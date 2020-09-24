|
Vidrala S A : publishes an updated document on the company's credit metrics, which will be sent to the financing banks and the dealers within the current commercial paper programme.
09/24/2020 | 06:05am EDT
INDEX
-
GENERAL OVERVIEW
-
BUSINESS FUNDAMENTALS
-
FINANCIALS
-
CREDIT METRICS
-
ANNEXES
VIDRALA, AT A GLANCE
SUPPLIER OF REFERENCE IN THE PACKAGING INDUSTRY
Vidrala manufactures glass containers for a wide variety of products in the food and beverage industry.
We are one of the main glass container manufacturer in Western Europe, leaders in the Iberian market,
co-leaders in the British market and
supplier of reference in Italy and France, through eight complementary sites located in five different countries.
We sell more than 8.3 billion bottles and jars per year, among more than
1,600 customers.
Vidrala is a public listed company, with a market capitalization over EUR 2.0 billion.
|
OVER
|
48%
|
3,500
|
USE OF
|
EMPLOYEES
|
RECYCLED
|
GLASS
|
|
8
|
19
|
MANUFACTURING
|
FURNACES
|
SITES
|
|
ANNUAL PRODUCTION
|
OVER
|
8.3 BILLION
|
1,600
|
CONTAINERS
|
CUSTOMERS
ESG Credentials
SALES
1,010.8
EUR million
+5.5% YoY organic
EBITDA
274.6
EUR million
27.2% EBITDA margin
EARNINGS
5.27
EUR per share
+24.0% YoY
FREE CASH FLOW
121.1
EUR million
12.0% FCF over sales
CREATING VALUE AND FUTURE IN A SUSTAINABLE WAY
4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2020
|
953 M
1 110 M
1 110 M
|Net income 2020
|
123 M
144 M
144 M
|Net Debt 2020
|
294 M
343 M
343 M
|P/E ratio 2020
|20,8x
|Yield 2020
|1,30%
|
|Capitalization
|
2 553 M
2 983 M
2 976 M
|EV / Sales 2020
|2,99x
|EV / Sales 2021
|2,80x
|Nbr of Employees
|3 500
|Free-Float
|63,9%
|
|
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bullish
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|HOLD
|Number of Analysts
|10
|Average target price
|
92,47 €
|Last Close Price
|
94,50 €
|Spread / Highest target
|
18,5%
|Spread / Average Target
|
-2,15%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
-10,7%