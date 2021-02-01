Log in
VIELA BIO, INC.

Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP Investigates whether Viela Bio, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Horizon

02/01/2021 | 02:08pm EST
MILWAUKEE, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Viela (Nasdaq: VIE) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Horizon.

Click here to learn how to join the action: http://ademilaw.com/case/viela-bio-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi LLP alleges Viela's financial outlook is improving and yet Viela shareholders will receive only $53 for each Viela share they own. The merger agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for Viela by prohibiting solicitation of further bids, and imposing a termination penalty if Viela accepts a superior bid. Viela insiders will receive millions of dollars as part of change of control arrangements. We are investigating the conduct of Viela's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for Viela.

If you own Viela common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or http://ademilaw.com/case/viela-bio-inc.                       

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi LLP
Guri Ademi
Toll Free: (866) 264-3995
Fax: (414) 482-8001

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-ademi-llp-investigates-whether-viela-bio-inc-has-obtained-a-fair-price-in-its-transaction-with-horizon-301219266.html

SOURCE Ademi LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
