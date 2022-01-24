Vidullanka : DEALINGS BY DIRECTORS

24th January 2022

Mr. Renuke Wijewardhane

Chief Regulatory Officer

Colombo Stock Exchange

World Trade Centre

Colombo 01

Dear Sir,

Vidullanka PLC - Mr. R. Sangani

Disclosures of dealings by a Director of a Listed Company

In terms of section 7.8 of the Listing Rules of the Colombo Stock Exchange, we write to disclose the following transaction of Mr. Riyaz Sangani, Managing Director of Vidullanka PLC.

Sale (Non-Voting Shares) Date/s of No of Shares Price Date of Transaction per Share Notification to Board 21st January 2022 7,834 6.80 24th January 2022 21st January 2022 20,000 6.80 24th January 2022

Yours faithfully,

MANAGERS & SECRETARIES (PVT) LIMITED

Sgd. Mrs. C. Salgado

Director/ Secretaries