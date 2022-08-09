Log in
    VIL   FR0000050049

VIEL & CIE

(VIL)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  03:25 2022-08-09 am EDT
5.400 EUR   +1.89%
H1 2022 : Consolidated revenue
PU
First-quarter 2022 consolidated revenue
PU
Consolidated revenue 2021
PU
H1 2022 : Consolidated revenue  527.23 KB

08/09/2022 | 03:26am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

Paris, 9 August 2022

H1 2022: consolidated revenue up

12.7% to €494.2m at current exchange rates

and 7.4% to €470.7m at constant exchange rates

Consolidated revenue from VIEL & Cie's operating subsidiaries in H1 2022 was €494.2m against €438.4m in the same period last year, up 12.7% at current exchange rates. At constant exchange rates, consolidated revenue grew 7.4% to €470.7m.

In terms of business segments, half-year consolidated revenue from the interdealer broking business was up 13.2% at current exchange rates and 7.5% at constant exchange rates, while the online trading business was up 5.0%.

In the second quarter, consolidated revenue was €240.9m, compared with €205.0m in 2021, up 17.5% at current exchange rates. In constant currencies, revenue was up by 11.2%.

There has been no significant change in the Group's financial situation since the publication of its 2021 annual report.

*The variations in income statement items at current exchange rates are calculated based on average rates for the period compared with average rates for the previous period as part of currency translations for the Group's consolidated subsidiaries. The variations in income statement items at constant exchange rates are calculated using the average conversion rates of period N-1 over the two comparison periods.

VIEL & Cie comprises three core businesses in the financial sector: Compagnie Financière Tradition, with a presence in 30 countries, ranked third top global player in the IDB sector with over 2,400 employees worldwide, Bourse Direct, leader in the online trading sector in France, and a 40% equity accounted stake in SwissLife Banque, operating in the private banking sector in France.

VIEL & Cie shares (codes: FR0000050049, VIL) are listed in Compartment B of Euronext Paris. For more information on our Group, please visit our website at www.viel.com.

Contacts:

VIEL & Cie

Image 7

Virginie de Vichet

Claire Doligez

Director of Communications

T: + 331 53 70 74 93

T: + 331 85 65 55 40

Disclaimer

Viel & Compagnie SA published this content on 09 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2022 07:25:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
