To, October 09, 2023
The Secretary
BSE Limited / The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.
Scrip Code: 511389 / NSE Symbol: VIDEOIND

Dear Sir / Madam,

Sub.: Completion of the tenure of Mr. Satish Motilal Totala as a Whole Time Executive Director of Videocon Industries Limited (the "Company") & Occupier of Company's Factory at Aurangabad.

We refer to the provisions of Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and our letter(s) dated October 08, 2020 and October 19, 2022 intimating appointment/extension of tenure of Mr. Satish Motilal Totala (DIN: 08901288) as Whole Time Director of the Company & Occupier of the Factory of the Company situated at 14 K.M. Stone, Aurangabad-Paithan Road, Village Chittegaon, Tal.: Paithan, Dist.: Aurangabad - 431 105.

In this connection, we would like to inform that Mr. Satish Motilal Totala completed his tenure, in terms of his appointment, on October 04, 2023 and vacated office of Whole Time Director of the Company w.e.f. October 05, 2023 upon completion of his tenure of re- appointment.

We furnish hereunder the details as required under Regulation 30 and Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI circular CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 09, 2015: