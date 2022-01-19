Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Videocon Industries Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    511389   INE703A01011

VIDEOCON INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(511389)
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Videocon Industries : Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process

01/19/2022 | 01:22am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

19 January, 2022

To,

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

25th Floor, New Trading Ring,

"Exchange Plaza", Fifth Floor, Plot No. C/1, G

Rotunda Building, P.J. Towers,

Block, Bandra Kurla Complex,

Dalal Street, Fort Mumbai: 400001

Bandra (East), Mumbai 400051

Scrip Code: 511389

Scrip Code: VIDEOIND

Dear Sir/Ma'am,

Subject: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (the "LODR") read with sub clause 16(h) of Para A of Part A of Schedule III of the LODR- Publication of Invitation for Expression of Interest in Form G

Reference: Intimation dated 05 January 2022 pertaining to the order passed by the NCLAT setting aside the Plan Approval Order passed by the Hon'ble NCLT on 08 June 2021 and remitting back the matter to Committee of Creditors for completion of the process relating to CIRP in accordance with the provisions of the the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (the "IBC")

We refer to the provisions of Regulation 30 (Schedule III, Part A, Clause A) of the LODR read with section 25(2)(h) of the IBC and Regulation 36A of IBBI (Insolvency Resolution Process for Corporate Persons) Regulations, 2016 (the "CIRP Regulations") and would like to inform you that pursuant to the order of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (the "NCLAT") dated 05 January, 2022, the consolidated Committee of Creditors (the "CoC") of Videocon Industries Limited (the "Company") and other 12 Videocon group companies (the "Corporate Debtors"), having a consolidated corporate insolvency resolution process have decided to re-invite fresh expressions of interest for submission of resolution plan for Consolidated Corporate Debtors in accordance with provisions of the IBC and regulations thereunder.

In view of the same, an Invitation for Expression of Interest in Form G has been published on 18th January, 2022 in Financial Express, along with other regional newspapers and the same contains the requisite particulars. The last date for receipt of Expression of Interest is February 02, 2022. Further the same is uploaded on the website of the Company: https://videoconindustriesltd.com/Consolidated_CIRP/index.aspx.

VIDEOCON INDUSTRIES LIMITED

Correspondence Address

R e g i s t e r e d

O f f i c e

New

Delhi

Office

Project

Office

(Oil

&

Gas)

171 Mittal Court, 'C' wing, 17th

14KM Stone, Aurangabad-Paithan

Videocon Tower, 12th Floor, Rani

42,

Thirumal

Pillai

Road,

Floor, Nariman Point, Mumbai -

Road, Village Chittegaon, Taluka

Jansi Marg, E-1 Jhandewa Ion

1st

Floor,

T.

Nagar,

400012, India

Paithan, District Aurangabad - 431

Extn, New Delhi - 110055 India

Chennai

- 600

017

India

105

India

T (+91-11) 4159 3100

T (+91-44) 2834 3180

T (+91-22) 6611 3500

T (+91 - 2431) 251501 - 2

F (+91-11) 41593150/ 23616593

F (+91-44) 2834 0950

F (+91 - 2431) 251501

www.videoconworld.com

CIN:L99999MH1986PLC106324

You are requested to take the above information on record.

Thanking You,

Yours faithfully,

For VIDEOCON INDUSTRIES LIMITED

SAMRIDHI KUMARI

COMPANY SECRETARY

M. No.: A54714

VIDEOCON INDUSTRIES LIMITED

Correspondence Address

R e g i s t e r e d

O f f i c e

New

Delhi

Office

Project

Office

(Oil

&

Gas)

171 Mittal Court, 'C' wing, 17th

14KM Stone, Aurangabad-Paithan

Videocon Tower, 12th Floor, Rani

42,

Thirumal

Pillai

Road,

Floor, Nariman Point, Mumbai -

Road, Village Chittegaon, Taluka

Jansi Marg, E-1 Jhandewa Ion

1st

Floor,

T.

Nagar,

400012, India

Paithan, District Aurangabad - 431

Extn, New Delhi - 110055 India

Chennai

- 600

017

India

105

India

T (+91-11) 4159 3100

T (+91-44) 2834 3180

T (+91-22) 6611 3500

T (+91 - 2431) 251501 - 2

F (+91-11) 41593150/ 23616593

F (+91-44) 2834 0950

F (+91 - 2431) 251501

www.videoconworld.com

CIN:L99999MH1986PLC106324

Disclaimer

Videocon Industries Ltd. published this content on 19 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2022 06:21:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about VIDEOCON INDUSTRIES LIMITED
01:22aVIDEOCON INDUSTRIES : Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process
PU
2021GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Disclosure pursuant to receipt of resignation letter from Statutor..
PU
2021GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Pre-Facto Intimation on the upcoming Twenty-Fourth Meetinq of Cons..
PU
2021VIDEOCON INDUSTRIES : Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listin
PU
2021State Bank Seeks NCLAT Nod to Call for Fresh Bidding for Videocon
CI
2021Videocon Industries Limited Announces Delay in Submission of Financial Results for the ..
CI
2021VIDEOCON INDUSTRIES : Approval of Resolution Plan and Delisting of Shar
PU
2021Videocon Industries Limited Announces the Resignation of Rajneesh Gupta as CFO of Compa..
CI
2020Twin Star Technologies Limited agreed to acquire Assets of Videocon from Videocon Indus..
CI
2020Twin Star Reportedly Leads Race for Videocon
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 9 110 M 122 M 122 M
Net income 2019 -74 477 M -998 M -998 M
Net Debt 2019 584 B 7 816 M 7 816 M
P/E ratio 2019 -0,01x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 2 425 M 32,5 M 32,5 M
EV / Sales 2018 17,2x
EV / Sales 2019 64,2x
Nbr of Employees 1 528
Free-Float 60,9%
Chart VIDEOCON INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Videocon Industries Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Venugopal Nandlal Dhoot Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & MD
Rajneesh Gupta Chief Financial Officer
Chandrakant Jyoti Chief Operating Officer
Samridhi Kumari Secretary & Compliance Officer
Subhash Shamsunder Dayama Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIDEOCON INDUSTRIES LIMITED0.00%33
MIDEA GROUP CO., LTD.-0.69%78 989
HAIER SMART HOME CO., LTD.-4.22%39 383
THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION0.71%10 973
NEWELL BRANDS INC.8.33%10 146
HUSQVARNA AB (PUBL)-9.35%8 343