  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sri Lanka
  4. Colombo Stock Exchange
  5. Vidullanka PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VLL.N0000   LK0347N00001

VIDULLANKA PLC

(VLL.N0000)
  Report
End-of-day quote Colombo Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-07
5.900 LKR   +1.72%
05:26aVidullanka : Quarterly Financial Statements 31.12.2022
PU
2022Vidullanka PLC Enters into an Engineering, Procurement and Construction Contract with Guyana Energy Agency
CI
2022Vidullanka : Interim Financial Statements as of 30/09/2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vidullanka : Quarterly Financial Statements 31.12.2022

02/09/2023 | 05:26am EST
(PQ 83)

INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 31ST DECEMBER 2022.

Registered office: Level 04, Access Towers, No. 278, Union Place,

Colombo 2, Sri Lanka.

Tel: 94 11 4760000 , / Fax: 94 4760076

www.vidullanka.com

Vidullanka PLC

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

Group

Company

As at

31.12.2022

31.03.2022

31.12.2022

31.03.2022

(Unaudited*)

(Audited)

(Unaudited*)

(Audited)

Rs.

Rs.

Rs.

Rs.

ASSETS

Non-Current Assets

Property , Plant & Equipment

8,454,042,829

7,521,970,574

629,418,305

632,566,583

Mature bearer biological assets

45,977,295

45,793,051

-

-

Right of Use asset

203,530,994

186,826,750

21,055,611

14,043,021

Investments in Subsidiaries

-

-

1,445,229,464

1,328,896,133

Investments in Joint Ventures & Associates

738,038,271

623,833,402

414,291,550

414,291,550

Other Project Investments

92,370,469

81,565,679

92,370,469

81,565,679

Goodwill

221,019,877

259,355,007

988,982

988,982

Deferred Tax Asset

4,227,701

2,523,667

-

-

9,759,207,436

8,721,868,130

2,603,354,381

2,472,351,948

Current Assets

Inventories

143,776,170

123,802,574

24,249,668

21,604,573

Trade and Other Receivables

2,481,914,151

1,645,524,221

866,074,221

734,365,150

Other Financial Assets

324,293,314

160,264,772

32,534,429

41,352,472

Cash and Bank Balances

945,135,229

854,432,051

143,153,085

37,260,782

3,895,118,864

2,784,023,618

1,066,011,403

834,582,977

Total Assets

13,654,326,300

11,505,891,748

3,669,365,784

3,306,934,925

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Capital and Reserves

Stated Capital

1,813,312,099

1,786,069,350

1,813,312,099

1,786,069,350

Retaining Earnings

2,993,509,259

2,406,968,789

243,391,301

104,054,810

Other components of equity

2,133,216,860

1,403,537,432

-

-

Equity attributable to Equity Holders of the Parent

6,940,038,217

5,596,575,571

2,056,703,400

1,890,124,160

Non Controlling Interest

235,791,374

128,551,007

-

-

Total Equity

7,175,829,591

5,725,126,578

2,056,703,400

1,890,124,160

Non- Current Liabilities

Loans and Borrowings

2,764,456,998

3,109,948,487

500,616,112

556,124,873

Defined Benefit Liability

50,053,510

49,016,054

43,879,991

42,426,155

Deferred Tax Liability

1,194,309,896

811,247,563

33,310,607

16,004,089

Lease Liability

76,261,559

78,201,078

16,039,471

6,785,196

4,085,081,963

4,048,413,182

593,846,180

621,340,313

Current Liabilities

Trade and Other Payables

465,804,429

404,619,055

161,930,206

191,099,163

Loans and Borrowings

1,708,428,296

1,248,002,184

853,967,644

579,294,939

Lease Liability

11,719,354

14,917,192

2,617,005

3,056,938

Income Tax Liability

207,462,667

64,813,557

301,349

22,019,412

2,393,414,746

1,732,351,988

1,018,816,204

795,470,452

Total Equity and Liabilities

13,654,326,300

11,505,891,748

3,669,365,784

3,306,934,925

Net Assets Represented by :

No of Issued Shares-Voting

868,459,721

862,124,198

868,459,721

862,124,198

No of Issued Shares-Non Voting

72,394,086

72,394,086

72,394,086

72,394,086

Total No of Shares

940,853,807

934,518,284

940,853,807

934,518,284

Net Asset Value Per Share (Rs)

7.38

5.99

2.19

2.02

* The amounts are provisional and subject to audit

These Financial Statements are in compliance with the requirement of the Companies Act No. 07 of 2007

(Signed)

………………………………………

Mafaz Ansar

Group Finance Controller

The Board of Directors is responsible for the Preparation and presentation of these financial statements.

(Signed)

(Signed)

………………………………………

………………………………………

Riyaz M.Sangani

Rizvi Zaheed

CEO

Director

09th February 2023

1

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Vidullanka PLC

Group

Quarter Ended 31st December

Nine Months Ended 31st December

2022

2021

Change

2022

2021

Change

(Unaudited*)

(Unaudited*)

(Unaudited*)

(Unaudited*)

%

%

Rs.

