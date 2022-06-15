Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. Vienna Insurance Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VIG   AT0000908504

VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG

(VIG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  10:07 2022-06-15 am EDT
22.88 EUR   +4.21%
06:42aCMS : VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe: Announcement according to §139 BörseG - Results of the Repurchase
EQ
06/14VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP : “The VIG bike is here!”
PU
06/08VIENNA INSURANCE : successfully places Subordinated Tier 2 Notes
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DD: VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

06/15/2022 | 09:57am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

15.06.2022 / 15:55
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Prof. Elisabeth und Ing. Robert
Last name(s): Stadler

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe

b) LEI
549300JCRU23I1THU176 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: AT0000908504

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition (The acquisition was made for a joint securities account of two persons subject to reporting requirements: Elisabeth Stadler (Chairwoman of the Management Board) and Robert Stadler (person closely associated to this person discharging managerial responsibilities)).

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
22.05 EUR 2260 Units

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
22.05 EUR 2260 Units

e) Date of the transaction
14/06/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: WIENER BOERSE AG
MIC: XWBO


15.06.2022

Language: English
Company: VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe
Schottenring 30
1010 Vienna
Austria
Internet: www.vig.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

76095  15.06.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1376493&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
