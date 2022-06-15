DD: VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



15.06.2022 / 15:55

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Prof. Elisabeth und Ing. Robert Last name(s): Stadler

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe

b) LEI

549300JCRU23I1THU176

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: AT0000908504

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition (The acquisition was made for a joint securities account of two persons subject to reporting requirements: Elisabeth Stadler (Chairwoman of the Management Board) and Robert Stadler (person closely associated to this person discharging managerial responsibilities)).

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 22.05 EUR 2260 Units

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 22.05 EUR 2260 Units

e) Date of the transaction

14/06/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: WIENER BOERSE AG MIC: XWBO

