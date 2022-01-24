Log in
Vidullanka : DEALINGS BY DIRECTORS

01/24/2022 | 02:14am EST
24th January 2022

Mr. Renuke Wijewardhane

Chief Regulatory Officer

Colombo Stock Exchange

World Trade Centre

Colombo 01

Dear Sir,

Vidullanka PLC - Mr. R. Sangani

Disclosures of dealings by a Director of a Listed Company

In terms of section 7.8 of the Listing Rules of the Colombo Stock Exchange, we write to disclose the following transaction of Mr. Riyaz Sangani, Managing Director of Vidullanka PLC.

Sale (Non-Voting Shares)

Date/s of

No of Shares

Price

Date of

Transaction

per Share

Notification to Board

21st January 2022

7,834

6.80

24th January 2022

21st January 2022

20,000

6.80

24th January 2022

Yours faithfully,

MANAGERS & SECRETARIES (PVT) LIMITED

Sgd. Mrs. C. Salgado

Director/ Secretaries

Disclaimer

Vidullanka plc published this content on 24 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2022 07:13:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
