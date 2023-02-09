Vidullanka : Quarterly Financial Statements 31.12.2022
(PQ 83)
INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 31
ST DECEMBER 2022.
Vidullanka PLC
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
Group
Company
As at
31.12.2022
31.03.2022
31.12.2022
31.03.2022
(Unaudited*)
(Audited)
(Unaudited*)
(Audited)
Rs.
Rs.
Rs.
Rs.
ASSETS
Non-Current Assets
Property , Plant & Equipment
8,454,042,829
7,521,970,574
629,418,305
632,566,583
Mature bearer biological assets
45,977,295
45,793,051
-
-
Right of Use asset
203,530,994
186,826,750
21,055,611
14,043,021
Investments in Subsidiaries
-
-
1,445,229,464
1,328,896,133
Investments in Joint Ventures & Associates
738,038,271
623,833,402
414,291,550
414,291,550
Other Project Investments
92,370,469
81,565,679
92,370,469
81,565,679
Goodwill
221,019,877
259,355,007
988,982
988,982
Deferred Tax Asset
4,227,701
2,523,667
-
-
9,759,207,436
8,721,868,130
2,603,354,381
2,472,351,948
Current Assets
Inventories
143,776,170
123,802,574
24,249,668
21,604,573
Trade and Other Receivables
2,481,914,151
1,645,524,221
866,074,221
734,365,150
Other Financial Assets
324,293,314
160,264,772
32,534,429
41,352,472
Cash and Bank Balances
945,135,229
854,432,051
143,153,085
37,260,782
3,895,118,864
2,784,023,618
1,066,011,403
834,582,977
Total Assets
13,654,326,300
11,505,891,748
3,669,365,784
3,306,934,925
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Capital and Reserves
Stated Capital
1,813,312,099
1,786,069,350
1,813,312,099
1,786,069,350
Retaining Earnings
2,993,509,259
2,406,968,789
243,391,301
104,054,810
Other components of equity
2,133,216,860
1,403,537,432
-
-
Equity attributable to Equity Holders of the Parent
6,940,038,217
5,596,575,571
2,056,703,400
1,890,124,160
Non Controlling Interest
235,791,374
128,551,007
-
-
Total Equity
7,175,829,591
5,725,126,578
2,056,703,400
1,890,124,160
Non- Current Liabilities
Loans and Borrowings
2,764,456,998
3,109,948,487
500,616,112
556,124,873
Defined Benefit Liability
50,053,510
49,016,054
43,879,991
42,426,155
Deferred Tax Liability
1,194,309,896
811,247,563
33,310,607
16,004,089
Lease Liability
76,261,559
78,201,078
16,039,471
6,785,196
4,085,081,963
4,048,413,182
593,846,180
621,340,313
Current Liabilities
Trade and Other Payables
465,804,429
404,619,055
161,930,206
191,099,163
Loans and Borrowings
1,708,428,296
1,248,002,184
853,967,644
579,294,939
Lease Liability
11,719,354
14,917,192
2,617,005
3,056,938
Income Tax Liability
207,462,667
64,813,557
301,349
22,019,412
2,393,414,746
1,732,351,988
1,018,816,204
795,470,452
Total Equity and Liabilities
13,654,326,300
11,505,891,748
3,669,365,784
3,306,934,925
Net Assets Represented by :
No of Issued Shares-Voting
868,459,721
862,124,198
868,459,721
862,124,198
No of Issued Shares-Non Voting
72,394,086
72,394,086
72,394,086
72,394,086
Total No of Shares
940,853,807
934,518,284
940,853,807
934,518,284
Net Asset Value Per Share (Rs)
7.38
5.99
2.19
2.02
* The amounts are provisional and subject to audit
These Financial Statements are in compliance with the requirement of the Companies Act No. 07 of 2007
(Signed)
………………………………………
Mafaz Ansar
Group Finance Controller
The Board of Directors is responsible for the Preparation and presentation of these financial statements.
(Signed)
(Signed)
………………………………………
………………………………………
Riyaz M.Sangani
Rizvi Zaheed
CEO
Director
09th February 2023
STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Group
Quarter Ended 31st December
Nine Months Ended 31st December
2022
2021
Change
2022
2021
Change
(Unaudited*)
(Unaudited*)
(Unaudited*)
(Unaudited*)
%
%
Rs.
Rs.
Rs.
Rs.
