Videocon Industries : Approval of Resolution Plan and Delisting of Shar 06/16/2021 | 11:24am EDT

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Date: 15th June 2021 To BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited 25th Floor, New Trading Ring, "Exchange Plaza", Rotunda Building, Fifth Floor, Plot No. C/1, G Block, P.J. Towers, Dalal Street, Bandra Kurla Complex, Fort Mumbai: 400001 Bandra (East), Mumbai 400051 Sub.: Intimation under Regulation 42 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015 (the 'SEBI Listing Regulations') pursuant to the approval of the Resolution Plan of Videocon Industries Limited ("Company") forming part of consolidated corporate insolvency resolution process of 13 Videocon group entities pursuant to the order of the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai (NCLT) under section 31 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (IBC) Ref.: Synopsis on Record Date for delisting of equity shares This is in reference to and in furtherance of our earlier intimations dated 8th June, 2021 and 15th June, 2021, intimating interalia approval of Resolution Plan of Videocon Industries Limited ("Company") pursuant to the order of the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai ("NCLT") under section 31 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (IBC) (the "NCLT Order"). Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Listing Regulations, it is further notified that the Company has fixed Friday, 18th June 2021 as the Record Date for the purpose of delisting of Equity Shares from BSE and NSE. Synopsis on Resolution Plan approved by NCLT Details of NCLT Order approving the Resolution Plan: The Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Mumbai, in the matter of IA 196 of 2021 in CP (IB) 02/MB/C-II/2018 and CP (IB) 01/MB/C-II/2018 and CP (IB) 508/MB/C-II/2018 and CP (IB) 509/MB/C-II/2018 and CP (IB) 507/MB/C-II/2018 and CP (IB) 511/MB/C-II/2018 and CP (IB) 510/MB/C-II/2018 and CP (IB) 562/MB/C-II/2018 and CP (IB) 512/MB/C-II/2018 and CP (IB) 560/MB/C-II/2018 and CP (IB) 528/MB/C-II/2018 and CP (IB) 564/MB/C-II/2018 and CP (IB) 563/MB/C-II/2018 approved the Resolution Plan submitted to the said Adjudicating Authority by Twin VIDEOCON INDUSTRIES LIMITED Correspondence Address R e g i s t e r e d O f f i c e New Delhi Office Project Office (Oil & Gas) 171 Mittal Court, 'C' wing, 17th 14KM Stone, Aurangabad-Paithan Videocon Tower, 12th Floor, Rani 42, Thirumal Pillai Road, Floor, Nariman Point, Mumbai - Road, Village Chittegaon, Taluka Jansi Marg, E-1 Jhandewa Ion 1st Floor, T. Nagar, 400012, India Paithan, District Aurangabad - Extn, New Delhi - 110055 India Chennai - 600 017 India 431 105 India T (+91-11) 4159 3100 T (+91-44) 2834 3180 T (+91-22) 6611 3500 T (+91 - 2431) 251501 - 2 F (+91-11) 41593150/ 23616593 F (+91-44) 2834 0950 F (+91 - 2431) 251501 www.videoconworld.com CIN:L99999MH1986PLC106324 Star Technologies Limited ("Resolution Applicant"). The said order was pronounced on 8th June, 2021 and uploaded on NCLT website on 14th June, 2021. Record Date and Purpose: As an integral part of the Resolution Plan the Equity Shares of the Corporate Debtor i.e. Videocon Industries Limited shall be delisted from BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited in accordance with the order of the NCLT. The company hereby gives intimation to the Stock Exchanges fixing the Record Date as Friday, 18th June 2021 for the purpose of delisting of its equity shares from BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited. Details of entitlement of Equity Shareholders: As an integral part of the Resolution Plan, the entire Issued, Subscribed and Paid‐up Equity Share Capital of the Corporate Debtor i.e. Videocon Industries Limited shall stand delisted from BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited, without payment of any consideration to the shareholders. You are requested to take on record and disseminate the same on your website. Thanking you, Yours faithfully, For Videocon Industries Limited Samridhi Kumari Digitally signed by Samridhi Kumari Date: 2021.06.15 19:03:05 +05'30' SAMRIDHI KUMARI COMPANY SECRETARY Membership No: A54714 VIDEOCON INDUSTRIES LIMITED Correspondence Address R e g i s t e r e d O f f i c e New Delhi Office Project Office (Oil & Gas) 171 Mittal Court, 'C' wing, 17th 14KM Stone, Aurangabad-Paithan Videocon Tower, 12th Floor, Rani 42, Thirumal Pillai Road, Floor, Nariman Point, Mumbai - Road, Village Chittegaon, Taluka Jansi Marg, E-1 Jhandewa Ion 1st Floor, T. Nagar, 400012, India Paithan, District Aurangabad - Extn, New Delhi - 110055 India Chennai - 600 017 India 431 105 India T (+91-11) 4159 3100 T (+91-44) 2834 3180 T (+91-22) 6611 3500 T (+91 - 2431) 251501 - 2 F (+91-11) 41593150/ 23616593 F (+91-44) 2834 0950 F (+91 - 2431) 251501 www.videoconworld.com CIN:L99999MH1986PLC106324 Attachments Original document

