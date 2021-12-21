Log in
PU
PU
PU
Vidullanka : DEALINGS BY DIRECTORS

12/21/2021 | 11:43pm EST
21st December 2021

Mr. Renuke Wijewardhane

Chief Regulatory Officer

Colombo Stock Exchange

World Trade Centre

Colombo 01

Dear Sir,

Vidullanka PLC - Mr. R. Sangani

Disclosures of dealings by a Director of a Listed Company

In terms of section 7.8 of the Listing Rules of the Colombo Stock Exchange, we write to disclose the following transaction of Mr. Riyaz Sangani, Managing Director of Vidullanka PLC.

Purchase

Date/s of

No of Shares

Price

Date of

Transaction

per Share

Notification to Board

20th December 2021

4,500

6.70

21st December 2021

21st December 2021

100,000

6.80

21st December 2021

21st December 2021

30,289

6.70

21st December 2021

Yours faithfully,

MANAGERS & SECRETARIES (PVT) LIMITED

Sgd. Mrs. C. Salgado

Director/ Secretaries

Disclaimer

Vidullanka plc published this content on 21 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2021 04:42:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
