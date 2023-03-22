Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. Vienna Insurance Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VIG   AT0000908504

VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG

(VIG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  12:19:58 2023-03-22 pm EDT
24.15 EUR   -1.02%
03/16Vienna Insurance Group reports significant premium and profit growth for 2022
AQ
DD: VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe: Herta Geyer, buy

03/22/2023 | 12:05pm EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

22.03.2023 / 17:02 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Herta
Last name(s): Geyer

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Günter
Last name(s): Geyer
Position: Chairman of the Supervisory Board

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe

b) LEI
549300JCRU23I1THU176 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: AT0000908504

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
24.00 EUR 316 Units
24.00 EUR 500 Units
24.00 EUR 43 Units
24.00 EUR 90 Units
23.95 EUR 128 Units
23.95 EUR 99 Units
23.95 EUR 74 Units

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
23.98796 EUR 1250 Units

e) Date of the transaction
20/03/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Vienna Stock Exchange
MIC: XWBO


22.03.2023 CET/CEST

Language: English
Company: VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe
Schottenring 30
1010 Vienna
Austria
Internet: www.vig.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

81897  22.03.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1589685&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 10 905 M 11 738 M 11 738 M
Net income 2022 389 M 418 M 418 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,06x
Yield 2022 5,13%
Capitalization 3 123 M 3 362 M 3 362 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,29x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,24x
Nbr of Employees 25 000
Free-Float 28,0%
Chart VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Vienna Insurance Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 24,40 €
Average target price 27,17 €
Spread / Average Target 11,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elisabeth Stadler Chairman-Managing Board & Chief Executive Officer
Ralph Müller Chairman-Management Board
Liane Hirner Chief Financial & Risk Officer
Günter Geyer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Peter Thirring Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG9.17%3 362
ALLIANZ SE3.68%90 044
CHUBB LIMITED-11.93%80 340
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES-3.06%79 339
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD-4.57%67 597
BAJAJ FINSERV LTD.-18.07%24 427
