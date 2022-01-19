Videocon Industries : Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process
01/19/2022 | 01:22am EST
19 January, 2022
To,
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
25th Floor, New Trading Ring,
"Exchange Plaza", Fifth Floor, Plot No. C/1, G
Rotunda Building, P.J. Towers,
Block, Bandra Kurla Complex,
Dalal Street, Fort Mumbai: 400001
Bandra (East), Mumbai 400051
Scrip Code: 511389
Scrip Code: VIDEOIND
Dear Sir/Ma'am,
Subject: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (the "LODR") read with sub clause 16(h) of Para A of Part A of Schedule III of the LODR- Publication of Invitation for Expression of Interest in Form G
Reference: Intimation dated 05 January 2022 pertaining to the order passed by the NCLAT setting aside the Plan Approval Order passed by the Hon'ble NCLT on 08 June 2021 and remitting back the matter to Committee of Creditors for completion of the process relating to CIRP in accordance with the provisions of the the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (the "IBC")
We refer to the provisions of Regulation 30 (Schedule III, Part A, Clause A) of the LODR read with section 25(2)(h) of the IBC and Regulation 36A of IBBI (Insolvency Resolution Process for Corporate Persons) Regulations, 2016 (the "CIRP Regulations") and would like to inform you that pursuant to the order of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (the "NCLAT") dated 05 January, 2022, the consolidated Committee of Creditors (the "CoC") of Videocon Industries Limited (the "Company") and other 12 Videocon group companies (the "Corporate Debtors"), having a consolidated corporate insolvency resolution process have decided to re-invite fresh expressions of interest for submission of resolution plan for Consolidated Corporate Debtors in accordance with provisions of the IBC and regulations thereunder.
In view of the same, an Invitation for Expression of Interest in Form G has been published on 18th January, 2022 in Financial Express, along with other regional newspapers and the same contains the requisite particulars. The last date for receipt of Expression of Interest is February 02, 2022. Further the same is uploaded on the website of the Company: https://videoconindustriesltd.com/Consolidated_CIRP/index.aspx.
VIDEOCON INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Correspondence Address
R e g i s t e r e d
O f f i c e
New
Delhi
Office
Project
Office
(Oil
&
Gas)
171 Mittal Court, 'C' wing, 17th
14KM Stone, Aurangabad-Paithan
Videocon Tower, 12th Floor, Rani
42,
Thirumal
Pillai
Road,
Floor, Nariman Point, Mumbai -
Road, Village Chittegaon, Taluka
Jansi Marg, E-1 Jhandewa Ion
1st
Floor,
T.
Nagar,
400012, India
Paithan, District Aurangabad - 431
Extn, New Delhi - 110055 India
Chennai
- 600
017
India
105
India
T (+91-11) 4159 3100
T (+91-44) 2834 3180
T (+91-22) 6611 3500
T (+91 - 2431) 251501 - 2
F (+91-11) 41593150/ 23616593
F (+91-44) 2834 0950
F (+91 - 2431) 251501
www.videoconworld.com
CIN:L99999MH1986PLC106324
You are requested to take the above information on record.
Videocon Industries Ltd. published this content on 19 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2022 06:21:04 UTC.