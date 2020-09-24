Vidrala S A : publishes an updated document on the company's credit metrics, which will be sent to the financing banks and the dealers within the current commercial paper programme.

Vidrala manufactures glass containers for a wide variety of products in the food and beverage industry.

We are one of the main glass container manufacturer in Western Europe, leaders in the Iberian market,

co-leaders in the British market and

supplier of reference in Italy and France, through eight complementary sites located in five different countries.

We sell more than 8.3 billion bottles and jars per year, among more than

1,600 customers.

Vidrala is a public listed company, with a market capitalization over EUR 2.0 billion.