic ("EV-AI-ML-R") assets, with businesses and operations in North America and Asia. With a commitment to revolutionary technology, Video River Networks is in the process of cultivating innovative technologies to enhance consumer’s cybernetic experience.

For more information, please check the latest updates on the company's Twitter account https://twitter.com/NIHKEV

About Chairman and CEO Frank Igwealor

With a passion for building businesses by the community for the community, Chairman and CEO Frank Igwealor is committed to the realization of technological and social inventions that benefit society and empower the less-privileged. With a focus on diversity and social-entrepreneurship, CEO Frank devotes his time to developing businesses that empower the less-privileged to become financially self-sufficient, “realizing the humanity of tomorrow begins with the dreams of today”.

CONTACT:

Video River Networks, Inc.

370 Amapola Ave., Suite 200A

Torrance, CA 90501

contact@videorivernetworks.net