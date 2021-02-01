Log in
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Viela Bio, Inc.

02/01/2021 | 03:13pm EST
NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Viela Bio, Inc. ("Viela" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: VIE) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Horizon Therapeutics plc ("Horizon") (NASDAQ: HZNP). The transaction is structured as an all-cash tender offer in which the Company's shareholders will receive $53.00 for each share of Viela common stock that they hold.   

If you own Viela shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

https://www.weisslawllp.com/vie/

Or please contact:
Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether Viela's board acted in the best interest of Viela's public shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, whether the merger consideration adequately compensates Viela's shareholders, and whether all information regarding the process undertaken by the board and the valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed to Viela's public shareholders. Notably, at least one analyst has set a price target for the Company of $57.00, $4.00 above the per-share merger consideration.

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases. If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-investigates-viela-bio-inc-301219300.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
