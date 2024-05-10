PRESS RELEASE

Paris, 10 May 2024

First quarter 2024: Revenue grew 5.2%*

to €299.0 million

*at constant exchange rates

VIEL & Cie continued its growth momentum in 2024 along the lines of 2023. Consolidated revenue was €299.0 million, an increase of 5.2% at constant exchange rates or 3.0% at variable exchange rates. Compagnie Financière Tradition posted a strong increase in activities in April 2024, at constant exchange rates, compared with the year-ago period.

Consolidated revenue by business segment was as follows:

€m 2024 2023 IDB business 279.8 273.6 Online trading 19.2 16.7 Consolidated revenue 299.0 290.3

There has been no significant change in the Group's financial situation since the publication of its 2023 financial statements.

The variations in income statement items at current exchange rates are calculated on the basis of the average rates for the period compared with average rates for the previous period when translating the Group's consolidated subsidiaries. The variations in income statement items at constant exchange rates are calculated using the average conversion rates of period N-1 over the two comparison periods.

VIEL & Cie comprises three core businesses in the financial sector: Compagnie Financière Tradition, with a presence in over 30 countries, ranked third top global player in the IDB sector with close to 2,600 employees worldwide, Bourse Direct, leader in the online trading sector in France, and a 40% equity accounted stake in SwissLife Banque, operating in the private banking sector in France.

VIEL & Cie shares (codes: FR0000050049, VIL) are listed in Compartment B of Euronext Paris. For more information on our Group, please visit our website at www.viel.com.