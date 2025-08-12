Viel & Cie has posted revenue of €653.5m for its operating subsidiaries in H1 2025, up 9.4% at variable exchange rates and 9.9% at constant exchange rates.



In Q2 alone, revenue amounted to €323.2m, up 8.4% at variable exchange rates and 11.3% at constant exchange rates, both y-o-y.



Viel & Cie has three business divisions in the financial sector: Compagnie Financière Tradition in professional intermediation, Bourse Direct in online stock trading in France, and a 40% stake in SwissLife Banque Privée.