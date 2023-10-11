To,
October 09, 2023
The Secretary
Corporate Relations Department
BSE Limited
The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,
Exchange Plaza, Bandra-Kurla Complex,
Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400001
Bandra East, Mumbai - 400051
Scrip Code: 511389
NSE Symbol: VIDEOIND
Dear Sir / Madam,
Sub.: Completion of the tenure of Mr. Satish Motilal Totala as a Whole Time Executive Director of Videocon Industries Limited (the "Company") & Occupier of Company's Factory at Aurangabad.
We refer to the provisions of Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and our letter(s) dated October 08, 2020 and October 19, 2022 intimating appointment/extension of tenure of Mr. Satish Motilal Totala (DIN: 08901288) as Whole Time Director of the Company & Occupier of the Factory of the Company situated at 14 K.M. Stone, Aurangabad-Paithan Road, Village Chittegaon, Tal.: Paithan, Dist.: Aurangabad - 431 105.
In this connection, we would like to inform that Mr. Satish Motilal Totala completed his tenure, in terms of his appointment, on October 04, 2023 and vacated office of Whole Time Director of the Company w.e.f. October 05, 2023 upon completion of his tenure of re- appointment.
We furnish hereunder the details as required under Regulation 30 and Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI circular CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 09, 2015:
Sr.Particulars No.
- Name of the Company
2 Name of the director
3 Reason for change
- Date of cessation
- Detailed reasons for cessation
Details
Videocon Industries Limited Mr. Satish Motilal Totala Vacation of Office of Whole Time Director on completion of Tenure of Appointment October 05, 2023 Mr. Satish Motilal Totala (DIN: 08901288) was appointed as a Whole-Time Director of the Company for a period of 2 (Two) years &
VIDEOCON INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Registered Office
New Delhi Office
Correspondence Address
14KM Stone, Aurangabad-Paithan Road,
Videocon Tower, Eleventh Floor, Rani
171 Mittal Court, 17th Floor, 'B- Wing', Plot-
Village Chittegaon, Taluka Paithan, District
Jansi Marg, E-1 Jhandewa Ion Extn, New
224, Jamanalal Bajaj Marg, Nariman Point,
Aurangabad
-
431
105
India
Delhi
-
110055
India
Mumbai, -400021
www.videoconindustriesltd.com
CIN: L99999MH1986PLC103624
Occupier of the Factory of the Company situated at 14 K.M. Stone, Aurangabad-Paithan Road, Village Chittegaon, Tal.: Paithan, Dist.: Aurangabad - 431 105, with effect from October 05, 2020.
His tenure was extended for a further period of one (1) year with effect from October 05, 2022, on the same terms and conditions.
Mr. Satish Motilal Totala completed his tenure,
in terms of his appointment, on October 04,
2023 and vacated office of the Whole Time
Director of the Company w.e.f. October 05, 2023
upon completion of his tenure of re-
appointment.
6
Names of listed entities in which Not Applicable
the director holds directorships,
indicating the category of directorship and membership of board committees, if any
- Brief profile (in case of Not Applicable appointment)
8 Disclosure of relationships Not Applicable between directors (in case of appointment of a director)
You are requested to take the same on your record.
Thanking you,
Yours truly,
For VIDEOCON INDUSTRIES LIMITED
(A Company under Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process by NCLT order dated June 06, 2018 and order dated August 08, 2019 read with order dated September 25, 2019)
BABUBHAI DOLATSINH VAGHELA
WHOLE TIME DIRECTOR
DIN: 10301042
