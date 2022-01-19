Videocon Industries : Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process

19 January, 2022 To, BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited 25th Floor, New Trading Ring, "Exchange Plaza", Fifth Floor, Plot No. C/1, G Rotunda Building, P.J. Towers, Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Dalal Street, Fort Mumbai: 400001 Bandra (East), Mumbai 400051 Scrip Code: 511389 Scrip Code: VIDEOIND Dear Sir/Ma'am,

Subject: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (the "LODR") read with sub clause 16(h) of Para A of Part A of Schedule III of the LODR- Publication of Invitation for Expression of Interest in Form G

Reference: Intimation dated 05 January 2022 pertaining to the order passed by the NCLAT setting aside the Plan Approval Order passed by the Hon'ble NCLT on 08 June 2021 and remitting back the matter to Committee of Creditors for completion of the process relating to CIRP in accordance with the provisions of the the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (the "IBC")

We refer to the provisions of Regulation 30 (Schedule III, Part A, Clause A) of the LODR read with section 25(2)(h) of the IBC and Regulation 36A of IBBI (Insolvency Resolution Process for Corporate Persons) Regulations, 2016 (the "CIRP Regulations") and would like to inform you that pursuant to the order of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (the "NCLAT") dated 05 January, 2022, the consolidated Committee of Creditors (the "CoC") of Videocon Industries Limited (the "Company") and other 12 Videocon group companies (the "Corporate Debtors"), having a consolidated corporate insolvency resolution process have decided to re-invite fresh expressions of interest for submission of resolution plan for Consolidated Corporate Debtors in accordance with provisions of the IBC and regulations thereunder.

In view of the same, an Invitation for Expression of Interest in Form G has been published on 18th January, 2022 in Financial Express, along with other regional newspapers and the same contains the requisite particulars. The last date for receipt of Expression of Interest is February 02, 2022. Further the same is uploaded on the website of the Company: https://videoconindustriesltd.com/Consolidated_CIRP/index.aspx.