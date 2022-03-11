Log in
    VID   ES0183746314

VIDRALA, S.A.

(VID)
03/22 04:30:51 am
63.1 EUR   +0.48%
VIDRALA S A : commits to future of glass with Glass Hallmark
PU
02/28Vidrala, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
02/28VIDRALA S A : Business performance FY 2021
PU
Vidrala S A : commits to future of glass with Glass Hallmark

03/11/2022
2022/03/11

Vidrala is one of the first packagers to make use of FEVE's new Glass Hallmark on its bottles. The symbol has been created by the European Container Glass Federation to champion the benefits of glass and to encourage better recycling levels across the continent.

Through its Encirc plant in Derrylin Northern Ireland, Vidrala has been able to emboss its 75cl BD glass bottles with the seal. By communicating the infinitely recyclable and reusable nature of glass on the bottles themselves, the Glass Hallmark symbolises a commitment to create a sustainable future using glass. This aligns closely with Vidrala's Glass Made Good sustainability strategy.

FEVE has set its sights on Europe achieving a 90 per cent glass recycling rate by 2030 - an increase of 14 per cent from 2019. It is hoped the Glass Hallmark will play a key role in reaching this goal, with the symbol reminding people to recycle their containers.

Fiacre O'Donnell, Director of Sustainability at Vidrala, said: "Although it is one of the oldest materials, we believe, along with FEVE, that glass is the sustainable packaging choice of the future. With 2022 being the UN's International Year of Glass, now is the perfect time to champion its incredible benefits; from its recyclability capabilities, to its health advantages and its ability to keep produce fresher for longer. Increasing the amount of glass being recycled is a vital step towards creating a truly circular economy in packaging, and initiatives and the Glass Hallmark give us a unique opportunity to remind consumers to recycle their glass on the bottle itself."

Disclaimer

Vidrala SA published this content on 11 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2022 09:25:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 193 M 1 312 M 1 312 M
Net income 2022 150 M 165 M 165 M
Net Debt 2022 57,6 M 63,3 M 63,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,5x
Yield 2022 2,08%
Capitalization 1 867 M 2 055 M 2 055 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,61x
EV / Sales 2023 1,57x
Nbr of Employees 3 319
Free-Float -
Managers and Directors
Gorka Schmitt Zalbide Chief Executive Officer
Raul Gomez Merino Chief Financial Officer
Carlos Delclaux Zulueta Non-Executive Chairman
Carlos Barranha Technical Director
Paloma Gonzalo Director-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIDRALA, S.A.-27.48%2 055
VERALLIA-33.40%2 708
O-I GLASS, INC.0.58%1 883
ZIGNAGO VETRO S.P.A.-32.56%1 134
VETROPACK HOLDING AG-22.22%960
BG CONTAINER GLASS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-4.72%214