DD: VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|
|First name:
|Prof. Elisabeth und Ing. Robert
|Last name(s):
|Stadler
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|AT0000908504
b) Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition (The acquisition was made for a joint securities account of two persons subject to reporting requirements: Elisabeth Stadler (Chairwoman of the Management Board) and Robert Stadler (person closely associated to this person discharging managerial responsibilities)).
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|22.05 EUR
|2260 Units
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|22.05 EUR
|2260 Units
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Name:
|WIENER BOERSE AG
|MIC:
|XWBO