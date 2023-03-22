DD: VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe: Dr. Günter Geyer, buy

|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
22.03.2023 / 16:56 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|Dr.
|First name:
|Günter
|Last name(s):
|Geyer
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|AT0000908504
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|23.95 EUR
|431 Units
|23.95 EUR
|122 Units
|23.95 EUR
|250 Units
|23.90 EUR
|250 Units
|23.90 EUR
|197 Units
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|23.93212 EUR
|1250 Units
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Name:
|Vienna Stock Exchange
|MIC:
|XWBO
22.03.2023 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe
|
|Schottenring 30
|
|1010 Vienna
|
|Austria
|Internet:
|www.vig.com
|
|End of News
|EQS News Service
81895 22.03.2023 CET/CEST