Revenue
1,165,585,023
816,595,701
43
2,945,803,724
2,072,150,994
42
Cost of Sales
(315,117,666)
(171,672,063)
(84)
(856,818,615)
(534,335,214)
(60)
Gross Profit
850,467,357
644,923,638
32
2,088,985,109
1,537,815,779
36
Other Income and Gain/(Losses)
(6,924,893)
95,539,852
>(99)
(19,869,106)
122,774,085
>(99)
Administrative Expenses
(108,438,730)
(124,509,093)
13
(323,017,329)
(324,072,508)
0
Finance Cost
(172,364,631)
(70,121,327)
>(99)
(425,940,960)
(223,634,585)
(90)
Finance Income
363,991
1,989,444
>99
1,826,787
2,527,644
>99
Investment Share in the Joint Ventures & Associate
(4,746,231)
24,057,119
>(99)
(2,108,883)
82,958,321
>(99)
Profit Before Tax
558,356,863
571,879,633
(2)
1,319,875,618
1,198,368,736
10
Income Tax Expense
(257,049,494)
(169,858,670)
(51)
(550,579,165)
(347,910,964)
(58)
Profit for the period
301,307,369
402,020,962
(25)
769,296,453
850,457,772
(10)
Other Comprehensive Income (OCI)
Net Actuarial Gain/(Loss) on Defined Benefit Plan
(1,468,447)
(52,822)
>(99)
(4,405,341)
(156,671)
>(99)
Income Tax on Other Comprehensive Income
496,685
19,528
>(99)
1,315,381
58,403
>(99)
Net Actuarial Gain/(Loss) on Defined Benefit Plan of
(6,527)
6,530
>(99)
(19,581)
15,544
>(99)
Investment share
Exchange Differences on Translation of Foreign Operations
(21,002,304)
11,129,100
>99
767,853,407
21,091,497
>99
Other Comprehensive Income for the Year, Net of Tax
(21,980,593)
11,102,336
>99
764,743,866
21,008,773
>99
Total Comprehensive Income for the Year, Net of Tax
279,326,776
413,123,299
(32)
1,534,040,319
871,466,544
76
Profit attributable to :
Equity Holders of the Parent
278,541,143
393,433,099
(29)
719,887,029
835,442,737
(14)
Non-Controlling Interest
22,766,226
8,587,863
>99
49,409,424
15,015,035
>99
Total Profit for the period
301,307,369
402,020,962
(25)
769,296,453
850,457,772
(10)
Total Comprehensive Income attributable to :
Equity Holders of the Parent
257,611,685
404,382,187
(36)
1,446,456,914
855,901,123
>99
Non-Controlling Interest
21,715,091
8,741,112
>99
87,583,405
15,565,421
>99
Total Comprehensive Income for the Year
279,326,776
413,123,299
(32)
1,534,040,319
871,466,544
76
Earnings Per Share - Basic
0.30
0.44
0.77
0.93
Earnings Per Share - Diluted
0.30
0.44
0.77
0.93
Weighted Average No of Total shares-Basic
930,148,187
894,540,382
930,148,187
894,540,382
Weighted Average No of Total shares - Diluted EPS
932,198,408
900,217,983
932,198,408
900,217,983
The amounts are provisional and subject to audit
The variance indicates the impact on the profitability
STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Company
Quarter Ended 31st December
Nine Months Ended 31st December
2022
2021
Change
2022
2021
Change
(Unaudited*)
(Unaudited*)
(Unaudited*)
(Unaudited*)
Rs.
Rs.
%
Rs.
Rs.
