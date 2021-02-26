Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  >  Vidrala, S.A.    VID   ES0183746314

VIDRALA, S.A.

(VID)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Vidrala S A : reports a presentation including additional information about FY 2020 results published today.

02/26/2021 | 03:13am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

26TH FEBRUARY 2021

DISCLAIMER

This presentation includes or may include representations or estimations concerning the future about intentions, expectations or forecasts of VIDRALA or its management. which may refer to the evolution of its business performance and its results. These forward looking statements refer to our intentions, opinions and future expectations, and include, without limitation, statements concerning our future business development and economic performance. While these forward looking statements represent our judgment and future expectations concerning the development of our business, a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from our expectations. These factors include, but are not limited to, (1) general market, macro-economic, governmental and regulatory trends, (2) movements in local and international securities markets, currency exchange rates and interest rates as well as commodities, (3) competitive pressures, (4) technological developments, (5) changes in the financial position or credit worthiness of our customers, obligors and counterparties.

The risk factors and other key factors that we have indicated in our past and future filings and reports, including those with the regulatory and supervisory authorities (including the Spanish Securities Market Authority - Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores - CNMV), could adversely affect our business and financial performance. VIDRALA expressly declines any obligation or commitment to provide any update or revision of the information herein contained, any change in expectations or modification of the facts, conditions and circumstances upon which such estimations concerning the future have been based, even if those lead to a change in the strategy or the intentions shown herein.

This presentation can be used by those entities that may have to adopt decisions or proceed to carry out opinions related to securities issued by VIDRALA and, in particular, by analysts. It is expressly warned that this document may contain not audited or summarised information. It is expressly advised to the readers of this document to consult the public information registered by VIDRALA with the regulatory authorities, in particular, the periodical information and prospectuses registered with the Spanish Securities Market Authority - Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV).

Para continuar a leer este documento, haga clic aquí para la versión original.

Disclaimer

Vidrala SA published this content on 26 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2021 08:12:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about VIDRALA, S.A.
03:13aVIDRALA S A : remite presentación con información adicional sobre los resultados..
PU
03:13aVIDRALA S A : reports a presentation including additional information about FY 2..
PU
01:37aVIDRALA S A : reports financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020...
PU
02/12VIDRALA S A : releases the details of the conference call regarding FY 2020 resu..
PU
02/11VIDRALA, S.A. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
01/25VIDRALA S A : reports the transactions carried out under its share buy-back prog..
PU
2020VIDRALA S A : announces the extension of its current share buy-back programme fo..
PU
2020VIDRALA S A : announces the payment of a first interim cash dividend from 2020 r..
PU
2020VIDRALA S A : reports the transactions carried out under its share buy-back prog..
PU
2020VIDRALA S A : reports the transactions carried out under its share buy-back prog..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 984 M 1 194 M 1 194 M
Net income 2020 139 M 169 M 169 M
Net Debt 2020 268 M 326 M 326 M
P/E ratio 2020 18,7x
Yield 2020 1,35%
Capitalization 2 639 M 3 226 M 3 202 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,96x
EV / Sales 2021 2,82x
Nbr of Employees 3 500
Free-Float 67,1%
Chart VIDRALA, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Vidrala, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIDRALA, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 99,07 €
Last Close Price 93,00 €
Spread / Highest target 18,3%
Spread / Average Target 6,53%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,30%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gorka Schmitt Zalbide Chief Executive Officer
Raul Gomez Merino Chief Financial Officer
Carlos Delclaux Zulueta Non-Executive Chairman
Carlos Barranha Technical Director
Paloma Gonzalo Director-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIDRALA, S.A.-2.00%3 226
BALL CORPORATION-7.43%28 287
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION16.38%14 925
CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.-3.74%12 795
BRAMBLES LIMITED-6.51%11 565
CCL INDUSTRIES INC.13.01%9 502
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