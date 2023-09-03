VIDRALA, S.A.
BUSINESS PERFORMANCE H1 2023
MAIN FIGURES (SIX MONTHS ENDED)
June
June
Change
Change on
2023
2022
constant currency basis
Sales (EUR million)
794.8
650.8
+22.1%
+23.9%
EBITDA (EUR million)
215.2
112.0
+92.2%
+94.0%
Earnings per share (EUR)
4.19
1.81
+131.6%
Debt / LTM EBITDA (multiple)
0.8x
0.9x
-0.1x
Important: In order to improve comparability, earnings per share has been adjusted for the effect of the bonus share issue carried out in December 2022. For the purpose of calculating the leverage ratio, debt and EBITDA figures exclude the IFRS 16 Leases impact. For further detail, please see the explanatory annex on alternative performance measures (APM).
Sales during the first six months 2023 amounted to EUR 794.8 million, showing a growth of 23.9% on a constant currency basis.
Operating profit, EBITDA, was EUR 215.2 million representing an operating margin of 27.1%.
Earnings reached EUR 4.19 per share in the period.
Net debt as of June 30, 2023 stood at 0.8 times last twelve months EBITDA.
Earnings performance
Sales
Net sales reported by Vidrala during the first six months 2023 amounted to EUR 794.8 million, representing a reported change of 22.1% over the previous year. On a constant currency basis, sales increased 23.9%.
SALES
YEAR OVER YEAR CHANGE
EUR million
1.000
800
600
400
200
+23.9% -1.8%
794.8
650.8
H1 2022
Change
FX
H1 2023
at constant
currency
EUR/GBP:
EUR/GBP:
0.8424
0.8764
Operating results
Operating profit -EBITDA- obtained in the first six months 2023 reached EUR 215.2 million, an increase of 92.2% over the figure reported last year. This represents a recovery, on a constant currency basis, of 94.0%.
Over sales, EBITDA margin stood at 27.1%.
EBITDA
YEAR OVER YEAR CHANGE
EUR million
300
200
100
0
+94.0%
-1.8%
215.2
112.0
H1 2022
Change
FX
H1 2023
at constant
currency
EUR/GBP:
EUR/GBP:
0.8424
0.8764
OPERATING MARGINS EBITDA
YEAR OVER YEAR CHANGE SINCE JUNE 2021 As percentage of sales
30%
20%
10%
0%
28.2%
27.1%
17.2%
H1 2021
H1 2022
H1 2023
Results and financial position
Net profit in the first half 2023 amounted to EUR 128.7 million. As a result, earnings reached EUR 4.19 per share, an increase of 131.6% over the previous year.
Net debt as of June 30, 2023 stood at EUR 283.8 million, reflecting a leverage ratio of 0.8 times last twelve months EBITDA.
DEBT
YEAR OVER YEAR EVOLUTION SINCE JUNE 2019
Debt in EUR million and times EBITDA
600
500
400
300
200
100
0
402
1.6x
294
1.1x
173
0.6x
215
0.9x
284
0.8x
4,0x
3,0x
2,0x
1,0x
0,0x
Jun-19
Jun-20
Jun-21
Jun-22
Jun-23
Debt figure and leverage ratio do not include the effect of IFRS 16 Leases, which entails a liability of EUR 47.6 million in debt and an effect of EUR 2.7 million in consolidated EBITDA (EUR 0.6 and 0.2 million, respectively, in H1 2022). The data does include the amounts of sale and leaseback contracts (see Note 18 - Financial liabilities). June 2023 debt figure is affected by the payment of EUR 87.2 million for the acquisition of The Park and the non-controlling minority stake of 29.36% in the share capital of Vidroporto.
Key figures
June
June
2023
2022
Sales (EUR million)
794.8
650.8
EBITDA (EUR million)
215.2
112.0
EBITDA margin (as percentage of sales)
27.1%
17.2%
EBIT (EUR million)
163.5
67.3
EBIT margin (as percentage of sales)
20.6%
10.3%
Net profit (EUR million)
128.7
56.3
Earnings per share (euros)
4.19
1.81
Debt (EUR million)
283.8
215.0
Debt / EBITDA (multiple)
0.8x
0.9x