%
Revenue
72,762,599
121,956,514
(40)
210,123,312
359,053,827
(41)
Cost of Sales
(26,330,417)
(12,900,742)
(104)
(66,547,029)
(37,649,684)
(77)
Gross Profit
46,432,183
109,055,772
(57)
143,576,283
321,404,143
(55)
Other Income and Gain/(Losses)
196,179,788
117,807,155
67
466,405,714
226,822,986
>(99)
Administrative Expenses
(63,453,074)
(66,441,057)
4
(189,044,184)
(187,930,107)
(1)
Finance Cost
(72,488,017)
(28,304,225)
>(99)
(165,946,584)
(87,857,823)
(89)
Finance Income
363,990
1,990,633
(82)
1,823,009
2,455,784
(26)
Profit Before Tax
107,034,870
134,108,279
(20)
256,814,238
274,894,982
(7)
Income Tax Expense
(18,889,043)
(20,739,062)
9
(19,619,853)
(40,639,201)
52
Profit for the period
88,145,827
113,369,217
(22)
237,194,385
234,255,781
1
Other Comprehensive Income
Net Actuarial Gain/(Loss) on Defined Benefit Plan
(1,455,633)
(75,016)
(1840)
(4,366,900)
(225,049)
(1840)
Income Tax on Other Comprehensive Income
494,915
21,005
2256
1,310,070
63,014
1979
Other Comprehensive Income for the Year, Net of Tax
(960,718)
(54,012)
>(99)
(3,056,830)
(162,035)
>(99)
Total Comprehensive Income for the Year, Net of Tax
87,185,109
113,315,205
>99
234,137,555
234,093,746
0
Profit attributable to :
Equity Holders of the Parent
88,145,827
113,369,217
(22)
237,194,385
234,255,781
125%
Total Profit for the period
88,145,827
113,369,217
(22)
237,194,385
234,255,781
125%
Total Comprehensive Income attributable to :
Equity Holders of the Parent
87,185,109
113,315,205
(23)
234,137,555
234,093,746
2%
Total Comprehensive Income for the Year
87,185,109
113,315,205
(23)
234,137,555
234,093,746
2%
Earnings Per Share - Basic
0.09
0.13
0.26
0.26
Earnings Per Share - Diluted
0.09
0.13
0.25
0.26
Weighted Average No of Total shares-Basic
930,148,187
894,540,382
930,148,187
894,540,382
Weighted Average No of Total shares - Diluted EPS
932,198,408
900,217,983
932,198,408
900,217,983
** The variance indicates the impact on the profitability
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
Foreign
Stated Capital
Retained
Currency
Non-Controlling
Total
Earnings
Translation
Interest
GROUP
Reserve
Rs
Rs
Rs
Rs
Rs
Balance as at 1st April 2021
1,469,839,867
1,830,090,914
273,581,811
71,412,994
3,644,925,586
Profit for the Period
-
835,442,737
-
15,015,035
850,457,772
Other Comprehensive Income
-
(82,824)
20,541,111
550,386
21,008,673
Total Comprehensive Income for the Year
-
835,359,914
20,541,111
15,565,421
871,466,445
Dividend Paid
-
(267,325,828)
-
-
(267,325,828)
Subscription of ESOS
30,039,180
30,039,180
Subscription of Non Voting Shares
253,379,301
-
-
-
253,379,301
Balance as at 31st December 2021
1,753,258,347
2,398,125,000
294,122,922
86,978,415
4,532,484,682
Balance as at 1st April 2022
1,786,069,350
2,406,968,789
1,403,537,432
128,551,007
5,725,126,578
Profit for the period
-
719,887,029
-
49,409,424
769,296,453
Other Comprehensive Income
-
(3,109,543)
729,679,428
38,173,981
764,743,866
Total Comprehensive Income for the Year
-
716,777,486
729,679,428
87,583,405
1,534,040,319
Acquisition of Stake
(35,435,952)
36,344,547
908,595
Dividend Paid
-
(94,801,064)
-
(16,687,585)
(111,488,649)
Subscription of ESOS
27,242,749
-
-
-
27,242,749
Balance as at 31st December 2022
1,813,312,099
2,993,509,259
2,133,216,860
235,791,374
7,175,829,591
Stated Capital
Retained
Total
COMPANY
Earnings
Rs
Rs
Rs
Balance as at 1st April 2021
1,469,839,867
37,598,029
1,507,437,896
Profit for the Period
-
234,255,781
234,255,781
Other Comprehensive Income
-
(162,035)
(162,035)
Total Comprehensive Income for the Year
-
234,093,746
234,093,746
Dividend Paid
-
(267,325,828)
(267,325,828)
Subscription of ESOS
30,039,180
30,039,180
Subscription of Non Voting Shares
253,379,301
253,379,301
Balance as at 31st December 2021
1,753,258,348
4,365,946
1,757,624,294
Balance as at 1st April 2022
1,786,069,350
104,054,810
1,890,124,160
Profit for the period
-
237,194,385
237,194,385
Other Comprehensive Income
-
(3,056,830)
(3,056,830)
Total Comprehensive Income for the Year
-
234,137,555
234,137,555
Dividend Paid
-
(94,801,064)
(94,801,064)
Subscription of ESOS
27,242,749
-
27,242,749
Balance as at 31st December 2022
1,813,312,099
243,391,301
2,056,703,400
