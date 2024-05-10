Conclusions and outlook

Our results during the first quarter of 2024 evidence the strong fundamentals of the Vidrala business as it is today.

Demand is showing signs of stabilisation in all regions of activity, at a time when our customer service level is particularly well positioned to capture this context. Our competitiveness levels are improving, driven by the ambitious investments made to realign our industrial footprint in Iberia and expand our filling and logistics services in the UK. Moreover, the new perimeter after the integration of Vidroporto in Brazil is progressively contributing to superior growth.

As a result, the business is showing the anticipated solid performance, and underlying profits are expected to remain safe in Europe and the UK, complemented by solid growth trends in Brazil. During the Annual General Meeting to be held today, Vidrala will communicate the annual official guidance forecasting an EBITDA value for the full year 2024 above EUR 450 million, after having discontinued the Italian business since February 29, 2024.

This business performance shows the first effects of a strategic plan that has been firmly directed to diversify the business towards new growing regions, expand differential services, realign our industrial footprint and selectively enhance our manufacturing facilities with a firm focus on our customers and on making our products and supplying our services in the most sustainable way.

We are today a different and stronger company, with leading competitive positions in growing markets, a clear strategy after a deliberate refocus in three core regions, and a talented and agile team for continued profitable growth. Customers, cost, and capital will keep on firmly dictating our strategic and management principles.