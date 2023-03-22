DD: VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe: Herta Geyer, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



22.03.2023 / 17:02 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Herta Last name(s): Geyer

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: Dr. First name: Günter Last name(s): Geyer Position: Chairman of the Supervisory Board

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe

b) LEI

549300JCRU23I1THU176

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: AT0000908504

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 24.00 EUR 316 Units 24.00 EUR 500 Units 24.00 EUR 43 Units 24.00 EUR 90 Units 23.95 EUR 128 Units 23.95 EUR 99 Units 23.95 EUR 74 Units

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 23.98796 EUR 1250 Units

e) Date of the transaction

20/03/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Vienna Stock Exchange MIC: XWBO