Rs.

Rs.

Rs.

Revenue

1,165,585,023

816,595,701

43

2,945,803,724

2,072,150,994

42

Cost of Sales

(315,117,666)

(171,672,063)

(84)

(856,818,615)

(534,335,214)

(60)

Gross Profit

850,467,357

644,923,638

32

2,088,985,109

1,537,815,779

36

Other Income and Gain/(Losses)

(6,924,893)

95,539,852

>(99)

(19,869,106)

122,774,085

>(99)

Administrative Expenses

(108,438,730)

(124,509,093)

13

(323,017,329)

(324,072,508)

0

Finance Cost

(172,364,631)

(70,121,327)

>(99)

(425,940,960)

(223,634,585)

(90)

Finance Income

363,991

1,989,444

>99

1,826,787

2,527,644

>99

Investment Share in the Joint Ventures & Associate

(4,746,231)

24,057,119

>(99)

(2,108,883)

82,958,321

>(99)

Profit Before Tax

558,356,863

571,879,633

(2)

1,319,875,618

1,198,368,736

10

Income Tax Expense

(257,049,494)

(169,858,670)

(51)

(550,579,165)

(347,910,964)

(58)

Profit for the period

301,307,369

402,020,962

(25)

769,296,453

850,457,772

(10)

Other Comprehensive Income (OCI)

Net Actuarial Gain/(Loss) on Defined Benefit Plan

(1,468,447)

(52,822)

>(99)

(4,405,341)

(156,671)

>(99)

Income Tax on Other Comprehensive Income

496,685

19,528

>(99)

1,315,381

58,403

>(99)

Net Actuarial Gain/(Loss) on Defined Benefit Plan of

(6,527)

6,530

>(99)

(19,581)

15,544

>(99)

Investment share

Exchange Differences on Translation of Foreign Operations

(21,002,304)

11,129,100

>99

767,853,407

21,091,497

>99

Other Comprehensive Income for the Year, Net of Tax

(21,980,593)

11,102,336

>99

764,743,866

21,008,773

>99

Total Comprehensive Income for the Year, Net of Tax

279,326,776

413,123,299

(32)

1,534,040,319

871,466,544

76

Profit attributable to :

Equity Holders of the Parent

278,541,143

393,433,099

(29)

719,887,029

835,442,737

(14)

Non-Controlling Interest

22,766,226

8,587,863

>99

49,409,424

15,015,035

>99

Total Profit for the period

301,307,369

402,020,962

(25)

769,296,453

850,457,772

(10)

Total Comprehensive Income attributable to :

Equity Holders of the Parent

257,611,685

404,382,187

(36)

1,446,456,914

855,901,123

>99

Non-Controlling Interest

21,715,091

8,741,112

>99

87,583,405

15,565,421

>99

Total Comprehensive Income for the Year

279,326,776

413,123,299

(32)

1,534,040,319

871,466,544

76

Earnings Per Share - Basic

0.30

0.44

0.77

0.93

Earnings Per Share - Diluted

0.30

0.44

0.77

0.93

Weighted Average No of Total shares-Basic

930,148,187

894,540,382

930,148,187

894,540,382

Weighted Average No of Total shares - Diluted EPS

932,198,408

900,217,983

932,198,408

900,217,983

  • The amounts are provisional and subject to audit
  • The variance indicates the impact on the profitability

2

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Vidullanka PLC

Company

Quarter Ended 31st December

Nine Months Ended 31st December

2022

2021

Change

2022

2021

Change

(Unaudited*)

(Unaudited*)

(Unaudited*)

(Unaudited*)

Rs.

Rs.

%

Rs.

Rs.

%

Revenue

72,762,599

121,956,514

(40)

210,123,312

359,053,827

(41)

Cost of Sales

(26,330,417)

(12,900,742)

(104)

(66,547,029)

(37,649,684)

(77)

Gross Profit

46,432,183

109,055,772

(57)

143,576,283

321,404,143

(55)

Other Income and Gain/(Losses)

196,179,788

117,807,155

67

466,405,714

226,822,986

>(99)

Administrative Expenses

(63,453,074)

(66,441,057)

4

(189,044,184)

(187,930,107)

(1)

Finance Cost

(72,488,017)

(28,304,225)

>(99)

(165,946,584)

(87,857,823)

(89)

Finance Income

363,990

1,990,633

(82)

1,823,009

2,455,784

(26)

Profit Before Tax

107,034,870

134,108,279

(20)

256,814,238

274,894,982

(7)

Income Tax Expense

(18,889,043)

(20,739,062)

9

(19,619,853)

(40,639,201)

52

Profit for the period

88,145,827

113,369,217

(22)

237,194,385

234,255,781

1

Other Comprehensive Income

Net Actuarial Gain/(Loss) on Defined Benefit Plan

(1,455,633)

(75,016)

(1840)

(4,366,900)

(225,049)

(1840)

Income Tax on Other Comprehensive Income

494,915

21,005

2256

1,310,070

63,014

1979

Other Comprehensive Income for the Year, Net of Tax

(960,718)

