AFR: VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe: Release of a Financial report

EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe / Release of Financial Reports

VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe: Release of a Financial report



24.08.2022 / 10:30 CET/CEST

Announcement according to Article 125 BörseG transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Report Type: Financial report (half-year) according to § 125 BörseG



Language: German

Address:



Language: English

Address:

VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe hereby announces that the Financial report (half-year) is immediately available under the following internet address:Language: GermanAddress: https://www.vig.com/ir Language: EnglishAddress: https://www.vig.com/ir



Remarks:

VIG Half-Year Financial Report 2022





24.08.2022 CET/CEST

