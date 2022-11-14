Advanced search
11:38 2022-11-14
79.30 EUR   -1.73%
11:55aVidrala S A : acquires the bottling facilities of Accolade Wines in the UK
PU
10/21Transcript : Vidrala, S.A., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 21, 2022
CI
10/21Vidrala S A : Q3 2022 Results | Results presentation
PU
Vidrala S A : acquires the bottling facilities of Accolade Wines in the UK

11/14/2022 | 11:55am EST
Vidrala, a leading glass container manufacturer, has announced the acquisition - through its UK division Encirc - of the bottling facilities and logistics infrastructure operated by Accolade Wines in Bristol, UK, known as "The Park".

The agreement includes the signing of a long-term supply contract with Accolade Wines, one of the world's leading wine producers, which will benefit both parties and ensure support for Accolade's flagship brands.

With this acquisition, worth £30 million, the Vidrala Group takes a further step in its objectives to further reduce the carbon footprint of the company's supply chain, as a key part of its sustainability strategy and in line with its science-based objectives. In addition, this agreement will enable the company to provide a more efficient and sustainable supply chain service across the UK drinks market through Encirc.

"The Park is positioned as one of the most advanced and sustainable facilities in Europe, with a production capacity of over 30 million 9-litre cases of wine per year. The Park's facilities produce no waste and are CO2-neutral, thanks to the investment made in 2019 that opted for the installation of wind turbines in order to consume 100% renewable electricity.

Under the terms of the agreement, Encirc will acquire the facilities of "The Park" and all associated installations and equipment. As for the employees, the agreement provides for them to join Encirc on their current terms and conditions. Some employees will remain as part of Accolade to provide services to the company, as well as to provide support to Encirc on a temporary basis. Accolade Wines is also committed to making the transition as smooth as possible.

Vidrala SA published this content on 14 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2022 16:54:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
