Vidrala S A : publica documento actualizado sobre las métricas de crédito de la compañía, que será remitido a los bancos financiadores y a las entidades colocadoras dentro del programa vigente de emisión de pagarés.
09/24/2020 | 06:05am EDT
CREDIT METRICS
SEPTEMBER 2020
INDEX
GENERAL OVERVIEW
BUSINESS FUNDAMENTALS
FINANCIALS
CREDIT METRICS
ANNEXES
VIDRALA, AT A GLANCE
SUPPLIER OF REFERENCE IN THE PACKAGING INDUSTRY
Vidrala manufactures glass containers for a wide variety of products in the food and beverage industry.
We are one of the main glass container manufacturer in Western Europe, leaders in the Iberian market,
co-leaders in the British market and
supplier of reference in Italy and France, through eight complementary sites located in five different countries.
We sell more than 8.3 billion bottles and jars per year, among more than
1,600 customers.
Vidrala is a public listed company, with a market capitalization over EUR 2.0 billion.
OVER
48%
3,500
USE OF
EMPLOYEES
RECYCLED
GLASS
8
19
MANUFACTURING
FURNACES
SITES
ANNUAL PRODUCTION
OVER
8.3 BILLION
1,600
CONTAINERS
CUSTOMERS
ESG Credentials
3
MAIN FIGURES FY 2019
SALES
1,010.8
EUR million
+5.5% YoY organic
EBITDA
274.6
EUR million
27.2% EBITDA margin
EARNINGS
5.27
EUR per share
+24.0% YoY
FREE CASH FLOW
121.1
EUR million
12.0% FCF over sales
CREATING VALUE AND FUTURE IN A SUSTAINABLE WAY
4