(54,012)

>(99)

(3,056,830)

(162,035)

>(99)

Total Comprehensive Income for the Year, Net of Tax

87,185,109

113,315,205

>99

234,137,555

234,093,746

0

Profit attributable to :

Equity Holders of the Parent

88,145,827

113,369,217

(22)

237,194,385

234,255,781

125%

Total Profit for the period

88,145,827

113,369,217

(22)

237,194,385

234,255,781

125%

Total Comprehensive Income attributable to :

Equity Holders of the Parent

87,185,109

113,315,205

(23)

234,137,555

234,093,746

2%

Total Comprehensive Income for the Year

87,185,109

113,315,205

(23)

234,137,555

234,093,746

2%

Earnings Per Share - Basic

0.09

0.13

0.26

0.26

Earnings Per Share - Diluted

0.09

0.13

0.25

0.26

Weighted Average No of Total shares-Basic

930,148,187

894,540,382

930,148,187

894,540,382

Weighted Average No of Total shares - Diluted EPS

932,198,408

900,217,983

932,198,408

900,217,983

** The variance indicates the impact on the profitability

3

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

Vidullanka PLC

Foreign

Stated Capital

Retained

Currency

Non-Controlling

Total

Earnings

Translation

Interest

GROUP

Reserve

Rs

Rs

Rs

Rs

Rs

Balance as at 1st April 2021

1,469,839,867

1,830,090,914

273,581,811

71,412,994

3,644,925,586

Profit for the Period

-

835,442,737

-

15,015,035

850,457,772

Other Comprehensive Income

-

(82,824)

20,541,111

550,386

21,008,673

Total Comprehensive Income for the Year

-

835,359,914

20,541,111

15,565,421

871,466,445

Dividend Paid

-

(267,325,828)

-

-

(267,325,828)

Subscription of ESOS

30,039,180

30,039,180

Subscription of Non Voting Shares

253,379,301

-

-

-

253,379,301

Balance as at 31st December 2021

1,753,258,347

2,398,125,000

294,122,922

86,978,415

4,532,484,682

Balance as at 1st April 2022

1,786,069,350

2,406,968,789

1,403,537,432

128,551,007

5,725,126,578

Profit for the period

-

719,887,029

-

49,409,424

769,296,453

Other Comprehensive Income

-

(3,109,543)

729,679,428

38,173,981

764,743,866

Total Comprehensive Income for the Year

-

716,777,486

729,679,428

87,583,405

1,534,040,319

Acquisition of Stake

(35,435,952)

36,344,547

908,595

Dividend Paid

-

(94,801,064)

-

(16,687,585)

(111,488,649)

Subscription of ESOS

27,242,749

-

-

-

27,242,749

Balance as at 31st December 2022

1,813,312,099

2,993,509,259

2,133,216,860

235,791,374

7,175,829,591

Stated Capital

Retained

Total

COMPANY

Earnings

Rs

Rs

Rs

Balance as at 1st April 2021

1,469,839,867

37,598,029

1,507,437,896

Profit for the Period

-

234,255,781

234,255,781

Other Comprehensive Income

-

(162,035)

(162,035)

Total Comprehensive Income for the Year

-

234,093,746

234,093,746

Dividend Paid

-

(267,325,828)

(267,325,828)

Subscription of ESOS

30,039,180

30,039,180

Subscription of Non Voting Shares

253,379,301

253,379,301

Balance as at 31st December 2021

1,753,258,348

4,365,946

1,757,624,294

Balance as at 1st April 2022

1,786,069,350

104,054,810

1,890,124,160

Profit for the period

-

237,194,385

237,194,385

Other Comprehensive Income

-

(3,056,830)

(3,056,830)

Total Comprehensive Income for the Year

-

234,137,555

234,137,555

Dividend Paid

-

(94,801,064)

(94,801,064)

Subscription of ESOS

27,242,749

-

27,242,749

Balance as at 31st December 2022

1,813,312,099

243,391,301

2,056,703,400

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Vidullanka plc published this content on 09 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2023 10:25:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 2 568 M 7,02 M 7,02 M
Net income 2022 849 M 2,32 M 2,32 M
Net Debt 2022 3 436 M 9,39 M 9,39 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,63x
Yield 2022 3,87%
Capitalization 5 113 M 14,0 M 14,0 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,52x
EV / Sales 2022 3,70x
Nbr of Employees 247
Free-Float 8,08%
Chart VIDULLANKA PLC
Duration : Period :
Vidullanka PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Riyaz Mohamed Sangani Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Osman Kassim Chairman
Sidath Sri Vidanage Fernando Independent Non-Executive Director
M. Rizvi Zaheed Independent Non-Executive Director
Deepthie Wickramasuriya Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIDULLANKA PLC-3.28%14
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO., LTD.1.76%74 510
CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A.-9.76%16 433
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L.P.8.02%12 441
MERIDIAN ENERGY LIMITED2.96%8 882
SICHUAN CHUANTOU ENERGY CO.,LTD.2.78%8 261