VIDRALA, S.A.

BUSINESS PERFORMANCE H1 2023

MAIN FIGURES(SIX MONTHS ENDED)

June June Change Change on 2023 2022 constant currency basis Sales(EUR million) 794.8 650.8 +22.1% +23.9% EBITDA(EUR million) 215.2 112.0 +92.2% +94.0% Earnings per share (EUR) 4.19 1.81 +131.6% Debt / LTM EBITDA (multiple) 0.8x 0.9x -0.1x

Important:In order to improve comparability, earnings per share has been adjusted for the effect of the bonus share issue carried out in December 2022. For the purpose of calculating the leverage ratio, debt and EBITDA figures exclude the IFRS 16 Leases impact. For further detail, please see the explanatory annex on alternative performance measures (APM).

Sales during the first six months 2023 amounted to EUR 794.8 million, showing a growth of 23.9% on a constant currency basis.

Operating profit, EBITDA, was EUR 215.2 million representing an operating margin of 27.1%.

Earnings reached EUR 4.19 per share in the period.

Net debt as of June 30, 2023 stood at 0.8 times last twelve months EBITDA.

