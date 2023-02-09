Vidullanka : Quarterly Financial Statements 31.12.2022

Vidullanka PLC STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION Group Company As at 31.12.2022 31.03.2022 31.12.2022 31.03.2022 (Unaudited*) (Audited) (Unaudited*) (Audited) Rs. Rs. Rs. Rs. ASSETS Non-Current Assets Property , Plant & Equipment 8,454,042,829 7,521,970,574 629,418,305 632,566,583 Mature bearer biological assets 45,977,295 45,793,051 - - Right of Use asset 203,530,994 186,826,750 21,055,611 14,043,021 Investments in Subsidiaries - - 1,445,229,464 1,328,896,133 Investments in Joint Ventures & Associates 738,038,271 623,833,402 414,291,550 414,291,550 Other Project Investments 92,370,469 81,565,679 92,370,469 81,565,679 Goodwill 221,019,877 259,355,007 988,982 988,982 Deferred Tax Asset 4,227,701 2,523,667 - - 9,759,207,436 8,721,868,130 2,603,354,381 2,472,351,948 Current Assets Inventories 143,776,170 123,802,574 24,249,668 21,604,573 Trade and Other Receivables 2,481,914,151 1,645,524,221 866,074,221 734,365,150 Other Financial Assets 324,293,314 160,264,772 32,534,429 41,352,472 Cash and Bank Balances 945,135,229 854,432,051 143,153,085 37,260,782 3,895,118,864 2,784,023,618 1,066,011,403 834,582,977 Total Assets 13,654,326,300 11,505,891,748 3,669,365,784 3,306,934,925 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Capital and Reserves Stated Capital 1,813,312,099 1,786,069,350 1,813,312,099 1,786,069,350 Retaining Earnings 2,993,509,259 2,406,968,789 243,391,301 104,054,810 Other components of equity 2,133,216,860 1,403,537,432 - - Equity attributable to Equity Holders of the Parent 6,940,038,217 5,596,575,571 2,056,703,400 1,890,124,160 Non Controlling Interest 235,791,374 128,551,007 - - Total Equity 7,175,829,591 5,725,126,578 2,056,703,400 1,890,124,160 Non- Current Liabilities Loans and Borrowings 2,764,456,998 3,109,948,487 500,616,112 556,124,873 Defined Benefit Liability 50,053,510 49,016,054 43,879,991 42,426,155 Deferred Tax Liability 1,194,309,896 811,247,563 33,310,607 16,004,089 Lease Liability 76,261,559 78,201,078 16,039,471 6,785,196 4,085,081,963 4,048,413,182 593,846,180 621,340,313 Current Liabilities Trade and Other Payables 465,804,429 404,619,055 161,930,206 191,099,163 Loans and Borrowings 1,708,428,296 1,248,002,184 853,967,644 579,294,939 Lease Liability 11,719,354 14,917,192 2,617,005 3,056,938 Income Tax Liability 207,462,667 64,813,557 301,349 22,019,412 2,393,414,746 1,732,351,988 1,018,816,204 795,470,452 Total Equity and Liabilities 13,654,326,300 11,505,891,748 3,669,365,784 3,306,934,925 Net Assets Represented by : No of Issued Shares-Voting 868,459,721 862,124,198 868,459,721 862,124,198 No of Issued Shares-Non Voting 72,394,086 72,394,086 72,394,086 72,394,086 Total No of Shares 940,853,807 934,518,284 940,853,807 934,518,284 Net Asset Value Per Share (Rs) 7.38 5.99 2.19 2.02 * The amounts are provisional and subject to audit

These Financial Statements are in compliance with the requirement of the Companies Act No. 07 of 2007

The Board of Directors is responsible for the Preparation and presentation of these financial statements.