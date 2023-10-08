VIDRALA, S.A.

BUSINESS PERFORMANCE H1 2023

MAIN FIGURES (SIX MONTHS ENDED)

June

June

Change

Change on

2023

2022

constant currency basis

Sales (EUR million)

794.8

650.8

+22.1%

+23.9%

EBITDA (EUR million)

215.2

112.0

+92.2%

+94.0%

Earnings per share (EUR)

4.19

1.81

+131.6%

Debt / LTM EBITDA (multiple)

0.8x

0.9x

-0.1x

Important: In order to improve comparability, earnings per share has been adjusted for the effect of the bonus share issue carried out in December 2022. For the purpose of calculating the leverage ratio, debt and EBITDA figures exclude the IFRS 16 Leases impact. For further detail, please see the explanatory annex on alternative performance measures (APM).

Sales during the first six months 2023 amounted to EUR 794.8 million, showing a growth of 23.9% on a constant currency basis.

Operating profit, EBITDA, was EUR 215.2 million representing an operating margin of 27.1%.

Earnings reached EUR 4.19 per share in the period.

Net debt as of June 30, 2023 stood at 0.8 times last twelve months EBITDA.

Earnings performance

Sales

Net sales reported by Vidrala during the first six months 2023 amounted to EUR 794.8 million, representing a reported change of 22.1% over the previous year. On a constant currency basis, sales increased 23.9%.

SALES

YEAR OVER YEAR CHANGE

EUR million

1.000

800

600

400

200

+23.9% -1.8%

794.8

650.8

H1 2022

Change

FX

H1 2023

at constant

currency

EUR/GBP:

EUR/GBP:

0.8424

0.8764

Operating results

Operating profit -EBITDA- obtained in the first six months 2023 reached EUR 215.2 million, an increase of 92.2% over the figure reported last year. This represents a recovery, on a constant currency basis, of 94.0%.

Over sales, EBITDA margin stood at 27.1%.

EBITDA

YEAR OVER YEAR CHANGE

EUR million

300

200

100

0

+94.0%

-1.8%

215.2

112.0

H1 2022

Change

FX

H1 2023

at constant

currency

EUR/GBP:

EUR/GBP:

0.8424

0.8764

OPERATING MARGINS EBITDA

YEAR OVER YEAR CHANGE SINCE JUNE 2021 As percentage of sales

30%

20%

10%

0%

28.2%

27.1%

17.2%

H1 2021

H1 2022

H1 2023

Results and financial position

Net profit in the first half 2023 amounted to EUR 128.7 million. As a result, earnings reached EUR 4.19 per share, an increase of 131.6% over the previous year.

Net debt as of June 30, 2023 stood at EUR 283.8 million, reflecting a leverage ratio of 0.8 times last twelve months EBITDA.

DEBT

YEAR OVER YEAR EVOLUTION SINCE JUNE 2019

Debt in EUR million and times EBITDA

600

500

400

300

200

100

0

402

1.6x

294

1.1x

173

0.6x

215

0.9x

284

0.8x

4,0x

3,0x

2,0x

1,0x

0,0x

Jun-19

Jun-20

Jun-21

Jun-22

Jun-23

Debt figure and leverage ratio do not include the effect of IFRS 16 Leases, which entails a liability of EUR 47.6 million in debt and an effect of EUR 2.7 million in consolidated EBITDA (EUR 0.6 and 0.2 million, respectively, in H1 2022). The data does include the amounts of sale and leaseback contracts (see Note 18 - Financial liabilities). June 2023 debt figure is affected by the payment of EUR 87.2 million for the acquisition of The Park and the non-controlling minority stake of 29.36% in the share capital of Vidroporto.

Key figures

June

June

2023

2022

Sales (EUR million)

794.8

650.8

EBITDA (EUR million)

215.2

112.0

EBITDA margin (as percentage of sales)

27.1%

17.2%

EBIT (EUR million)

163.5

67.3

EBIT margin (as percentage of sales)

20.6%

10.3%

Net profit (EUR million)

128.7

56.3

Earnings per share (euros)

4.19

1.81

Debt (EUR million)

283.8

215.0

Debt / EBITDA (multiple)

0.8x

0.9x

