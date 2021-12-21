Vidullanka : DEALINGS BY DIRECTORS

21st December 2021
Mr. Renuke Wijewardhane
Chief Regulatory Officer
Colombo Stock Exchange
World Trade Centre
Colombo 01
Dear Sir,
Vidullanka PLC - Mr. R. Sangani
Disclosures of dealings by a Director of a Listed Company
In terms of section 7.8 of the Listing Rules of the Colombo Stock Exchange, we write to disclose the following transaction of Mr. Riyaz Sangani, Managing Director of Vidullanka PLC.
|
Purchase
|
|
|
|
Date/s of
|
No of Shares
|
Price
|
Date of
|
Transaction
|
|
per Share
|
Notification to Board
|
20th December 2021
|
4,500
|
6.70
|
21st December 2021
|
21st December 2021
|
100,000
|
6.80
|
21st December 2021
|
21st December 2021
|
30,289
|
6.70
|
21st December 2021
Yours faithfully,
MANAGERS & SECRETARIES (PVT) LIMITED
Sgd. Mrs. C. Salgado
Director/ Secretaries
Disclaimer
Vidullanka plc published this content on 21 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2021 04:42:01 UTC.