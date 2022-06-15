CMS: VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe: Announcement according to §139 BörseG - Results of the Repurchase

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS (INCLUDING PUERTO RICO, THE U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS, GUAM, AMERICAN SAMOA, WAKE ISLAND AND THE NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS), ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA (THE "UNITED STATES") OR IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON RESIDENT OR LOCATED IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO RELEASE, PUBLISH OR DISTRIBUTE THIS DOCUMENT.



VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe repurchases in total EUR 213.4 million in aggregate principal amount of subordinated Tier 2 Notes issued in 2013



VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe (VIG) (the "Company") announces today the results for its invitation to eligible holders of its outstanding EUR 500,000,000 5.5% 2043 non-call 2023 Notes (ISIN: AT0000A12GN0) (the "Notes") to tender any and all such Notes for purchase by the Company for cash announced on 6 June 2022, subject to the satisfaction of the New Financing Condition (the "Offer" or the "Repurchase").

The results of the Repurchase are as follows:

The New Financing Condition has been met on 15 June 2022 Aggregate principal amount of Notes validly tendered: EUR 213,400,000 Aggregate principal amount of Notes accepted for purchase: EUR 213,400,000 Purchase Price of 103.293%; plus Accrued Interest of 3.782% 2023 Interpolated Mid-Swap Rate of 1.393% Purchase Yield of 2.893% Aggregate principal amount that remains outstanding following completion of the Offer: EUR 286,600,000 The settlement is expected to take place on: 17 June 2022

Legal notice/disclaimer:

This communication is for information purposes only and should be read in conjunction with the tender offer memorandum dated 6 June 2022 (the "Tender Offer Memorandum") prepared by the Company. It does not constitute an offer to sell or an offer or solicitation to buy or subscribe to securities, nor does it constitute financial analysis or advice or a recommendation relating to financial instruments.

This communication and the materials referred to therein are not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States of America. The Offer referenced herein is not being made, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, or by use of the mails, or by any means or instrumentality (including, without limitation, e-mail, facsimile transmission, telephone and the internet) of interstate or foreign commerce, or of any facility of a national securities exchange, of the United States. The Offer cannot be accepted by any such use, means, instrumentality or facility or from within the United States of America.

Nothing in this communication and the Tender Offer Memorandum constitutes an offer to buy or the invitation to offer to sell securities in Italy (except as set out in the Tender Offer Memorandum), Belgium (except as set out in the Tender Offer Memorandum), the Republic of France (except as set out in the Tender Offer Memorandum) or any other jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation would be unlawful. The Tender Offer Memorandum and the Offer may only be communicated to persons in the United Kingdom in circumstances where section 21(1) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 does not apply.

