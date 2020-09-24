Log in
Vidrala S A : publica documento actualizado sobre las métricas de crédito de la compañía, que será remitido a los bancos financiadores y a las entidades colocadoras dentro del programa vigente de emisión de pagarés.

09/24/2020

CREDIT METRICS

SEPTEMBER 2020

INDEX

  1. GENERAL OVERVIEW
  2. BUSINESS FUNDAMENTALS
  3. FINANCIALS
  4. CREDIT METRICS
  5. ANNEXES

VIDRALA, AT A GLANCE

SUPPLIER OF REFERENCE IN THE PACKAGING INDUSTRY

Vidrala manufactures glass containers for a wide variety of products in the food and beverage industry.

We are one of the main glass container manufacturer in Western Europe, leaders in the Iberian market,

co-leaders in the British market and

supplier of reference in Italy and France, through eight complementary sites located in five different countries.

We sell more than 8.3 billion bottles and jars per year, among more than

1,600 customers.

Vidrala is a public listed company, with a market capitalization over EUR 2.0 billion.

OVER

48%

3,500

USE OF

EMPLOYEES

RECYCLED

GLASS

8

19

MANUFACTURING

FURNACES

SITES

ANNUAL PRODUCTION

OVER

8.3 BILLION

1,600

CONTAINERS

CUSTOMERS

ESG Credentials

3

MAIN FIGURES FY 2019

SALES

1,010.8

EUR million

+5.5% YoY organic

EBITDA

274.6

EUR million

27.2% EBITDA margin

EARNINGS

5.27

EUR per share

+24.0% YoY

FREE CASH FLOW

121.1

EUR million

12.0% FCF over sales

CREATING VALUE AND FUTURE IN A SUSTAINABLE WAY

4

Para continuar a leer este documento, haga clic aquí para la versión original.

Disclaimer

Vidrala SA published this content on 24 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2020 10:04:07 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 953 M 1 110 M 1 110 M
Net income 2020 123 M 144 M 144 M
Net Debt 2020 294 M 343 M 343 M
P/E ratio 2020 20,8x
Yield 2020 1,30%
Capitalization 2 553 M 2 983 M 2 976 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,99x
EV / Sales 2021 2,80x
Nbr of Employees 3 500
Free-Float 63,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 92,47 €
Last Close Price 94,50 €
Spread / Highest target 18,5%
Spread / Average Target -2,15%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gorka Schmitt Zalbide Chief Executive Officer
Carlos Delclaux Zulueta Non-Executive Chairman
Paulo Guerra Operations Director
Raul Gomez Merino Chief Financial Officer
Carlos Barranha Technical Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIDRALA, S.A.0.85%2 983
VERALLIA-24.16%3 305
O-I GLASS, INC.-21.79%1 464
VETROPACK HOLDING AG-4.61%1 418
ZIGNAGO VETRO S.P.A.3.31%1 344
ANADOLU CAM SANAYII A.S.--.--%573
