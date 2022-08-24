Log in
    VIG   AT0000908504

VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG

(VIG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:28 2022-08-24 am EDT
22.68 EUR   +0.11%
04:32aAFR : VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe: Release of a Financial report
EQ
08/19Vienna Insurance Group presents good results for first half of 2022
AQ
08/18TRANSCRIPT : Vienna Insurance Group AG, H1 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 18, 2022
CI
AFR: VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe: Release of a Financial report

08/24/2022 | 04:32am EDT
EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe / Release of Financial Reports
VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe: Release of a Financial report

24.08.2022 / 10:30 CET/CEST
Announcement according to Article 125 BörseG transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe hereby announces that the Financial report (half-year) is immediately available under the following internet address:

Report Type: Financial report (half-year) according to § 125 BörseG

Language: German
Address: https://www.vig.com/ir

Language: English
Address: https://www.vig.com/ir


Remarks:
VIG Half-Year Financial Report 2022


24.08.2022 CET/CEST

Language: English
Company: VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe
Schottenring 30
1010 Vienna
Austria
Internet: www.vig.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1426751  24.08.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1426751&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 9 898 M 9 896 M 9 896 M
Net income 2022 390 M 390 M 390 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,86x
Yield 2022 5,51%
Capitalization 2 899 M 2 899 M 2 899 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,29x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,28x
Nbr of Employees 25 000
Free-Float 28,0%
Chart VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Vienna Insurance Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 22,65 €
Average target price 28,30 €
Spread / Average Target 24,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elisabeth Stadler Chairman-Managing Board & Chief Executive Officer
Ralph Müller Chairman-Management Board
Liane Hirner Chief Financial & Risk Officer
Günter Geyer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Peter Thirring Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG-9.04%2 899
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES-3.99%83 281
CHUBB LIMITED1.77%79 840
ALLIANZ SE-16.40%69 960
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD6.22%65 549
BAJAJ FINSERV LIMITED-0.62%32 532