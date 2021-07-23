Log in
Vidrala S A : H1 2021 Results | Results presentation

07/23/2021 | 03:28am EDT
H1 2021 RESULTS

23rd JULY 2021

DISCLAIMER

This presentation includes or may include representations or estimations concerning the future about intentions, expectations or forecasts of VIDRALA or its management. which may refer to the evolution of its business performance and its results. These forward-looking statements refer to our intentions, opinions and future expectations, and include, without limitation, statements concerning our future business development and economic performance. While these forward-looking statements represent our judgment and future expectations concerning the development of our business, a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from our expectations. These factors include, but are not limited to, (1) general market, macro-economic, governmental and regulatory trends, (2) movements in local and international securities markets, currency exchange rates and interest rates as well as commodities, (3) competitive pressures, (4) technological developments, (5) changes in the financial position or credit worthiness of our customers, obligors and counterparties.

The risk factors and other key factors that we have indicated in our past and future filings and reports, including those with the regulatory and supervisory authorities (including the Spanish Securities Market Authority - Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores - CNMV), could adversely affect our business and financial performance. VIDRALA expressly declines any obligation or commitment to provide any update or revision of the information herein contained, any change in expectations or modification of the facts, conditions and circumstances upon which such estimations concerning the future have been based, even if those lead to a change in the strategy or the intentions shown herein.

This presentation can be used by those entities that may have to adopt decisions or proceed to carry out opinions related to securities issued by VIDRALA and, in particular, by analysts. It is expressly warned that this document may contain not audited or summarised information. It is expressly advised to the readers of this document to consult the public information registered by VIDRALA with the regulatory authorities, in particular, the periodical information and prospectuses registered with the Spanish Securities Market Authority - Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV).

H1 2021 KEY FIGURES

H1 2021

Change

Organic change

(constant currency basis)

Sales (EUR million)

529.5

+11.6%

+11.2%

EBITDA (EUR million)

149.4

+22.1%

+21.4%

Earnings per share (EUR)

2.88

+31.5%

Debt (EUR million)

173.2

-41.2%

Debt / LTM EBITDA (multiple)

0.6x

-0.5x

3

SALES

YEAR OVER YEAR CHANGE

EUR million

600

+0.4%

+11.6%

+11.2%

YoY

500

529.5

474.4

400

300

H1 2020

Organic

FX effect

H1 2021

change

4

EBITDA

YEAR OVER YEAR CHANGE

EUR million

175

+22.1%

+0.7%

YoY

+21.4%

125

149.4

122.4

75

25

H1 2020

Organic

FX effect

H1 2021

change

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Vidrala SA published this content on 23 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2021 07:27:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
