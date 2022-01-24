Vidullanka : DEALINGS BY DIRECTORS

24th January 2022
Mr. Renuke Wijewardhane
Chief Regulatory Officer
Colombo Stock Exchange
World Trade Centre
Colombo 01
Dear Sir,
Vidullanka PLC - Mr. R. Sangani
Disclosures of dealings by a Director of a Listed Company
In terms of section 7.8 of the Listing Rules of the Colombo Stock Exchange, we write to disclose the following transaction of Mr. Riyaz Sangani, Managing Director of Vidullanka PLC.
|
Sale (Non-Voting Shares)
|
|
|
|
Date/s of
|
No of Shares
|
Price
|
Date of
|
Transaction
|
|
per Share
|
Notification to Board
|
21st January 2022
|
7,834
|
6.80
|
24th January 2022
|
21st January 2022
|
20,000
|
6.80
|
24th January 2022
Yours faithfully,
MANAGERS & SECRETARIES (PVT) LIMITED
Sgd. Mrs. C. Salgado
Director/ Secretaries
